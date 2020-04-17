Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Mask Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The surgical mask market, is poised to grow by $ 2.41 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report on the surgical mask market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the frequent outbreak of epidemics and a growing number of hospitals and ASCs.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surgical mask market vendors that include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Dynarex Corp., Investor AB, Honeywell International Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Owens & Minor Inc., Sterimed, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the surgical mask market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Ansell Ltd.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Dynarex Corp.

Investor AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Owens & Minor Inc.

Sterimed

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

