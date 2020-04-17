New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Vision and Inspection Market By Component By Application By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885925/?utm_source=GNW

The need for surface vision and inspection is guided by a growth in the need for quality inspection across all industry verticals. Quality plays a crucial role in this dynamic environment.



Maintaining quality and customer relationships is an essential aspect that facilitates growth. Ensuring the level of quality, particularly in the longer term, is a tough challenge. Therefore, the rules and regulations have also been more stringent. Due to this, quality control has become a very important aspect for manufacturers. As a result, error prevention and accurate detection of defects along with tolerance monitoring of surface vision and inspection systems are commonly adopted. Many surface vision and inspection devices also provide component assessment, and some also provide customer input on their product consistency and process capability.



Market players have provided numerous solutions with increased productivity and reduced prices to allow greater market presence. Technological solutions like 3D vision using laser triangulation are expected to deliver substantial opportunities for market growth due to increasing applications in automotive, solar cells, semiconductor, and printing. It is cost effective because it does not require multiple cameras that are found with most other solutions. In addition, the technology has been used in electric printing to analyze patterns on flex circuits and RFID circuitry. This enables a substantial reduction in production costs with high precision and increased speed and further increases efficiency.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Camera, Lighting Equipment, Optics, Hardware & Software and Frame Grabber. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Electronics & Electrical, Automotive, Logistics & Postal Sorting, Food & Beverages, Medical and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Keyence Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Surface Vision and Inspection Market. Companies such as Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Omron Corporation, Basler AG, FLIR Systems, Inc., ISRA Vision AG, and Datalogic S.p.A., Baumer Holding AG, Edmund Optics, Inc., Industrial Vision Systems Ltd., Ametek, Inc., and Sick AG are some of the key innovators in Surface Vision and Inspection Market.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Ametek, Inc., Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.), Basler AG, Omron Corporation, Baumer Holding AG, Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (Teledyne DALSA, Inc.), Sick AG, Keyence Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, ISRA Vision AG, Edmund Optics, Inc., and Industrial Vision Systems Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in Surface Vision and Inspection Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2019: Basler came into partnership with eInfochips and Variscite. Following this partnership, the company announced new development kits based on the i.MX 8M and M Mini processor series.



Apr-2019: Sick AG announced partnership with AutoCoding Systems. The partnership was aimed at providing innovative sensor technology and software so that the complexity and errors could be detected while packaging.



Jul-2018: Basler established a joint venture company with Beijing Sanbao Xingye (MVLZ), a Chinese Distributor. Both the companies have transferred their Machine Vision division to the joint venture company.



Mar-2018: Sick collaborated with Universal Robots, a manufacturer of smaller flexible industrial collaborative robot arms. The collaboration was aimed at developing an entry-level vision-guided cobot system for pick and place, quality inspection and measurement.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Aug-2019: ISRA Vision AG took over Photonfocus AG, a producer of CMOS image sensors. The acquisition helped the company in expanding its business in smart factory automation.



Mar-2019: FLIR Systems completed the acquisition of Endeavor Robotic Holdings, Inc., a leading developer of battle-tested, tactical unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) for the global military, public safety, and critical infrastructure markets, from Arlington Capital Partners. The acquisition helped the company in providing the unmanned aerial and ground solutions for supporting the needs of warfighters, and public safety, and critical infrastructure professionals.



Jan-2019: Teledyne Technologies acquired scientific imaging businesses of Roper Technologies. These businesses include Princeton Instruments, Photometrics, and Lumenera, as well as other brands. The acquisition added spectrographs and optics, cameras and USB-based cameras to Teledyne’s portfolio.



Jul-2018: Basler AG completed the acquisition of Silicon Software GmbH. The acquisition enabled the company in providing image sensors, higher data rates, high performance, image acquisition cards, and computer vision applications.



Jan-2018: Edmund Optics acquired ITOS GmbH, a company engaged in producing optical components. Together, the companies aimed at penetrating the German and European market.



Dec-2017: Omron acquired Microscan, an industrial traceability and inspection provider. The acquisition advanced interconnected, industrial Internet of Things (IoT) barcode scanning, and machine vision solutions of Omron.



Geographical Expansions:



Feb-2020: Edmund Optics expanded its foothold to India by opening a new office in the Bangalore district of Karnataka, India. The new facility would provide its services to the customers.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2020: FLIR Systems launched the FLIR MR277 building inspection system. This system provides Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging (MSX) technology. This is an all-in-one thermal-enabled moisture meter with hygrometer that provides users with a full understanding of problem areas by enhancing the IGM thermal images with visual details.



Dec-2019: Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies company launched VICORE, a latest smart system. This system provides excellent performance for inspection applications using thermal, traditional 2D, and 3D imaging or a combination thereof.



Dec-2019: FLIR Systems unveiled the Firefly DL, a camera which includes deep learning capabilities. This camera enables the system designers in building neural networks that can make decision at the edge.



Oct-2019: Datalogic launched new IMPACT 12.2 software for enhancing the traceability and ease-of use of vision-guided robots and cobots.



Oct-2019: Sick AG released EventCam, a new superfast camera system for industrial environments. This camera brings clarity when unexplained gripping, handling, and positioning problems arise.



Sep-2019: Keyence launched IV2 Vision Sensor Series, a new vision sensor which uses artificial intelligence.



Sep-2019: Industrial Vision Systems launched a series of new features throughout its full range of inspection machines. The new features include multi-language support and updated inspection features. These new features provide manufacturers an increased brand and warranty protection.



Jul-2019: Edmund Optics launched the TECHSPEC CA series fixed focal length lenses. These lenses have been designed for 27.9 mm diagonal image circle of APS-C large format image sensors.



Apr-2019: Teledyne DALSA unveiled Genie Nano 2.4 MPixel M1950 and C1950 model, the new Genie Nano models with CMOS sensors. These cameras have been equipped with Sony Pregius IMX392 1/2" CMOS image sensors and GigE interfaces.



Mar-2019: Keyence introduced the IX Series, a new image-based laser sensor. Users can determine the part position before performing laser inspection through combining a camera with a laser. This would reduce hardware and installation costs.



Mar-2019: Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation released IMX253MZR/MYR CMOS Global Shutter sensor, a new on-chip polarizer, which is a high resolution sensor. This sensor has been launched for various industrial applications where sensing is difficult.



Mar-2019: ISRA introduced inline inspection system together with application-specific camera and lighting technology. This system had been designed for improving the detection of colour defects.



Jan-2019: Omron launched a new TM Series Collaborative Robot. This Collaborative Robot works with humans for enhancing productivity and ensuring safety. The robot has in-built vision and integrated lighting for capturing products with a wide viewing angle.



Jan-2019: Teledyne Technologies unveiled GEVA 400 vision system for multi camera applications at low cost. This system provides excellent cost savings for multi-camera vision applications, such as final inspection of large assemblies.



Jan-2019: ISRA launched EdgeScan, a new Wafer Edge Inspection System for Production Quality Control. This system checks the edge of the wafer simultaneously from three sides during the preadjustment.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Camera



• Lighting Equipment



• Optics



• Hardware & Software



• Frame Grabber



By Application



• Electronics & Electrical



• Automotive



• Logistics & Postal Sorting



• Food & Beverages



• Medical



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Ametek, Inc.



• Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.)



• Basler AG



• Omron Corporation



• Baumer Holding AG



• Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (Teledyne DALSA, Inc.)



• Sick AG



• Keyence Corporation



• FLIR Systems, Inc.



• Sony Corporation



• Panasonic Corporation



• ISRA Vision AG



• Edmund Optics, Inc.



• Industrial Vision Systems Ltd.



