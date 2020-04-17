Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast Global and Chinese Market to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate market with a focus on the Chinese market. The report provides key statistics on market of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate . It is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate industry.
Key points of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate Market Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry
1.1 Brief Introduction of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA)
1.2 Development of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry
1.3 Status of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry
2. Manufacturing Technology of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA)
2.1 Development of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Manufacturing Technology
2.2 Analysis of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Manufacturing Technology
2.3 Trends of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Manufacturing Technology
3. Analysis of Global Key Manufacturers
3.1 BASF
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Product Information
3.1.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
3.1.4 Contact Information
3.2 Dow
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Product Information
3.2.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
3.2.4 Contact Information
3.3 Arkema
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Product Information
3.3.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
3.3.4 Contact Information
3.4 Nippon Shokubai
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Product Information
3.4.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
3.4.4 Contact Information
3.5 Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC)
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Product Information
3.5.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
3.5.4 Contact Information
3.6 Jurong Chemical
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Product Information
3.6.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
3.6.4 Contact Information
3.7 Huayi
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Product Information
3.7.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
3.7.4 Contact Information
3.8 LG Chem
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Product Information
3.8.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
3.8.4 Contact Information
3.9 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Product Information
3.9.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
3.9.4 Contact Information
3.10 Mitsubishi Chemical
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Product Information
3.10.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
3.10.4 Contact Information
3.11 Toagosei
3.11.1 Company Profile
3.11.2 Product Information
3.11.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
3.11.4 Contact Information
4. 2015-2020 Global and Chinese Market of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA)
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 2015-2020 Global Capacity, Production and Production Value of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry
4.1.2 2015-2020 Chinese Capacity, Production and Production Value of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry
4.2 2015-2020 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry Cost and Profit Estimation
4.3 Market Comparison of Global and Chinese 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry
4.4 2015-2020 Global and Chinese Supply and Consumption of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA)
4.5 2015-2020 Import and Export of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA)
5. Market Status of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry
5.1 Market Competition of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry by Company
5.2 Market Competition of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry by Region
5.3 Market Analysis of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry by Application
5.4 Market Analysis of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry by Type
6. Market Forecast of 2020-2025 Global and Chinese 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry
6.1 2020-2025 Global and Chinese Capacity, Production, and Production Value of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA)
6.2 2020-2025 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry Cost and Profit Estimation
6.3 2020-2025 Global and Chinese Market Share of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA)
6.4 2020-2025 Global and Chinese Supply and Consumption of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA)
6.5 2020-2025 Import and Export of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA)
7. Analysis of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry Chain
7.1 Industry Chain Structure
7.2 Upstream Raw Materials
7.3 Downstream Industry
8. Global and Chinese Economic Impact on 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry
8.1 Global and Chinese Macroeconomic Environment Analysis
8.2 Global and Chinese Macroeconomic Environment Development Trend
8.3 Effects to 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry
9. Market Dynamics and Policy of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry
9.1 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry News
9.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry Development Challenges
9.3 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry Development Opportunities
10. Proposals for New Project
10.1 Market Entry Strategies
10.2 Countermeasures of Economic Impact
10.3 Marketing Channels
10.4 Feasibility Studies of New Project Investment
11. Research Conclusions of Global and Chinese 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industry
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opqmyu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: