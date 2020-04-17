Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Basal Cell Carcinoma (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight covers the basal cell carcinoma market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, epidemiology, recent events and analyst opinion, clinical trials, upcoming events, probability of success, patent information, and licensing and acquisition deals.



Key Takeaways

The approved drugs in the basal cell carcinoma space target the immune system, thymidylate synthase, reactive oxygen species/free radicals, and Hedgehog signaling pathway. These therapies are administered via the topical and oral routes.

The greatest proportion of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for basal cell carcinoma are in Phase II. Therapies in the pipeline for basal cell carcinoma focus on a wide variety of targets. These drugs are administered via the topical, oral, intravenous, and intratumoral routes.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the basal cell carcinoma space comprise topline Phase II trial results for Libtayo and topline Phase III trial results for Ameluz.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I solid tumors asset is 5.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 41.9%. Drugs, on average, take 9.4 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.3 years in the overall oncology space.

There have been only four licensing and asset acquisition deals involving basal cell carcinoma drugs during 2015-20. The $175m agreement between Sun Pharmaceutical and Novartis made in December 2016 for the acquisition of Novartis's branded oncology product Odomzo by Sun Pharmaceutical was the largest deal.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for basal cell carcinoma have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 81% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 19% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of basal cell carcinoma clinical trials globally, while the UK leads the major European markets.

Clinical trial activity in the basal cell carcinoma space is dominated by completed trials. Roche has the highest number of completed clinical trials for basal cell carcinoma, with 17 trials.

Roche leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for basal cell carcinoma, followed by Novartis.

Companies Mentioned



Libtayo

Novartis

Roche

Sun Pharmaceutical

Key Topics Covered



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

Subtypes

TREATMENT

Electrodesiccation & Curettage (ED&C)

Mohs Micrographic Surgery

Excisional Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Cryosurgery

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)

Laser Surgery

Pharmacological Therapies

EPIDEMIOLOGY

Recent Incidence Studies

MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

SRT-100 for Basal Cell Carcinoma (April 23, 2019)

Erivedge for Basal Cell Carcinoma (March 25, 2019)

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS



PARENT PATENTS



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors By Status

Sponsors By Phase

Recent Events

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information

APPENDIX



List of Figures

Figure 1: Overview of Pipeline Drugs for Basal Cell Carcinoma in the US

Figure 2: Pipeline Drugs for Basal Cell Carcinoma, by Company

Figure 3: Pipeline Drugs for Basal Cell Carcinoma, by Drug Type

Figure 4: Pipeline Drugs for Basal Cell Carcinoma, by Classification

Figure 5: Key Upcoming Events in Basal Cell Carcinoma

Figure 6: Probability of Success in the Basal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline

Figure 7: Licensing and Asset Acquisition Deals in Basal Cell Carcinoma, 2015-20

Figure 8: Parent Patents in Basal Cell Carcinoma

Figure 9: Clinical Trials in Basal Cell Carcinoma

Figure 10: Top 10 Drugs for Clinical Trials in Basal Cell Carcinoma

Figure 11: Top 10 Companies for Clinical Trials in Basal Cell Carcinoma

Figure 12: Trial Locations in Basal Cell Carcinoma

Figure 13: Basal Cell Carcinoma Trials Status

Figure 14: Basal Cell Carcinoma Trials Sponsors, by Phase



List of Tables

Table 1: Marketed Drugs for Basal Cell Carcinoma

Table 2: Pipeline Drugs for Basal Cell Carcinoma in the US

Table 3: SRT-100 for Basal Cell Carcinoma (April 23, 2019)

Table 4: Erivedge for Basal Cell Carcinoma (March 25, 2019)

