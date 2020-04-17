Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health and Weight Management Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report represents an important business tool for evaluating technologies, trends, products and market participants in the health and weight management sector. The geographic scope of this study is worldwide. The report identifies the main elements of products, services, and trends in different types of industries.



The Report Includes:

40 data tables and 24 additional tables

A descriptive study with an industry analysis of the global health and weight management market

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 and 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Market research data corresponding to obesity-related disease and statistics for fitness and exercise in the general population

Evaluation of current market size, market trends, and description of products and technologies

Coverage of services - such as fitness centers and health clubs, slimming centers and commercial weight loss centers, consulting services, and online weight loss programs - in health and weight management related industry

Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape covering companies involved in manufacturing and marketing of diet supplements and products, fitness equipment, monitoring devices, and drug development sector

Insight into the intellectual property and patents, new trends and developments, clinical trials on weight loss medications, and potential markets for future developments

Company profiles of market-leading players, including Fitbit Inc., Gold's Gym International Inc., MyFitnessPal, Novo Nordisk A/S and WW International Inc.

Health is defined as the state of physical, mental and social well-being, in which disease is absent. Indeed, in our modern society, many people are aware of the importance of a healthy lifestyle, including weight management. However, health/weight maintenance is a difficult task for many people due to sedimentary lifestyles. That is why this market has become such a complex and sophisticated industry.





The overall health and weight management market can be divided into a number of sectors such as:

Fitness (equipment, health clubs/gyms, personal training services).

Nutrition and dieting (weight loss programs, meal delivery services, dietary supplements).

Monitoring industry (fitness and calorie counting apps).

Drug development (prescription medications and pharmacological therapies).

Related industries such as surgical approaches, slimming centers and natural medicine (e.g. acupuncture) or behavioral therapy.

Moreover, the health and weight management industry affects other markets such as the diagnostics sector.



The overall industry offers not just products, equipment and services, but entire lifestyle programs and coaching to improve people's approaches toward nutrition and physical activity.



Obesity is on the rise in many countries (and no longer only in developed countries). Obesity can lead to the onset of other diseases, and therefore has a significant effect on overall healthcare expenses. Physical activity and proper nutrition are becoming integral parts of many modern societies. Therefore, there is a growing need for related services that most people can afford.



Technology has also an effect on this market, in the form of monitoring devices. Moreover, despite privacy concerns, the connection to social media makes this technology a popular trend, especially with millennials.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources and Methodology

Intended Audience

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market Background

Health and Fitness Definition

Cancer Prevention

Inflammation

Immune System

Weight Management

Menopause

Mental Health

Nutrition and Weight Control in Health Management

Diets and Dieting Approaches

Balanced Hypocaloric Diets

Meal Replacement Programs

Unbalanced Hypocaloric Diets

High-Protein, Low-Carbohydrate Diets

Low-Fat Diets

High-Fiber Diets

Very Low-Calorie Diets

Prescription and Over-the-Counter Drugs for Weight Loss and Management

Weight Loss Monitoring and Maintenance

Health and Weight Monitoring and Maintenance Market

4 Fitness Industry: Equipment and Services

Fitness Statistics and Market Trends

Exercise Equipment Sector

Cardio Equipment

Cross-Country Ski Machines

Elliptical Trainers

Rowing Machines

Stair-Steppers

Stationary Bicycles

Treadmills

Strength Equipment

Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

Amer Sports Oyj

Core Health & Fitness

Cybex International/Brunswick Corp.

Life Fitness

Nautilus Inc.

Rogue Fitness

StairMaster

Technogym S.P.A

Torque Fitness

Gym and Health Club Sector

24 Hour Fitness

Crunch Fitness

Equinox Fitness

Exos

Gold's Gym International

LA Fitness

LifeTime Inc.

Planet Fitness

Town Sports International

Fitness Services Sector

Fitness Market Evaluation and Estimates

5 Monitoring and Weight Management Market

Monitoring Fitness, Physical Activity and Weight Loss Sector Overview

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Beast Technologies

Dacadoo

GOQii

Misfit

Naked Labs

OxyStrap International

Overview of the Fitness, Physical Activity and Weight Loss Monitoring Sector

6 Nutrition and Weight Management Programs Market

Diet Plans and Weight Management Programs Sector Overview

Jenny Craig Inc.

MediFast

Nutrisystem Inc.

SlimFast

Weight Watchers International Inc.

HelloFresh SE

Sun Basket

Mobile Apps as Support and Alternatives for Weight Management Plans and Programs

Cronometer.com

FitNow (Lose It!)

MyFitnessPal

Noom

Weight Management Programs, Meal Delivery Services and Weight Loss Apps Market Evaluation

Over-the-Counter Diet Supplements for Weight Loss

Hydroxycut

Orlistat

Lipozene/Glucomannan

Market Estimates for OTC Supplements for Weight Loss

7 Obesity Medications and Drug Development

Statistics on Obesity

Anti-Obesity Medications

Orlistat/Xenical/Alli

Belviq

Qsymia

Contrave

Saxenda

Plenity

Anti-Obesity Drugs in Development

Antag Therapeutics ApS

AptamiR Therapeutics

Empros Pharma

EraCal Therapeutics

NuSirt Sciences

Raziel Therapeutics

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Clinical Studies

Market Estimates for the Obesity Therapeutics and Drug Development Sector

8 Other Treatments for Weight Loss and Weight Management

Surgery Options for Weight Loss

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Duodenal Switch with Biliopancreatic Diversion

Acupuncture as Treatment for Weight Loss

Psychotherapy

Weight Loss Centers and Clinics

9 Health and Weight Management and Diagnostics Sector

Genetic Predisposition for Fitness and Obesity

DNA Analysis and Testing for Fitness and Nutrition Traits

Xcode Life

Athletigen

DNAFit

Pathway Genomics

10 Patent Review for Health and Weight Management Market



11 Market Summary

Overview

Fitness Market

Monitoring Fitness, Physical Activity, and Weight Loss Market

Market for Weight Management Programs, Meal Delivery Services, and Weight Loss Apps

Market for OTC Supplements for Weight Management

Market for Anti-Obesity Therapeutics and Drug Development for Weight Management

Other Approaches: Surgery, Acupuncture, and Psychotherapy

Wellness/Weight Loss Clinics and Diagnostics Sector

Market Participants

Market Estimates

12 Company Profiles

FITBIT INC.

Gold's Gym International inc.

jenny craig inc.

la fitness International LLC

MyFitnessPal

nautilus inc

noom inc

novo nordisk A/S

Nutrisystem inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

WW International Inc

