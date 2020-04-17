Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Developer Marketing Survey 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This tactical survey contains actionable information on what types of marketing works and what media are most effective in marketing to developers. The topics of online marketing, ads, industry thought leadership, purchasing authority, motivations and influences, developer outreach, social media, education, events, optimizing search engine marketing, online community participation, evaluating software and purchasing, etc. are all explored with developers. This series provides information that is highly valuable for making decisions about future product direction as well as for product positioning, messaging, and marketing.



Provides invaluable insight for your developer marketing campaign, including:

What are the psychographics that compel developers?

What are the demographics of the typical developer?

What web sites and search engines do developers visit most?

How do contests and gamification fit in the mix?

What are the natural price points and pricing elasticity of dev tools?

Which marketing methods do they like most?...Which do they hate?

Survey Sample - Software Developers

This survey consists of 437 in-depth interviews conducted with English-speaking developers. This provides a margin of error of 4.5%.



Key Topics Covered:



Multi-Client Survey Series

Custom Surveys

Targeted Analytics



Demographics

Views On The Workplace

Psychographics

Perceptions Of The Technology Landscape

Creating Compelling Advertising for Developers

Designing Effective Content

Engaging With Developer Communities

Evaluation Software and The Path to Purchase

Purchasing

Gaining Visibility Through Development Websites

Leveraging Information Sources for Outreach

Using Social Media To Recruit Developers

Email, Newsletters, and Blogs

Attracting Developers Through Visual Media

Attracting Developers Through Education

Generating Buzz Through Competition

Using Events To Interact With Developers

New Sections in this Volume



Views on the workplace

Creating a clear picture of the software development landscape and the space that your target demographics occupy is a prerequisite to forming an impactful messaging strategy and growing your platform. Not only do you need to understand who these developers are, you must understand where these developers work. In this mostly new section, the analyst discusses what developers perceive as important factors in development teams and their preferences for being Jacks of all trades or specialists. New analysis explores developers' views on diversity in the workplace, and where they see themselves in five years.



Perceptions of the technology landscape

This mostly new section explores a series of questions surrounding developers' views of the technology landscape, including opinions of exciting emerging technologies, women in technology, and the future of robotics. A new analysis explores the types of advice developers would give to new developers, belief that AI-aided deep fakes are already on social media, the views of AR being the interface of the future for developer tools, thoughts on cryptocurrency replacing other forms of currency, and beliefs surrounding hackers manipulating elections.



Designing effective content

Designing effective content for developers is a little different than designing ordinary marketing content, due to the distinctive makeup of developers' psychologies. So, it makes sense to study not only the outreach methods for developers but also the design of the actual content itself. In this mostly new section, we ask developers a variety of questions that can help you better target your ads, from the terminology that does or does not appeal to developers to the qualities they associate with various colors.



Expanded Deep Dives On

Attracting developers through visual media Visual media, whether streamed live or uploaded to various websites, has changed how we consume information on the Web. New questions in this section explore developers' views on live coding streams, including the frequency with which they attend them and their reasons for doing so. Using events to interact with developer communities Events can represent large investments in terms of finances and manpower. The returns on these investments include clout within the industry, excitement within your developer community, and a greater ability to transform prospects into clients. New questions in this section explore developers' thoughts about event swag, including what swag they like, what they ultimately do with it, and their tolerance for branding. We also take a look at developers' attitudes toward virtual conferences.



