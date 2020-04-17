New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market by End Use, Solution, Vertical, Installation Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401680/?utm_source=GNW

1 billion in 2020 to USD 846.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3 % from 2020 to 2025. There are separatist movements across the world that are active and armed, creating a hazardous situation for nations. Countries in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia Pacific are increasingly facing separatist movements. Governments in these countries are spending millions of dollars to equip their homeland security and emergency management personnel. Slow adoption of homeland security solutions and lack of proactive measures are key restraints to the growth of the homeland security and emergency management market.



The new installation segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR than the upgradation segment during the forecast period.

Based on installation type, the new installation segment is projected to register a higher CAGR than the upgradation segment during the forecast period.The growth of the new installation segment can be attributed to increased deployment of advanced security systems across commercial and military applications and rising smart city initiatives that drive public safety and investments.



Also, manufacturers across the globe are focusing on integrating newer generation security systems to enhance public security.



The law enforcement and intelligence gathering end use segment is estimated to lead the homeland security and emergency management in 2020.

Based on end use, the law enforcement and intelligence gathering segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The increased deployment of web and mobile applications by organizations is expected to lead to the growth of the cyber security segment.



Advanced cybersecurity products provide comprehensive security to critical business applications and maintain confidentiality, integrity, and availability.



Due to increasing global threats, the systems segment is expected to lead the market.



Based on solutions, the homeland security and emergency management market has been segmented into systems and services.The systems segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The systems segment includes intelligence and surveillance system, detection and monitoring system, weapon system, access control system, and platform, among others.Increasing global threats have forced governments to employ high levels of security at borders, airports, public institutions, ports, and transportation systems.



All the above systems help in detecting, tracking, and recognizing unauthorized intruders, namely, terrorists, illegal immigrants, and smugglers, who can endanger the lives of citizens.



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the major share of the homeland security and emergency management market in 2020.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the homeland security and emergency management market in 2020 due to the high spending on security, owing to the ever-growing threats.In recent years, the Asia Pacific region has undergone significant economic growth, political transformation, and social change.



Due to the increasing levels of threats, countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore have updated or launched new national cybersecurity policies. China is considered to be a major market for homeland security and emergency management in this region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C Level Executives–35%; Directors–25%; and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–45%; Europe–20%; Asia Pacific–30%; and Rest of the World (RoW)–5%



Lockheed Martin (US), Raytheon Company (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Leidos (US), IBM (US), FLIR Systems (US), Thales Group (France), Elbit Systems (Israel), General Dynamics (US), and Unisys (US) among others.



Research Coverage

The study covers the homeland security and emergency management market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on vertical, end use, solution, installation type, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall homeland security and emergency management market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the applications, wherein homeland security systems are used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

