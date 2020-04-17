Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Trends in the Finance, Banking and Insurance Industry, Global, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One of the largest pain points in the financial services industry is the continued need to serve customers with personalized and intelligent sales, marketing, advice, and service. Eliminating silos and creating a collaborative environment is essential to delivering consistent, efficient, and seamless customer service as well as improving brand loyalty. The latter is crucial for continued success in this increasingly competitive environment. In the near future, this battleground of banking will be its greatest opportunity as well as risk.
The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward information technology (IT) around the globe, specifically: Enterprise Mobility Management, Digital Commerce, Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC), Infrastructure and Data Centers, Cloud Communications, Analytics, Digital Marketing Solutions, Customer Experience Management, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain (DLT), and Enterprise Information Management.
The research aims to:
- Understand the IT-related challenges organizations face today
- Monitor the status of digital transformation
- Assess the current and future use of business communications technologies
- Evaluate factors that drive investments in communications technologies
- Gauge IT and communications trends
- Appraise available IT budgets
- Measure perceptions by CEO versus CIO
- Discover opportunities in different regions and business sizes
Research Benefits
- Identify key business objectives and challenges in this industry
- Discover IT investment opportunities to address these objectives and challenges; find technologies that have been proven to reduce costs and generate revenue
- Benchmark with competition and other industry leaders
- Learn new ways to improve customer experience
- Determine successful strategies to develop and retain a best-in-class workforce
- Facilitate your digital transformation journey
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Objectives and Methods
- Customer Research Objectives
- Research Methodology
- Benefits of this Analysis for the Financial Services Industry
- Survey Methodology
2. Executive Summary
- Strategic Imperatives for Growth, Global, 2019 to 2020
- State of the Financial Services Industry, Global, 2019 to 2020
- End User Preferences and Plans, Global, 2019 to 2021
- Business Objectives, Global, 2019
- Business Objectives by Region, Global, 2019
- Business Objectives by CEO vs CTO/CIO, Global, 2019
- Top IT Challenges, Global, 2019
- Top IT Challenges by Business Size, Global, 2019
- Top IT Challenges by Region, Global, 2019
- Top IT Challenges by CEO vs CIO/CTO, Global, 2019
- Top IT Drivers, Global, 2019
- Top IT Drivers by Business Size, Global, 2019
- Top IT Drivers by Region, Global, 2019
- Top IT Drivers by CEO vs CIO/CTO, Global, 2019
3. Digital Transformation Implementation Strategies
- Stage of Digital Transformation, Global, 2019
- Top Business Processes to be Impacted by Digital Transformation, Global, 2019
- How Digital Transformation Success is Being Measured, Global, 2019
4. Technology Investments 2019 to 2021
- Digital Trends in Finance, Banking and Insurance - Phases of Digital Technology Implementation, Global, 2019 to 2021 and Beyond
- Digital Trends in Finance, Banking and Insurance Industry - Key Technology Investments, Global 2019 to 2021
- IT/Telecom Solutions Used Today, Global, 2019
- IT/Telecom Solutions Investment Plan, Global, 2019
- Primary Purchasing Channels, Global, 2019
- Primary Purchasing Channels by Business Size, Global, 2019
- Primary Purchasing Channels by Region, Global, 2019
- Critical Decision Making Factors, Global, 2019
- Top Solutions at Risk of Being Replaced, Global, 2019
- Top Reasons for Solutions to be Replaced, Global 2019
- Top Security Concerns Regarding IT, Global, 2019
5. Digital Evolution - Emerging Technologies Investments
- Deployment of Digital Transformation, Global, 2019
- Deployment of Digital Transformation by Business Size, Global, 2019
- Stage of Digital Transformation, Global, 2019
- Digital Transformation Plans Among Non-Users, Global, 2019
- Development of Digital Transformation Solutions, Global, 2019
- Stage of Digital Transformation, Global, 2019
- Competitive Advantage of Digital Transformation, Global, 2019
6. Internet of Things
- Top Reasons for IoT Investment, Global, 2019
- Top Reasons for IoT Investment by Business Size, Global, 2019
- Top Concerns Regarding IoT, Global, 2019
7. Artificial Intelligence
- Top Reasons for Investment in AI, Global, 2019
- Top Reasons for Investment in AI by Business Size, Global, 2019
- Top Concerns Regarding AI, Global, 2019
8. Blockchain
- Top Reasons for Investment in Blockchain, Global, 2019
- Top Reasons for Investment in Blockchain by Business Size, Global, 2019
- Top Concerns Regarding Blockchain, Global, 2019
9. Digital Transformation - IT Budgets and Plans for Investments
- Annual Revenues, Global, 2019
- Company's Revenue Growth, Global, 2019
- IT/Telecom Budget, Global, 2019
- Company's Revenue Growth, Global, 2019
- Company's Global IT Budget Allocation, Global, 2019
- Company's Global IT Budget Allocation by Business Size, Global, 2019
10. The Last Word
11. Case Studies
- Other Examples of Successful Digital Transformations
