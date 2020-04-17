New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Scanners Market By Type By Application By Wavelength By End User By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885926/?utm_source=GNW

In the range 40°C to 500°C the system is measured. The system can be paired with a Catenary Video Surveillance System that captures high-speed and high-resolution images of catenary color and integrates them with the device user interface thermal images.



In addition to the increasing demand for additional advanced safety solutions, the rapid urbanization of the entire globe would lead to robust growth of the world thermal scanner industry. Infrared heat scanner detects passively absorbed infrared radiation from objects which is more concealed than other light-sourced active imaging systems. Due to its excellent concealment, good anti-interference, strong target detection capabilities and all weather conditions, the infrared thermal scanner is used in militarily recognized research, monitoring and guidance. It is used widely in weapons and equipment.



Primary factors driving the growth of this market include increasing demand for mass screening thermal scanners at airports, rising government investments in the aerospace and defense industries, extensive research and development expenditure by businesses, governments and capital firms in the production of advanced thermal scanning technologies, and an increase in the use of thermal scanners in automotive industry.



A new type of coronavirus infection has recently occurred in Wuhan, Hubei and in many other regions. The developed mobile infrared thermal imaging screening systems can instantly screen for high fevers that may be caused by influenza and pneumonia in crowded areas. Its main features include non-contact quick body temperature screening, large area detection, long distance, smart alarm, high temperature measurement accuracy, fast response, infrared and visible image overlay measurement analysis.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Fixed and Portable. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Thermography, Security & Surveillance, Search & Rescue and Others.Based on Wavelength, the market is segmented into Long-Wave Infrared, Medium-Wave Infrared and Short-Wave Infrared. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Commercial, Healthcare, Automotive and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, 3M Company, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo SpA, Canon, Inc., and Ametek, Inc. are the forerunners in the Thermal Scanners Market. Companies such as FLIR Systems, Inc., Seek thermal, Inc., Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., Optotherm, Inc., and Fortive Corporation are some of the key innovators in Thermal Scanners Market.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include FLIR Systems, Inc., Fortive Corporation (Fluke Corporation), Leonardo SpA, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Canon, Inc. , Axis Communications AB), 3M Company (3M Scott), Ametek, Inc. (Ametek Land), Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., Seek Thermal, Inc., and Optotherm, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Thermal Scanners Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Mar-2020: L3Harris Technologies teamed up with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI). Following the collaboration, the companies integrated WESCAM MX-20 Electro-optical/Infrared (EO/IR) system onto a GA-ASI MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) for providing an advanced targeting solution.



Feb-2020: L3Harris Technologies announced collaboration with the UK Ministry of Defence. Under the collaboration, the former company would provide 40 WESCAM MX-15 electro-optical, infrared (EO/IR) imaging systems to the UK Ministry of Defence. This broadened the UK Ministry’s MX-15s proven mission capability and superior reliability.



Nov-2019: FLIR Systems collaborated with Veoneer, an automotive supplier. Following this collaboration, the latter company would use the thermal sensing technology of the former company in its level-four autonomous vehicle (AV) production.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Mar-2019: FLIR Systems acquired Endeavor Robotics Holdings, Inc., a leading developer of battle-tested, tactical unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) from Arlington Capital Partners. The acquisition enabled the company in providing disposal, reconnaissance, inspection, and hazardous materials support for troops, police, and industrial users.



Oct-2017: 3M completed the acquisition of Johnson Controls Scott Safety business, a leader in high-performance respiratory protection, gas and flame detection, thermal imaging and other critical products. The acquisition reinforced 3M’s Scott safety business.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2020: FLIR Systems launched the FLIR Range HDC MR, a new high-definition thermal imaging system. This system can detect illegal activities even in degraded weather conditions by using embedded analytics and image processing.



Jan-2020: FLIR Systems introduced the FLIR GF77a Gas Find IR camera, a fixed-mount, uncooled, autonomous leak detection camera. This camera was designed for visualizing methane and other industrial gases.



Jan-2020: Fluke introduced the new TiS60+ thermal imaging camera. The camera operates as a troubleshooting and preventive maintenance tool for industrial maintenance technicians and engineers. The camera features IR-Fusion technology that blends visible and infrared images for varying degrees to help pinpoint the exact location of a problem.



Dec-2019: Seek Thermal released Micro Core and Mosaic Core series, a new range of OEM thermal cameras. These cameras can be integrated into products and services over several industries.



Dec-2019: Ametek Land, an Ametek Company unveiled NIR-B-2K and NIR-B-640, two new revolutionary short-wavelength radiometric infrared borescope imaging cameras. These cameras can be used in a wide range of continuous industrial furnace process monitoring and control applications requiring highly accurate temperature measurement.



Oct-2018: 3M Scott Fire & Safety launched the V Series of thermal imaging cameras, The company debuted this line with the V320, a simple, lightweight and tactical thermal imaging solution. The V320 Thermal Imager enables the firefighters to navigate through zero visibility conditions.



Oct-2018: 3M Scott Fire & Safety announced the launch of a new version of 3M Scott Sight with an optional Pro Package feature set, the next evolution of the industry’s first in-mask thermal imaging solution. This option provides advanced features including automatic video recording and hot and cold tracking.



Jun-2018: Fluke Process Instruments launched ThermoView TV40, a high-performance industrial thermal imager. This thermal imager offers a fully integrated solution for temperature control, monitoring and data archiving for ensuring the process traceability and product quality.



Apr-2018: Leonardo DRS released the Tenum 640 thermal imager, the first uncooled 10-micron thermal camera. The Tenum 640 camera can be used in surveillance and security applications, unmanned aerial and ground vehicles (UAVs/UGVs) for first responders, agri-business and hazmat operations.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Fixed



• Portable



By Application



• Thermography



• Security & Surveillance



• Search & Rescue



• Others



By Wavelength



• Long-Wave Infrared



• Medium-Wave Infrared



• Short-Wave Infrared



By End User



• Aerospace & Defense



• Industrial



• Commercial



• Healthcare



• Automotive



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• FLIR Systems, Inc.



• Fortive Corporation (Fluke Corporation)



• Leonardo SpA



• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.



• Canon, Inc. (Axis Communications AB)



• 3M Company (3M Scott)



• Ametek, Inc. (Ametek Land)



• Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.



• Seek Thermal, Inc.



• Optotherm, Inc.



