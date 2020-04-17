Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Trends in the Finance, Banking and Insurance Industry, Global, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



One of the largest pain points in the financial services industry is the continued need to serve customers with personalized and intelligent sales, marketing, advice, and service. Eliminating silos and creating a collaborative environment is essential to delivering consistent, efficient, and seamless customer service as well as improving brand loyalty. The latter is crucial for continued success in this increasingly competitive environment. In the near future, this battleground of banking will be its greatest opportunity as well as risk.



The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward information technology (IT) around the globe, specifically: Enterprise Mobility Management, Digital Commerce, Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC), Infrastructure and Data Centers, Cloud Communications, Analytics, Digital Marketing Solutions, Customer Experience Management, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain (DLT), and Enterprise Information Management.



The research aims to:

Understand the IT-related challenges organizations face today

Monitor the status of digital transformation

Assess the current and future use of business communications technologies

Evaluate factors that drive investments in communications technologies

Gauge IT and communications trends

Appraise available IT budgets

Measure perceptions by CEO versus CIO

Discover opportunities in different regions and business sizes



Research Benefits

Identify key business objectives and challenges in this industry

Discover IT investment opportunities to address these objectives and challenges; find technologies that have been proven to reduce costs and generate revenue

Benchmark with competition and other industry leaders

Learn new ways to improve customer experience

Determine successful strategies to develop and retain a best-in-class workforce

Facilitate your digital transformation journey

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Objectives and Methods

Customer Research Objectives

Research Methodology

Benefits of this Analysis for the Financial Services Industry

Survey Methodology

2. Executive Summary



Strategic Imperatives for Growth, Global, 2019 to 2020

State of the Financial Services Industry, Global, 2019 to 2020

End User Preferences and Plans, Global, 2019 to 2021

Business Objectives, Global, 2019

Business Objectives by Region, Global, 2019

Business Objectives by CEO vs CTO/CIO, Global, 2019

Top IT Challenges, Global, 2019

Top IT Challenges by Business Size, Global, 2019

Top IT Challenges by Region, Global, 2019

Top IT Challenges by CEO vs CIO/CTO, Global, 2019

Top IT Drivers, Global, 2019

Top IT Drivers by Business Size, Global, 2019

Top IT Drivers by Region, Global, 2019

Top IT Drivers by CEO vs CIO/CTO, Global, 2019

3. Digital Transformation Implementation Strategies

Stage of Digital Transformation, Global, 2019

Top Business Processes to be Impacted by Digital Transformation, Global, 2019

How Digital Transformation Success is Being Measured, Global, 2019

4. Technology Investments 2019 to 2021

Digital Trends in Finance, Banking and Insurance - Phases of Digital Technology Implementation, Global, 2019 to 2021 and Beyond

Digital Trends in Finance, Banking and Insurance Industry - Key Technology Investments, Global 2019 to 2021

IT/Telecom Solutions Used Today, Global, 2019

IT/Telecom Solutions Investment Plan, Global, 2019

Primary Purchasing Channels, Global, 2019

Primary Purchasing Channels by Business Size, Global, 2019

Primary Purchasing Channels by Region, Global, 2019

Critical Decision Making Factors, Global, 2019

Top Solutions at Risk of Being Replaced, Global, 2019

Top Reasons for Solutions to be Replaced, Global 2019

Top Security Concerns Regarding IT, Global, 2019

5. Digital Evolution - Emerging Technologies Investments

Deployment of Digital Transformation, Global, 2019

Deployment of Digital Transformation by Business Size, Global, 2019

Stage of Digital Transformation, Global, 2019

Digital Transformation Plans Among Non-Users, Global, 2019

Development of Digital Transformation Solutions, Global, 2019

Stage of Digital Transformation, Global, 2019

Competitive Advantage of Digital Transformation, Global, 2019

6. Internet of Things

Top Reasons for IoT Investment, Global, 2019

Top Reasons for IoT Investment by Business Size, Global, 2019

Top Concerns Regarding IoT, Global, 2019

7. Artificial Intelligence

Top Reasons for Investment in AI, Global, 2019

Top Reasons for Investment in AI by Business Size, Global, 2019

Top Concerns Regarding AI, Global, 2019

8. Blockchain

Top Reasons for Investment in Blockchain, Global, 2019

Top Reasons for Investment in Blockchain by Business Size, Global, 2019

Top Concerns Regarding Blockchain, Global, 2019

9. Digital Transformation - IT Budgets and Plans for Investments

Annual Revenues, Global, 2019

Company's Revenue Growth, Global, 2019

IT/Telecom Budget, Global, 2019

Company's Revenue Growth, Global, 2019

Company's Global IT Budget Allocation, Global, 2019

Company's Global IT Budget Allocation by Business Size, Global, 2019

10. The Last Word

Three Big Predictions

11. Case Studies

Other Examples of Successful Digital Transformations

