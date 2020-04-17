Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of Microelectronics in the Retail Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This technology and innovation report discusses key microelectronics technologies that enable digital shopping experience for the customers. The report also discusses various shopping trends, and strategies followed by various stakeholders of the retail industry ecosystem:

What are the various technology areas impacting retail scenario?

What are the key trends driving technology advancements?

How wearable solutions are enhancing the consumer buying experience?

How are start-ups deploying digital retail stores technologies?

What are key strategic collaborations that indicate high disruption and adoption potential of digital technologies in the near term?

How some technologies could impact and boost sales despite the outbreak of COVID-19?

What are the key players in various technology areas?

Conventional brick and mortar retail industry is facing fierce competition from emerging e-commerce platforms. Rise of e-commerce platforms has triggered disruption in the retail industry with the way users buy products.



There is a high demand for technology solutions helping retailers to transform their conventional brick and mortar stores into digital stores that not only provide an immersive shopping experience to the customers but also increases in-store efficiency for the retailers.



Traditional stores are heavily dependent on human resources and fail to deliver the required efficiency in order to compete with online platforms.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Summary of Key Findings



2. Overview of the Retail Industry

2.1 Social Transformation and E-commerce Platforms Leading to Disruption in the Retail Industry

2.2 Digitization Driving Technology Advancements in the Retail Industry

2.3 Limited Successful Use Cases and Privacy Concerns Hinder Adoption of Fully Automated Retail Solutions

2.4 Artificial Intelligence and Wearable Technologies Poised to Disrupt the Retail Industry



3. Wearables for Retail

3.1 Wearable Solutions to Radically Transform and Enhance Consumers' Shopping Experience

3.2 Augmented Solution Boosts Sale for Furniture Giant IKEA

3.3 Technology Developers Collaborate with Retail Giants to Explore the Potential Retail Applications of Wearable Solutions

3.4 Start-ups Focused on Developing Proprietary Technology



4. Printed Electronics for Retail

4.1 Printed Electronics to Drive Advancements in Intelligent Packaging Solutions

4.2 Food & Beverage Industry Giant Partners with German Display Printing Start-up to Provide Unique Buying Experience

4.3 Intelligent Printed Solutions to Help Customers Track Product Source

4.4 Advancements in Material Science to Drive Adoption of Printed Electronic Technologies in Retail



5. 3D Sensing for Retail

5.1 Closely Monitoring Customers Helping Retailers to Improve Efficiency

5.2 Start-Ups Focused on Developing Solutions to Provide Real-time In-store KPIs Accurately

5.3 Technology Developers Collaborate to Pilot Fully-automated Retail Stores

5.4 Emerging Start-ups Focused on Providing a Seamless Shopping Experience to the Customers



6. AI Chipset

6.1 AI Chipsets are Revolutionizing the Retail Industry

6.2 Enhanced Customer Experience Through the Use of Artificial Intelligence

6.3 Recent Developments in the AI Space are Enabling Newer Applications in Retail

6.4 Rise in the Number of Startups is Accelerating AI Advancements for Retail



7. 3D Holographic Displays

7.1 3D Holographic Displays are Redefining Retail Market with New Generation of Branding

7.2 3D Holographic Displays are Leading to Emergence of the Magic-as-a-Service Business Model

7.3 Retail Telecommunication Service Giant Showcases Strength of 5G Performing Live Holographic 5G Call

7.4 Retail Innovation Accelerated by Deployments of 3D Holographic Displays

7.5 Rise in the Number of Startups is Enabling Adoption of Holographic Displays in Retail



8. Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations

8.1 Gap Analysis: Retail Technology Adoption Opportunities and Challenges

8.2 Coronavirus (COVID-19) is the Unexpected Catalyst for Technology Adoption to Improve Sales

8.3 Use of Electronic Technologies in Retail Outlets Curb People Gathering and Panic Buying



9. Industry Contacts

9.1 Key Industry Contacts



