VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSX: SVB; OTCQB: SVBL) (“Silver Bull” or the ”Company”) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 16, 2020 (the “Meeting”). A total of 91,530,912 or 38.73% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The following nominees, as listed in Silver Bull’s Management Information Circular, were re-elected as directors of the Company.



Director Votes For % Withheld Votes % Timothy Barry 24,610,794 76.51% 7,554,068 23.49% Brian Edgar 22,161,594 68.90% 10,003,268 31.10% Daniel Kunz 22,123,692 68.78% 10,041,170 31.22% John McClintock 22,108,492 68.73% 10,056,370 31.27%

Silver Bull is pleased to announce that the Shareholders have ratified and approved the appointment of Smythe LLP, as auditors of the Company (85,026,850 or 92.89% voted “For”, 5,627,440 or 6.15% voted “Against” and 876,622 or 0.96% abstained from voting) until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the Company’s directors.

The Shareholders voted to approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the Company’s executive compensation package (20,129,391 or 62.58% voted “For”, 11,124,310 or 34.59% voted “Against”, and 911,161 or 2.83% abstained from voting).

Full details of all proposals are fully described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Silver Bull: Silver Bull is a mineral exploration company whose shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade on the OTCQB in the United States, and is based out of Vancouver, Canada. The “Sierra Mojada” project is located 150 kilometers north of the city of Torreon in Coahuila, Mexico, and is highly prospective for silver and zinc.

