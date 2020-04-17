New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software Defined Perimeter Market By Component By Connectivity By Organization Size By Deployment Type By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885924/?utm_source=GNW

Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) is a security-based approach that reduces network-based attacks. In this sense, a perimeter is dynamically established on the network to secure data present in the cloud, the demilitarized zone and the data centers. The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the changing patterns of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) are expected to further accelerate growth.



Traditional VPN access is liberal and allows remote workers access to the network, which is not needed to complete the tasks. This results in access to resources and is unreasonably obvious, vulnerable and can be easily targeted. Organizations require additional user communication and implementation through a variety of cloud instances. The cost of VPN or firewall rises immediately with the need for such additional authorizations. VPN also provides versatility and can therefore be used to connect Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs), data centers as well as multiple networks. Nonetheless, this connection costs a lot and is resource-intensive. SDP decreases the costs incurred and eventually drives demand for data security in the infrastructure.



Organizations such as banks and other financial services, healthcare and telecommunications providers, face difficulties in meeting security requirements in virtualized cloud environments. Financial institutions are expected to have a data center with several physical controls. It makes it difficult for financial institutions to use public cloud infrastructure. SDP simplifies these difficulties and allows using public cloud infrastructure when appropriate.



Software-Defined Architecture provides a stringent framework of access for specific resources and applications. There is also a limited threat surface because the target individuals remain hidden and the controller must verify the users. Software-Defined Firewall prevents credential theft, internal network attacks, ransomware, and man-in-the-middle attacks. Major factors driving market growth include a rising need for a policy-based security architecture to minimize network complexity, increase the adoption of cloud-based applications, and a growing need for regulation and enforcement to improve network security.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution segment is further bifurcated into Access Control, Risk Analytics & Visualization, Performance Management & Reporting, Security Compliance & Policy Management and Others. Based on Connectivity, the market is segmented into End Point, Gateway and Controller. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On Premise and Cloud. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Intel Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Software Defined Perimeter Market. Companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., and Akamai Technologies, Inc., NortonLifeLock, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Pulse Secure, LLC are some of the key innovators in Software Defined Perimeter Market.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., Intel Corporation, NortonLifeLock, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., and Pulse Secure, LLC.



Recent strategies deployed in Software Defined Perimeter Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jan-2020: Pulse Secure signed a distribution partnership with SecureWave, a data security and IT infrastructure value-added distributor. Through this partnership, the company aims to increase its sales channels throughout Israel to meet the increasing demand for Zero Trust access security.



Dec-2019: Fortinet announced that Safe-T Group, a provider of secure access solutions has joined the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner program with its Software-Defined Perimeter solution. Through this partnership, the companies aimed at helping the organizations in developing a secure and remote agile unit.



Dec-2019: Pulse Secure announced a distribution partnership with Cloud Distribution, a next-generation value-added distributor. The partnership was aimed at growing its channel community throughout Ireland and the UK for fulfilling the demand of Zero Trust access security.



Feb-2019: Cisco collaborated with Verizon Communications, a telecommunications conglomerate company. Following this collaboration, Verizon aimed at expanding its offerings and its Virtual Network Services also supports 5G devices on Cisco’s software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) platform. This made it easier to manage network traffic and application performance across both private and public networks.



Jan-2019: Verizon collaborated with McAfee, a device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Together, the companies aimed at protecting the home network with the help of Verizon’s Home Network Protection (HNP).



Dec-2018: Fortinet collaborated with Symantec, a cybersecurity service provider. Following the collaboration, the companies aimed at delivering strong security solutions throughout the endpoint, network and cloud environments.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Oct-2019: Akamai announced the acquisition of ChameleonX, a provider of AI-powered Runtime Web Application Self-protecting solution. The acquisition provided the former company with a solution, which detects and blocks active attacks without limiting the use of website technologies or impacting the customer experience.



Sep-2019: Akamai took over KryptCo, a security startup. Through the acquisition, the company strengthened its presence in the zero-trust ecosystem.



Jul-2019: Palo Alto took over Twistlock, the leader in container security. The acquisition was aimed at extending its Prisma cloud security strategy. The acquisition extended the company’s ability to secure today’s modern applications throughout the entire life cycle.



Jun-2019: Cisco acquired Sentryo, a provider of cybersecurity and situation awareness solutions. The acquisition was aimed at maintaining resiliency in industrial networks and ensuring protection against security attacks.



