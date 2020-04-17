NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

April 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200417102107_2

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2020-04-16

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 44 Unit price: 0.71 EUR

(2): Volume: 5,956 Unit price: 0.7 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 6,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.70007 EUR



