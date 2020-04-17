Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digestive Enzymes Market Global Report 2020-30" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digestive enzymes market was worth $405.13 million in 2019.
The digestive enzymes market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region during the period 2016-2024. Asia Pacific was the fastest region during the period 2016-2024.
The digestive enzymes market covered in this report is segmented by enzyme type into carbohydrates; protease; lipase; other enzyme types. It is also segmented by origin into animal; fungi; microbial; plant, by application into indigestion; chronic pancreatitis; irritable bowel syndrome; other applications and by distribution channel into retail stores and online stores.
The digestive enzymes market consists of sale of digestive enzymes and related services used to ease up the digestion of food in stomach. Digestive enzymes are enzymes in the digestive system that break large molecules into smaller digestible molecules to be absorbed by the body. The digestive enzymes market commercially provides these enzymes as dietary supplements or drugs to be taken orally when the body fails to produce enough enzymes naturally for the digestion of fats, proteins and carbohydrates.
The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorder among different age groups drives the growth of the digestive enzymes market. Gastrointestinal disorders include disorders in the gastrointestinal tract starting from mouth, oesophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and anus caused due to lack of digestive enzymes. The gastrointestinal disorders require the digestive enzymes to be taken orally as a dietary supplement or as a drug. The increased rates of gastrointestinal disorders are linked to smoking, diet and genetics, sanitation, increased use of antibiotics and the changing environmental factors due to industrialization and urbanization. According to Kantar's Global Health and Wellness Report (GHWR) in 2019, 22% of the population in the USA and 19% of the population in Brazil were diagnosed with gastrointestinal conditions. The increase in the prevalence of digestive diseases contributes to the growth of the market.
The potential side effects of digestive enzyme supplements and drugs restrains the growth of digestive enzymes market. Continuous intake of digestive enzyme increases dependency on the digestive enzymes resulting in weaker digestive system over time. The weakened digestive system leads to digestive distress, gas, nausea, bloating, decreased stomach acid and allergic reactions accompanied with diarrhoea, and vomiting. For instance, digestive enzyme bromelain causes thinning of the blood and increases the risk of excess bleeding. The thinning of the blood is the result of the anti-platelet activity caused by the drug. Thus, the side effects caused by the excess and continuous intake of digestive enzymes negatively impacts the growth of the digestive enzyme market.
The companies in digestive enzymes market are investing towards developing customized digestive enzymes. These customized digestive enzymes are condition-specific enzymes to support digestion for digestive sensitive patients and may contain multiple enzymes in the same product. The companies involved in manufacturing digestive enzymes are developing customized digestive enzymes to ease the digestion of different types of food. For instance, Sabinsa, a USA based provider of herbal extracts, cosmeceuticals, minerals, dietary supplements, formulated DigeZyme. DigeZyme is a multi-enzyme complex comprising of five different enzymes, namely, cellulase, lactase, amylase, lipase, and protease. It is widely used by the people who have difficulty in digesting carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, respectively. The companies are increasingly investing towards developing customized digestive enzymes.
In January 2020, Nestl, a Switzerland based food and drink processing corporation, entered into an asset purchase agreement with Allergan, an Ireland based pharmaceutical company that acquires, develops, and markets brand name drugs, to acquire Zenpep for an amount undisclosed. Through the acquisition Nestle aims to expand its medical nutrition portfolio by including Zenpep product to support food ingestion, digestion and absorption. Zenpep is a medication for people who cannot digest food properly due to the lack of digestive enzymes.
Major players in the market are Garden of Life, Biotics Research Corporation, Klaire Laboratories, Abbott Nutrition, AbbVie Inc., Allergan PLC, Johnson & Johnson Inc. Amway Corporation, Food State Inc., Matsun Nutrition and Metagenics Inc.
