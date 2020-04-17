Intended auction of covered bonds which was supposed to take place this week has been postponed until next week. The auction will be held on Tuesday 21 April at 15:00. One inflation-linked series, LBANK CBI 26 and one non-indexed series, LBANK CB 25 will be offered for sale.
Expected settlement date is 28 April 2020.
Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is.
Landsbankinn hf.
Reykjavik, ICELAND