Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteomics Market Global Report 2020-30" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global proteomics market was worth $18.01 billion in 2019.
The proteomics market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest market And Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market.
Proteomics Market Global Report 2020-30 from the author provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global proteomics market.
Reasons to Purchase
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider proteomics market, and compares it with other markets.
The proteomics market consists of sales of proteomics and related goods. Proteomics is a study of the structure and functions of proteins that are used in drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Proteomics is used to evaluate the protein production rate, the involvement of proteins in metabolic pathways, and modifications of proteins.
The proteomics market covered in this report is segmented by component into reagents; instruments. It is also segmented by instrument into protein microarrays; spectroscopy; X-Ray crystallography; chromatography; electrophoresis; surface plasmon resonance; protein fractionation and by service and software into core proteomics services; bioinformatics software & services.
Rising government funds for research on proteomics drives the growth of the proteomics market. Government funds help researchers in drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. For instance, in 2018, in Australia, according to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation, the NSW and Commonwealth Governments jointly gave funds of $41 million to support the world-first proteomics project, ProCan. ProCan is an ACRF seed-funded cancer research project at the Westmead Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) and the joint investment enhances research to outsmart cancer. Therefore, rising government funds positively impacts the proteomics market.
The high cost of instruments is expected to limit the growth of the proteomics market. The broad implementation of new technologies expands the use of proteomics research from the discovery of new drugs, vaccines and diagnostic targets, and due to its high cost process, developments in different instruments have resulted in high prices compared to the traditional ones. For instance, the price of mass spectrometers can range from $20,000 to $300,000, which will be extremely expensive for small-scale pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions. Therefore, the high prices associated with proteomics instruments makes it difficult for developing countries to enter the proteomics sector, affecting the market's growth.
Companies are launching new products in order to increase their revenue and also gain a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in June 2018, Bruker Corporation, a USA-based scientific instruments manufacturing company, launched a wide range of mass spectrometry devices, such as scimaXTM Magnetic Resonance Mass Spectrometer (MRMS), which is designed for enabling high throughput. The MRMS has mass resolution exceeding 20 million, in a smaller footprint and without the need for any liquid cryogens. Using MRMS, Biopharma users can perform advanced native protein and fragment-based drug discovery studies, which has recently been called a bona-fide platform for native protein analysis in the scientific literature.
In January 2020, Abcam, a UK-based company specialized in manufacturing research grade antibodies, acquired Expedeon's Proteomics and Immunology Business for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to help Abcam to enhance its protein conjugation technology and to create new products for supporting research and diagnostic development. Expedeon Ltd. is a UK-based company that specializes in the development of next-generation tools for biological research, diagnostics, and drug discovery.
Major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Waters Corporation, Perkinelmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, GE Healthcare and Caprion Biosciences.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Proteomics Market Characteristics
3. Proteomics Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Proteomics Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Proteomics Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Proteomics Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Proteomics Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Reagents
Instruments
4.2. Global Proteomics Market, Segmentation By Instrument, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Proteomics Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Proteomics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Proteomics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Proteomics Market
7. China Proteomics Market
8. India Proteomics Market
9. Japan Proteomics Market
10. Australia Proteomics Market
11. Indonesia Proteomics Market
12. South Korea Proteomics Market
13. Western Europe Proteomics Market
14. UK Proteomics Market
15. Germany Proteomics Market
16. France Proteomics Market
17. Eastern Europe Proteomics Market
18. Russia Proteomics Market
19. North America Proteomics Market
20. USA Proteomics Market
21. South America Proteomics Market
22. Brazil Proteomics Market
23. Middle East Proteomics Market
24. Africa Proteomics Market
25. Proteomics Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Proteomics Market
27. Proteomics Market Trends And Strategies
28. Proteomics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/um4n8d
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: