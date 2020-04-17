Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market by Type (Non-Biodegradable/Bio-Based, Biodegradable), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive & Transportation, Textiles, Agriculture & Horticulture), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market size of bioplastics & biopolymers was USD 8,550 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 27,906.9 million by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 21.7% between 2020 and 2025.



This market study covers the bioplastics & biopolymers market and its segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments such as type, end-use industry, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The shift in consumer preference towards eco-friendly plastics products is driving the overall bioplastics & biopolymers market

Consumer awareness toward sustainable plastic solutions and pervasive efforts to eliminate the use of non-biodegradable conventional plastics is contributing to the market growth of bioplastics. Therefore, increasing consumer awareness, along with governmental legislation, is driving the use of bio-based products is driving the market for biodegradable plastics and bio-based plastics.



An increase in waste management regulations in Europe leads to a growing demand for bioplastics & biopolymers



The European bioplastics market is expected to grow at a very high rate during the forecast period. R&D, innovations, and funding have enhanced the technical and functional properties of bioplastics. Efforts are being taken to decrease the costs of bioplastics by implementing economies of scale. Legislative regulations, such as the ban on traditional shopping carrier bags in Italy, can also drive the demand for bioplastics.



Bio-PET segment to dominate non-biodegradable/bio-based bioplastics & biopolymers



Bio-PET is the most widely used types owing to its high durability that matches its fossil-fuel-based counterpart. It has good physical, optical, and lightweight properties along with environmentally friendly nature make it a key material for applications such as food & beverage packaging, cosmetics & pharmaceutical, automotive, and textiles. In addition, strategies of companies such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola towards sustainable packaging for carbonated soft drinks is also likely to drive the bio-PET segment.



APAC is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period



APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing population, growing industrialization, strict government norms, and environmental regulations are the key factors attributed to the overall growth of the market in the region. The increasing developments in the packaging end-use industries in emerging countries of the region are providing substantial growth opportunities for the bioplastics & biopolymers market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities In the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

4.2 Apac: Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.3 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By End-Use Industry

4.4 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Type

4.5 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 BIO-PET

5.1.2 BIO-PE

5.1.3 PLA

5.1.4 PHA

5.1.5 BIO-PBS

5.1.6 Starch Blends

5.1.7 Regenerated Cellulose

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Shift in Consumer Preference Toward Eco-Friendly Plastic Products

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Bioplastics in the Packaging End-Use Industry

5.2.1.3 Increase in Waste Management Regulations in Europe

5.2.1.4 Focus of Governments on Green Procurement Policies and Regulations

5.2.1.5 Increased Focus on Bio-Based Content Over Biodegradability

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Prices of Bioplastics Than Conventional Plastics

5.2.2.2 Performance Issue of Bioplastics

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of New Applications

5.2.3.2 High Potential in Emerging Countries of APAC

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Segregation and Processing of Bioplastics

5.2.4.2 Fluctuating Oil Prices

5.2.4.3 Limited Regulations Related to Bioplastics in Developing Countries

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biodegradable Bioplastics & Biopolymers

