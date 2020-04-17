Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managing End-of-Life Li-ion Batteries: Battery Recycling Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Policy level initiatives to meet greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and the drive to improve the air quality in urban cities are expected to keep supporting the sales growth in electric vehicles across the globe, which has already crossed 2 million units in 2019.



Further, the consequent increase in spent lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) is likely to present itself as a challenge for waste management, as well as an opportunity for the battery recyclers, to recover valuable metals like lithium and cobalt, making battery recycling a valuable secondary source for key raw materials.

Government organizations, research institutions, and battery manufacturers have already begun collaborating for technological advancements in battery recycling technologies.

This report provides use case analysis of prominent battery recyclers along with their recycling methodology and achieved recovery efficiencies.

Further, the study focuses on the following topics: research and development (R&D) activities in the LIB recycling landscape, techno-economic analysis of recycling different LIB chemistries, current market trends & major innovations, factors driving the adoption and development of recycling technology, challenges in the battery recycling supply chain, and key initiatives undertaken to promote the LIB recycling industry.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope - Foreseeing Challenges and Solutions

1.2 Research Process & Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology



2. LIB Recycling Sector - Overview

2.1 Reversibility of Chemical Reaction Classifies Batteries as Primary or Secondary Battery

2.2 Growth in EV Sales Creating Opportunity for Battery Recyclers

2.3 Lithium and Cobalt Prices Determining the Profitability of LIB Recycling

2.4 Government Policies & Regulations Paving the Way for LIB Recycling Market

2.5 End-of-Life LIB: Other than Recycling

2.6 Material Composition of Cathode is Significant for Different LIB Chemistries

2.7 Lithium and Cobalt Content Highest in NMC, NCA, and LCO Chemistries

2.8 Challenges Within LIB Recycling Supply Chain: Transportation Logistics, High CAPEX, and Recycling Rate



3. LIB Recycling Market Dynamics

3.1 Growing EV Sales, LIB Raw Material Prices, and their Expected Demand-supply Gap to Drive the Global LIB Recycling Market

3.2 Complex LIB Chemistries and Insufficient Spent-LIB Transportation Network to Restrain the Global LIB Recycling Market



4. LIB Recycling Technology's Energy Consumption and Recovery Rate Defining Commercial Viability

4.1 LIB Chemistry Plays a Significant Role While Selecting a LIB Recycling Methodology

4.2 Applying Temperature and Utilizing Chemical Properties of Spent LIB's Components for Recovering Valuable Components

4.3 Hydrometallurgical Method Provides Highest LIB Recycling Rate but Pretreatment of Feed is Required

4.4 Physical/Mechanical Process or Pretreatment Important for Superior Recycling Rate

4.5 Pyrometallurgy Process Suitable for Bulk LIB Recycling

4.6 Hydrometallurgical Process Providing up to 95% LIB Recycling Rate



5. Tracking Innovations and Development in the LIB Recycling Sector

5.1 Recent Trends & Developments By Government Agencies, Research Institutions, and Eminent LIB Recyclers

5.2 Use Cases



6. IP Landscape Analysis



7. Technology Roadmap



8. Key Contacts

8.1 Industry Contacts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tp6o10

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900