Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteomics Market Global Report 2020-30" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global proteomics market was worth $18.01 billion in 2019.



The proteomics market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest market And Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market.



Proteomics Market Global Report 2020-30 from the author provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global proteomics market.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider proteomics market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The proteomics market section of the report gives context. It compares the proteomics market with other segments of the proteomics market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, proteomics indicators comparison.

The proteomics market consists of sales of proteomics and related goods. Proteomics is a study of the structure and functions of proteins that are used in drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Proteomics is used to evaluate the protein production rate, the involvement of proteins in metabolic pathways, and modifications of proteins.



The proteomics market covered in this report is segmented by component into reagents; instruments. It is also segmented by instrument into protein microarrays; spectroscopy; X-Ray crystallography; chromatography; electrophoresis; surface plasmon resonance; protein fractionation and by service and software into core proteomics services; bioinformatics software & services.



Rising government funds for research on proteomics drives the growth of the proteomics market. Government funds help researchers in drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. For instance, in 2018, in Australia, according to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation, the NSW and Commonwealth Governments jointly gave funds of $41 million to support the world-first proteomics project, ProCan. ProCan is an ACRF seed-funded cancer research project at the Westmead Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) and the joint investment enhances research to outsmart cancer. Therefore, rising government funds positively impacts the proteomics market.



The high cost of instruments is expected to limit the growth of the proteomics market. The broad implementation of new technologies expands the use of proteomics research from the discovery of new drugs, vaccines and diagnostic targets, and due to its high cost process, developments in different instruments have resulted in high prices compared to the traditional ones. For instance, the price of mass spectrometers can range from $20,000 to $300,000, which will be extremely expensive for small-scale pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions. Therefore, the high prices associated with proteomics instruments makes it difficult for developing countries to enter the proteomics sector, affecting the market's growth.



Companies are launching new products in order to increase their revenue and also gain a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in June 2018, Bruker Corporation, a USA-based scientific instruments manufacturing company, launched a wide range of mass spectrometry devices, such as scimaXTM Magnetic Resonance Mass Spectrometer (MRMS), which is designed for enabling high throughput. The MRMS has mass resolution exceeding 20 million, in a smaller footprint and without the need for any liquid cryogens. Using MRMS, Biopharma users can perform advanced native protein and fragment-based drug discovery studies, which has recently been called a bona-fide platform for native protein analysis in the scientific literature.



In January 2020, Abcam, a UK-based company specialized in manufacturing research grade antibodies, acquired Expedeon's Proteomics and Immunology Business for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to help Abcam to enhance its protein conjugation technology and to create new products for supporting research and diagnostic development. Expedeon Ltd. is a UK-based company that specializes in the development of next-generation tools for biological research, diagnostics, and drug discovery.



Major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Waters Corporation, Perkinelmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, GE Healthcare and Caprion Biosciences.



Companies Mentioned



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Waters Corporation

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

GE Healthcare

Caprion Biosciences

Luminex Corporation

LI-COR, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Siemens Ltd

Genzyme Corporation

Creative Proteomics

Promega Corporation