Jun-2019: Palo Alto acquired PureSec, a visionary serverless security company for extending its Prisma cloud security platform.



Mar-2019: Palo Alto completed the acquisition of Demisto, a security operations platform. The acquisition expanded its security platform Cortex.



Mar-2019: Verizon took over ProtectWise, a company providing cloud-delivered Network Detection and Response. The acquisition enabled the former company to develop its product offering in Network Detection and Response.



Feb-2019: NortonLifeLock acquired Luminate Security to enhance the capabilities of Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense Platform through integrating it with Luminate’s Secure Access Cloud technology for accessing applications and workloads.



Jan-2019: Cisco completed the acquisition of Singularity Networks, a Network Analytics Company. The acquisition strengthened its business by improving network performance.



Jan-2019: Check Point acquired ForceNock Security Ltd., a security startup. This acquisition bolstered the security business of the former company.



Jan-2019: Akamai acquired Janrain to deliver security solutions against malicious and fraudulent activities by combining Janrain’s Identity Cloud with the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform.



Nov-2018: Verizon announced that it has acquired PrecisionAccess solution and other Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) related assets from Vidder, Inc. The addition of these assets into Verizon would enable it in helping the organizations in protecting application infrastructure against cyber threats.



Oct-2018: Cisco has acquired Duo Security for addressing new security perimeter. The acquisition boosted Cisco’s position in the SDP market and the acquisition would accelerate its intent-based networking strategy and expanding endpoint visibility coverage.



Oct-2018: Check Point completed the acquisition of Dome9, a provider of security and compliance solutions. The acquisition enhanced its cloud security solution offerings.



Oct-2018: Palo Alto acquired RedLock, a developer of internet security software. The acquisition was aimed at expanding its leadership in security solutions.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2020: Fortinet introduced the FortiGate 1800F Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) powered by NP7, the company’s seventh-generation network processor. This gateway has been launched for enabling the enterprises in achieving true internal segmentation as well as performance, scale, detection, and enforcement capabilities.



Feb-2020: Intel unveiled four new security capabilities. These capabilities include application isolation, VM and container isolation, full memory encryption, and Intel platform firmware resilience.



Oct-2019: Check Point launched new 1500 series security gateways for SMBs. These gateways would set new standards of protection against the most advanced fifth-generation cyberattacks and would deliver unrivaled ease of deployment and management.



Oct-2019: NortonLifeLock launched Symantec Endpoint Security (SES), a new platform. This platform has been designed for delivering detection, protection, and response in a single agent installation.



Sep-2019: Dell launched the next generation of its foundational Data Domain data protection portfolio, the new Dell EMC PowerProtect DD series of appliances. The company also announced Dell EMC PowerProtect software enhancements and PowerProtect Cyber Recovery enhancements. These products simplify and provide operational efficiencies for data protection for multi-cloud workloads.



Aug-2019: Dell together with VMware, a software company announced advancements in software-defined networking. These advancements enable the company to lower the cost of networking in today’s multi-cloud world.



Jul-2019: Check Point introduced 16000 Plus and 26000 Turbo, two new security gateway appliances that help the organizations in adopting cloud technologies efficiently and securely for transforming digitally.



Jul-2019: NortonLifeLock introduced a new cloud access security solution. This solution helps in securing cloud and internet access and use in an enterprise environment.



Jun-2019: Check Point released CloudGuard Log.ic, a new security analytics solution to deliver cloud-native security intelligence and threat protection.



Jun-2019: Fortinet introduced the Secure SD-Branch platform. This platform has been designed for securing the WAN and access edge, as well as enabling security-driven networking for distributed enterprises.



May-2019: Palo Alto launched Prisma, a cloud security suite. This suite helps the company’s customers in leading a more secure digital life.



Jan-2019: Check Point introduced Maestro, a hyper-scale network security solution that delivers flexible cloud-level security platforms to businesses.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Solution



o Access Control



o Risk Analytics & Visualization



o Performance Management & Reporting



o Security Compliance & Policy Management



o Others



• Services



By Connectivity



• End Point



• Gateway



• Controller



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)



By Deployment Type



• On Premise



• Cloud



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Palo Alto Networks, Inc.



• Dell Technologies, Inc.



• Akamai Technologies, Inc.



• Fortinet, Inc.



• Verizon Communications, Inc.



• Intel Corporation



• NortonLifeLock, Inc.



• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



• Pulse Secure, LLC



