Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Global Report 2020-30" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market was worth $13.35 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.12% and reach $18.23 billion by 2023.



The neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in 2019 and Europe was the fastest growing region in 2019.



Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Global Report 2020-30 from the author provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market section of the report gives context. It compares the neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market with other segments of the neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics indicators comparison.

The neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market consists of sales of neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics products and related services for neurodegenerative disorders. Neurodegenerative disorder is a range of incurable conditions that primarily affect the neurons of human brain and results in progressive degeneration or death of nerve cells. The neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics deals with the manufacturing and development of drugs and treatment that stops or slows down the neurodegenerative processes of diseases such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, Huntington's and other neurodegenerative disorders.



The neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented by indication type into Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, Huntington disease, other indications. It is also segmented by drug type into n- methyl- d- aspartate receptor, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, dopamine inhibitors, others and by distribution into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy.



Increased prevalence of neurodegenerative among the global population contributes to the growth of neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market. The increase in the number of geriatric population, attributes to the increased prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders. According to World Population Prospects in 2017, the number of people above 60 years of age will increase from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050 and it is expected that people aged over 80 years will triple from 137 million in 2017 to 425 million in 2050. According to the Alzheimer's Association, around 5.8 million Americans are suffering with Alzheimer disease and this number is projected to rise to around 14 million by 2050. The increased prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases among the ageing population increases the demand for neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics thereby driving the market.



High rates of failure in clinical trials and research and development (R&D) have always been a major challenge in the neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market. Companies are continuously investing in R&D to develop treatments for neurodegenerative diseases but currently very few treatments are approved for neurodegenerative disorders. According to a study, researchers found out that between 2002 to 2012, only 244 compounds in 413 clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease passed through but only one compound was approved. This failure entitled Alzheimer's disease drugs to the highest rates of failure at 99.6% when compared to any other disease, including cancer, which has a failure rate at 81%.



Manufacturers of neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics are undergoing various strategic partnerships with government and non- government organizations to discover and develop therapeutics for a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The companies in the neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market are also increasing their collaboration with other players in the market in order to increase their capabilities for research and development activities in order to develop new and more effective therapeutic solutions to treat neurodegenerative disorders.



In January 2020, Biogen Inc., an America Biotechnology company acquired a novel clinical stage asset, PF-05251749 alongwith the applications from Pfizer for $75 million. The acquisition of the asset is expected to strengthen Biogen's existing pipeline of potential disease-modifying therapies in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases since PF-05251749 is a CNS- penetrant regulator that has the potential to treat behavioral and neurological symptoms across various psychiatric and neurological diseases. Pfizer Inc., is a multinational pharmaceutical company based in the USA.



Major players in the market are Biogen, Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical, UCB, Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lundeck A/S and Boehringer Ingeiheim International GmbH.



