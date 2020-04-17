Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Brake Pad Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This recent report on the automotive brake pad market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. This study on the automotive brake pad market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2020 to 2027, wherein, 2019 is the base year and 2018 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.
This study on the automotive brake pad market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also delivers an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the automotive Brake Pad market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.
This study also discusses the underlying trends and impact of various factors that are driving the automotive brake pad market, along with their influence on the evolution of the market.
This study also offers Porter's Five Point Analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory scenario, and a SWOT analysis of the automotive brake pad market, in order to elaborate the crucial growth tactics and opportunities for market players contributing to the market.
Key Questions Answered in this Report on Automotive Brake Pad Market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary : Global Automotive Brake Pad Market
3.1. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Size (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast 2019-2027
4. Market Overview
4.1. Overview
4.2. Key Trend Analysis
4.3. Market Indicators
4.4. Market Dynamics
4.5. Opportunity
4.6. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.7. Value Chain Analysis
4.8. Regulatory Scenario
4.9. SWOT Analysis
5. Key Emerging Markets - Country and Sub-region/Region (Units, Revenue, Macroeconomic Indicators)
6. Market Trends: Connectivity, Autonomous, Shared Mobility, Electrification (CASE)
6.1. OEM POV (Future Automotive Programs)
6.2. Auto Fair Trends
6.3. Partnerships and Strategic Alliances (Digital Players: Apple, Google, etc.)
7. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Analysis and Forecast, by OEM
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings
7.3. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM, 2020-2027
7.4. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Attractiveness, by OEM
8. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Analysis and Forecast, by Aftermarket
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings
8.3. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket, 2015-2020
8.4. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Attractiveness, by Aftermarket
9. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast by Region, 2020-2027
9.3. Global Automotive Brake Pad Market Automotive Brake Pad Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
10. North America Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast 2020-2027
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. North America Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn), and Forecast, by OEM, 2020-2027
10.3. North America Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn), and Forecast, by Aftermarket, 2015-2020
10.4. North America Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2020-2027
10.5. U. S. Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM
10.6. U. S. Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket
10.7. Canada Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM
10.8. Canada Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket
10.9. North America Automotive Brake Pad Market : PEST Analysis
11. Europe Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast 2020-2027
11.1. Key Findings
11.2. Europe Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by OEM, 2020-2027
11.3. Europe Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by Aftermarket, 2015-2020
11.4. Europe Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2020-2027
11.5. Germany Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM
11.6. Germany Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket
11.7. U. K. Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM
11.8. U. K. Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket
11.9. Rest of Europe Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM
11.10. Rest of Europe Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket
11.11. Europe Automotive Brake Pad Market : PEST Analysis
12. Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast 2020-2027
12.1. Key Findings
12.2. Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by OEM, 2020-2027
12.3. Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn), and Forecast, by Aftermarket, 2015-2020
12.4. Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn), and Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2020-2027
12.5. China Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM
12.6. China Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket
12.7. India Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM
12.8. India Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket
12.9. Japan Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM
12.10. Japan Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket
12.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM
12.12. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket
12.13. Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Pad Market : PEST Analysis
13. Middle East & Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2020-2027
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by OEM, 2020-2027
13.3. Middle East & Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by Aftermarket, 2015-2020
13.4. Middle East & Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2020-2027
13.5. GCC Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM
13.6. GCC Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket
13.7. South Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM
13.8. South Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket
13.9. Rest of Middle East & Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM
13.10. Rest of Middle East & Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket
13.11. Middle East & Africa Automotive Brake Pad Market : PEST Analysis
14. Latin America Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn), and Forecast 2020-2027
14.1. Key Findings
14.2. Latin America Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) and Forecast, by OEM, 2020-2027
14.3. Latin America Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn), and Forecast, by Aftermarket, 2015-2020
14.4. Latin America Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn), and Forecast, by Country and Sub-region 2020-2027
14.5. Brazil Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM
14.6. Brazil Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket
14.7. Mexico Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM
14.8. Mexico Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket
14.9. Rest of Latin Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by OEM
14.10. Rest of Latin Automotive Brake Pad Market Volume (Thousand Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Aftermarket
14.11. Latin America Automotive Brake Pad Market: PEST Analysis
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, by Company (2019)
15.2. Market Player Competition Matrix (by Tier and Size of the Company)
Companies Mentioned
