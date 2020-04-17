Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Brake Pad Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This recent report on the automotive brake pad market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. This study on the automotive brake pad market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2020 to 2027, wherein, 2019 is the base year and 2018 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.



This study on the automotive brake pad market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also delivers an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the automotive Brake Pad market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.



This study also discusses the underlying trends and impact of various factors that are driving the automotive brake pad market, along with their influence on the evolution of the market.



This study also offers Porter's Five Point Analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory scenario, and a SWOT analysis of the automotive brake pad market, in order to elaborate the crucial growth tactics and opportunities for market players contributing to the market.



Key Questions Answered in this Report on Automotive Brake Pad Market



How much value will the automotive brake pad market generate by the end of the forecast period? Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2027? What are the impact factors and their effect on the market for automotive brake pads? What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall automotive brake pad market? What are the indicators expected to drive the automotive brake pad market? What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period? What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the automotive brake pad market to expand their geographic presence? What are the major advancements witnessed in the automotive brake pad market? How regulatory norms affected the market for automotive brake pad market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary : Global Automotive Brake Pad Market

3.1. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Size (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast 2019-2027



4. Market Overview

4.1. Overview

4.2. Key Trend Analysis

4.3. Market Indicators

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.5. Opportunity

4.6. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.7. Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Regulatory Scenario

4.9. SWOT Analysis



5. Key Emerging Markets - Country and Sub-region/Region (Units, Revenue, Macroeconomic Indicators)



6. Market Trends: Connectivity, Autonomous, Shared Mobility, Electrification (CASE)

6.1. OEM POV (Future Automotive Programs)

6.2. Auto Fair Trends

6.3. Partnerships and Strategic Alliances (Digital Players: Apple, Google, etc.)



7. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Analysis and Forecast, by OEM

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM, 2020-2027

7.4. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Attractiveness, by OEM



8. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Analysis and Forecast, by Aftermarket

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings

8.3. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket, 2015-2020

8.4. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Attractiveness, by Aftermarket



9. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast by Region, 2020-2027

9.3. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Automotive Brake Pad Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



10. North America Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast 2020-2027

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. North America Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn), and Forecast, by OEM, 2020-2027

10.3. North America Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn), and Forecast, by Aftermarket, 2015-2020

10.4. North America Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2020-2027

10.5. U. S. Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM

10.6. U. S. Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket

10.7. Canada Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM

10.8. Canada Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket

10.9. North America Automotive Brake Pad Market : PEST Analysis



11. Europe Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast 2020-2027

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Europe Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by OEM, 2020-2027

11.3. Europe Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by Aftermarket, 2015-2020

11.4. Europe Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2020-2027

11.5. Germany Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM

11.6. Germany Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket

11.7. U. K. Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM

11.8. U. K. Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket

11.9. Rest of Europe Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM

11.10. Rest of Europe Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket

11.11. Europe Automotive Brake Pad Market : PEST Analysis



12. Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast 2020-2027

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by OEM, 2020-2027

12.3. Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn), and Forecast, by Aftermarket, 2015-2020

12.4. Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn), and Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2020-2027

12.5. China Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM

12.6. China Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket

12.7. India Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM

12.8. India Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket

12.9. Japan Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM

12.10. Japan Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket

12.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM

12.12. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket

12.13. Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Pad Market : PEST Analysis



13. Middle East & Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2020-2027

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by OEM, 2020-2027

13.3. Middle East & Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by Aftermarket, 2015-2020

13.4. Middle East & Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2020-2027

13.5. GCC Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM

13.6. GCC Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket

13.7. South Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM

13.8. South Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket

13.9. Rest of Middle East & Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM

13.10. Rest of Middle East & Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket

13.11. Middle East & Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market : PEST Analysis



14. Latin America Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn), and Forecast 2020-2027

14.1. Key Findings

14.2. Latin America Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by OEM, 2020-2027

14.3. Latin America Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn), and Forecast, by Aftermarket, 2015-2020

14.4. Latin America Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn), and Forecast, by Country and Sub-region 2020-2027

14.5. Brazil Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM

14.6. Brazil Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket

14.7. Mexico Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM

14.8. Mexico Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket

14.9. Rest of Latin Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM

14.10. Rest of Latin Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket

14.11. Latin America Automotive Brake Pad Market: PEST Analysis



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, by Company (2019)

15.2. Market Player Competition Matrix (by Tier and Size of the Company)



Companies Mentioned



ACDelco

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Technologies

Federal-Mogul LLC

Akebono Brake Corporation

ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd.

Brembo S.p.A.

Delphi Technologies

Fras-le

Nisshinbo Brake Inc.

Super Circle Auto Limited.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Masu Brake

Federal-Mogul LLC

EBC Brakes

MACAS AUTOMOTIVE

Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd.

Brake Parts Inc. LLC.

Toughla Brakelinings



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/to5klv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900