Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digestive Enzymes Market Global Report 2020-30" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digestive enzymes market was worth $405.13 million in 2019.



The digestive enzymes market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region during the period 2016-2024. Asia Pacific was the fastest region during the period 2016-2024.



The digestive enzymes market covered in this report is segmented by enzyme type into carbohydrates; protease; lipase; other enzyme types. It is also segmented by origin into animal; fungi; microbial; plant, by application into indigestion; chronic pancreatitis; irritable bowel syndrome; other applications and by distribution channel into retail stores and online stores.

Digestive Enzymes Market Global Report 2020-30 from the author provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digestive enzymes market.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the digestive enzymes? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Digestive Enzymes market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider digestive enzymes market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The digestive enzymes market section of the report gives context. It compares the digestive enzymes market with other segments of the digestive enzymes market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, digestive enzymes indicators comparison.

The digestive enzymes market consists of sale of digestive enzymes and related services used to ease up the digestion of food in stomach. Digestive enzymes are enzymes in the digestive system that break large molecules into smaller digestible molecules to be absorbed by the body. The digestive enzymes market commercially provides these enzymes as dietary supplements or drugs to be taken orally when the body fails to produce enough enzymes naturally for the digestion of fats, proteins and carbohydrates.



The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorder among different age groups drives the growth of the digestive enzymes market. Gastrointestinal disorders include disorders in the gastrointestinal tract starting from mouth, oesophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and anus caused due to lack of digestive enzymes. The gastrointestinal disorders require the digestive enzymes to be taken orally as a dietary supplement or as a drug. The increased rates of gastrointestinal disorders are linked to smoking, diet and genetics, sanitation, increased use of antibiotics and the changing environmental factors due to industrialization and urbanization. According to Kantar's Global Health and Wellness Report (GHWR) in 2019, 22% of the population in the USA and 19% of the population in Brazil were diagnosed with gastrointestinal conditions. The increase in the prevalence of digestive diseases contributes to the growth of the market.



The potential side effects of digestive enzyme supplements and drugs restrains the growth of digestive enzymes market. Continuous intake of digestive enzyme increases dependency on the digestive enzymes resulting in weaker digestive system over time. The weakened digestive system leads to digestive distress, gas, nausea, bloating, decreased stomach acid and allergic reactions accompanied with diarrhoea, and vomiting. For instance, digestive enzyme bromelain causes thinning of the blood and increases the risk of excess bleeding. The thinning of the blood is the result of the anti-platelet activity caused by the drug. Thus, the side effects caused by the excess and continuous intake of digestive enzymes negatively impacts the growth of the digestive enzyme market.



The companies in digestive enzymes market are investing towards developing customized digestive enzymes. These customized digestive enzymes are condition-specific enzymes to support digestion for digestive sensitive patients and may contain multiple enzymes in the same product. The companies involved in manufacturing digestive enzymes are developing customized digestive enzymes to ease the digestion of different types of food. For instance, Sabinsa, a USA based provider of herbal extracts, cosmeceuticals, minerals, dietary supplements, formulated DigeZyme. DigeZyme is a multi-enzyme complex comprising of five different enzymes, namely, cellulase, lactase, amylase, lipase, and protease. It is widely used by the people who have difficulty in digesting carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, respectively. The companies are increasingly investing towards developing customized digestive enzymes.



In January 2020, Nestl, a Switzerland based food and drink processing corporation, entered into an asset purchase agreement with Allergan, an Ireland based pharmaceutical company that acquires, develops, and markets brand name drugs, to acquire Zenpep for an amount undisclosed. Through the acquisition Nestle aims to expand its medical nutrition portfolio by including Zenpep product to support food ingestion, digestion and absorption. Zenpep is a medication for people who cannot digest food properly due to the lack of digestive enzymes.



Major players in the market are Garden of Life, Biotics Research Corporation, Klaire Laboratories, Abbott Nutrition, AbbVie Inc., Allergan PLC, Johnson & Johnson Inc. Amway Corporation, Food State Inc., Matsun Nutrition and Metagenics Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Digestive Enzymes Market Characteristics



3. Digestive Enzymes Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Digestive Enzymes Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Digestive Enzymes Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Digestive Enzymes Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Digestive Enzymes Market, Segmentation By Enzyme Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Carbohydrates

Protease

Lipase

Other Enzyme Types

4.2. Global Digestive Enzymes Market, Segmentation By Origin, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Animal

Fungi

Microbial

Plant

4.3. Global Digestive Enzymes Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Indigestion

Chronic Pancreatitis

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Other Applications

4.4. Global Digestive Enzymes Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Retail Stores

Online Stores

5. Digestive Enzymes Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Digestive Enzymes Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Digestive Enzymes Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Digestive Enzymes Market



7. China Digestive Enzymes Market



8. India Digestive Enzymes Market



9. Japan Digestive Enzymes Market



10. Australia Digestive Enzymes Market



11. Indonesia Digestive Enzymes Market



12. South Korea Digestive Enzymes Market



13. Western Europe Digestive Enzymes Market



14. UK Digestive Enzymes Market



15. Germany Digestive Enzymes Market



16. France Digestive Enzymes Market



17. Eastern Europe Digestive Enzymes Market



18. Russia Digestive Enzymes Market



19. North America Digestive Enzymes Market



20. USA Digestive Enzymes Market



21. South America Digestive Enzymes Market



22. Brazil Digestive Enzymes Market



23. Middle East Digestive Enzymes Market



24. Africa Digestive Enzymes Market



25. Digestive Enzymes Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Digestive Enzymes Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Digestive Enzymes Market Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Digestive Enzymes Market



27. Digestive Enzymes Market Trends And Strategies



28. Digestive Enzymes Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Garden of Life

Biotics Research Corporation

Klaire Laboratories

Abbott Nutrition

AbbVie Inc.

Allergan PLC

Johnson & Johnson Inc. Amway Corporation

Food State Inc.

Matsun Nutrition

Metagenics Inc.

Twinlab Corporation

Food State Inc.

AST Enzymes

VEMO 99 OOD

Advanced Vital Enzymes Pvt. Ltd.

Zeus Biotech Limited

Vox Nutrition Inc.

Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd.

Metagenics

XYMOGEN Inc.

Douglas Laboratories

Thorne Research

Integrative Therapeutics LLC

Pure Encapsulations

Ortho Molecular Products Inc.

Designs for Health Inc.

Master Supplements Inc.

Proteozymes



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57tcwh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900