6.2.1 PLA

6.2.1.1 Packaging industry is the largest consumer of PLA

6.2.2 Starch Blends

6.2.2.1 Properties such as tensile strength and elongation to boost the demand for starch blend

6.2.3 PHA

6.2.3.1 PHA segment to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

6.2.4 PBS

6.2.4.1 Superior processability of PBS is driving its demand in the market

6.2.5 Others

6.2.5.1 PCL

6.2.5.2 Regenerative cellulose

6.2.5.3 Cellulose derivatives

6.3 Non-Biodegradable/Bio-Based Bioplastics & Biopolymers

6.3.1 BIO-PET

6.3.1.1 Increasing demand for beverages is expected to drive the bio-PET market

6.3.2 BIO-PA

6.3.2.1 Increase in automotive sales is expected to drive the bio-PA market

6.3.3 BIO-PE

6.3.3.1 Food packaging industry is expected to drive the bio-PE market

6.3.4 BIO-PTT

6.3.4.1 Superior mechanical properties are expected to drive the bio-PTT market

6.3.5 Others

6.3.5.1 Bio-PP

6.3.5.2 Bio-PEF



7 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Packaging

7.2.1 Food & Beverage Industry To Drive the Market In the Packaging Industry

7.2.2 Rigid Packaging

7.2.2.1 the electronic industry is the largest consumer of rigid packaging

7.2.3 Flexible Packaging

7.2.3.1 Growing demand for flexible liquid packaging is expected to drive the market

7.3 Consumer Goods

7.3.1 Consumer Awareness for Eco-Friendly Goods To Drive the Market

7.3.1.1 Electrical appliances

7.3.1.1.1 Increasing demand for fast-moving consumer electronics to drive the market

7.3.1.2 Domestic appliances

7.3.1.2.1 Growing demand for biodegradable housewares is driving the market for bioplastics & biopolymers

7.3.1.3 Others

7.4 Automotive & Transportation

7.4.1 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Are Widely Used In the Automotive Industry for Their Superior Properties

7.5 Textile

7.5.1 Superior Texture and Low Moisture Regain Property To Drive Their Use In the Textile Industry

7.5.1.1 Medical & healthcare textiles

7.5.1.1.1 PLA-based polymers usage to drive the market for bioplastics & biopolymers in this end-use industry

7.5.1.2 Personal care, clothes, and other textiles

7.5.1.2.1 Increasing demand for bioplastics & biopolymers in the textile industry to drive the market

7.6 Agriculture

7.6.1 Biodegradable Plastics Are Used for Manufacturing Mulches, Seeding Strips, and Tapes

7.6.1.1 Tapes & mulch films

7.6.1.1.1 Biodegradable films are driving the market for bioplastics & biopolymers

7.6.1.2 Others

7.7 Others



8 Bioplastics & Biopolymers, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Presence of large packaging and consumer goods industries fueling the consumption of bioplastics & biopolymers

8.2.2 India

8.2.2.1 Single-use ban initiative by the government on plastics to boost the bioplastics & biopolymer market

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.3.1 Growth of packaging and consumer goods industries is driving the market

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Economic growth of the country is driving the bioplastics & biopolymers market

8.2.5 Rest of APAC

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Flexible packaging application to drive the market for bioplastics & biopolymers in the country

8.3.2 Italy

8.3.2.1 the reviving economy is favorable for the market in the country

8.3.3 France

8.3.3.1 Government initiatives are leading to a shift to the use of non-biodegradable and biodegradable bioplastics

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.4.1 the market is gaining traction with the growth of the packaging industry

8.3.5 UK

8.3.5.1 Stringent regulations regarding the use of single-use plastics are driving the market

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 North America

8.4.1 US

8.4.1.1 Government initiatives to increase the demand for bioplastics & biopolymers market

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.2.1 Regulations driving the growth in demand for biodegradable plastics

8.4.3 Mexico

8.4.3.1 Growing R&D to drive the bioplastics & biopolymers market in the country

8.5 ROW

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.1.1 Increasing demand from the packaging industry is driving the market

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.2.1 Recovering economy of the country to boost the market growth

8.5.3 Other Countries



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.4 Emerging Players

9.2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.2.6 Business Strategy Excellence

9.3 Ranking of Key Players

9.3.1 Natureworks

9.3.2 Braskem

9.3.3 BASF

9.3.4 Total Corbion

9.3.5 Novamont

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 Investment & Expansion

9.4.2 New Product Launch

9.4.3 Agreement, Partnership, and Joint Venture



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Natureworks

10.2 Braskem

10.3 BASF

10.4 Total Corbion

10.5 Novamont

10.6 Biome Bioplastics

10.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

10.8 Biotec

10.9 Toray Industries

10.10 Plantic Technologies

10.11 Additional Company Profiles

10.11.1 Arkema

10.11.2 Cardia Bioplastics

10.11.3 Futerro

10.11.4 FKuR Kunststoff

10.11.5 Green Dot Bioplastics

10.11.6 PTT MCC Biochem

10.11.7 Succinity

10.11.8 Synbra Technology

10.11.9 Tianan Biologic Materials

10.11.10 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials



