These involve anterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis, posterior uveitis, and panuveitis. Inflammation of the iris called iritis or anterior uveitis is the most prevalent form of uveitis.



Increased prevalence of uveitis and growing awareness among the patient population with increased acceptance of innovative treatments is expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, convenient access to uveitis treatment, increased demand for uveitis medications, and a boom in R&D activities to improve ideal uveitis treatment to further drive the growth of the industry.



Nevertheless, it is anticipated that the uncertain etiology and pathophysiology of uveitis would hinder market development. In addition, untapped capacity offered by emerging economies is presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecast period. Nonetheless, there is likely to be a shortage of effective treatment for uveitis disorder to limit the market growth.



Uveitis is considered the leading cause of blindness in the United States, with a steady rise in prevalence. Corticosteroid is considered the first-line treatment for uveitis. A large number of compounds for treating uveitis are lined up in growth. Leading industry players are adding new drugs to improve their product portfolio. The procedure for the sterile formulations, however, is highly complex and businesses are likely to align themselves with the GMP and regulatory requirements for producing their products.



Based on Drug Class, the market is segmented into Anti-inflammatory, Immunotherapy & Targeted Therapies, Antimicrobial Drugs and Other Drug Class. Based on Disease Type, the market is segmented into Anterior Uveitis, Posterior Uveitis, Intermediate Uveitis and Panuveitis. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online stores. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AbbVie, Inc., Alimera Sciences, Inc., Enzo Biochem, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Inc., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., TopiVert Ltd., and Novartis AG.



Strategies deployed in Uveitis Treatment Market



Mar-2020: Clearside Biomedical announced an agreement with Arctic Vision, a company focused on developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmology therapies in China and Asia. Under this agreement, the latter company has acquired an exclusive license for the commercialization and development of XIPERE (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension) in Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) and South Korea.



Feb-2020: Santen Pharmaceutical signed an agreement with Verily, an Alphabet company. Following the agreement, the companies would establish a joint venture focused on applying microelectronics and scalable digital technologies to ophthalmology.



Oct-2019: Bausch Health Ireland signed an agreement with Clearside Biomedical. The agreement granted Bausch with an exclusive license for developing, manufacturing, distributing, promoting, marketing, and commercializing the suprachoroidal injection device.



Sep-2019: Alimera Sciences launched ILUVIEN in Germany. This solution has been used in prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIPU).



Jul-2019: Novartis completed the acquisition of Xiidra (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution), the first and only prescription treatment approved to treat both signs and symptoms of dry eye by inhibiting inflammation caused by the disease. The acquisition enabled the company to deliver medicine for patients suffering from a variety of eye diseases.



Mar-2019: Novartis got FDA approval for Mayzent (siponimod), a new solution for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).



Feb-2019: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals released the Yutiq, a 3-year micro-insert for the treatment of chronic noninfectious uveitis, which affects the posterior segment of the eye. The company also announced the launch of EyePoint Assist, a program for ensuring access to Yutiq for eligible patients in need of financial assistance.



Oct-2018: Amgen introduced Amgevita in Europe. This therapy is available in the 28 countries of the European Union, plus Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Amgevita is a human antibody that has been designed for targeting the human tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF?), an immune factor that regulates the inflammatory response.



Mar-2018: pSivida acquired Icon Bioscience and its FDA-approved dexamethasone intraocular suspension designed to treat postoperative inflammation. Following the acquisition, both the companies have combined their businesses and started doing business as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.



Jul-2016: AbbVie got FDA approval for Humira, a new therapy for non-infectious intermediate, posterior, and panuveitis. This is a non-corticosteroid treatment option for certain types of uveitis, an eye disease that can flare and impact vision.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Drug Class



• Anti-inflammatory



• Immunotherapy & Targeted Therapies



• Antimicrobial Drugs



• Other Drug Class



By Disease Type



• Anterior Uveitis



• Posterior Uveitis



• Intermediate Uveitis



• Panuveitis



By Distribution Channel



• Hospital Pharmacies



• Retail Pharmacies



• Online stores



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• AbbVie, Inc.



• Alimera Sciences, Inc.



• Enzo Biochem, Inc.



• Amgen, Inc.



• Bausch Health Companies, Inc.



• Clearside Biomedical, Inc.



• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



• Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



• TopiVert Ltd.



• Novartis AG



