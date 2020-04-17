PERTH, Australia, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bannerman Resources Limited (ASX:BMN, OTCQB:BNNLF, NSX:BMN) (“Bannerman” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an updated Corporate Presentation.
HIGHLIGHTS
Bannerman’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Brandon Munro, said, “Bannerman is ideally positioned to withstand the current global market uncertainties, yet react positively to improvements in the uranium market as COVID-19 uranium supply disruption continues or expands. We have a strong cash balance, low cash burn and an advanced, permitted project – a combination that provides both extended operating runway without the need for additional capital and market-leading leverage to positive uranium dynamics.”
This announcement was authorised to be issued by the Managing Director.
