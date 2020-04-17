Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding an auction on covered bonds on Wednesday 22 April 2020.



The non-index linked series ISLA CB 21 and ISLA CB 23 and the CPI-linked series ISLA CBI 28 will be offered to investors.

The series are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland on 29 April 2020.

The auction will be managed by Íslandsbanki’s Fixed Income Sales. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to vbm@isb.is before 16:00 p.m. on 22 April 2020.

