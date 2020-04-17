Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Medical Sensors - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rising incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer and increasing concern over contagion and hospital acquired Infections are the main factors driving growth of the Disposable Medical Sensors Market. Growing demand for low-cost medical devices, technological advancement in sensor devices, utilization of implantable sensors in preclinical drug research, increasing demand for disposable image and wearable sensors are some of the factors fueling the Disposable Medical Sensors market. Factors such as inadequate reimbursement policies and stringent government regulation for medical sensors hamper the Disposable Medical Sensors market growth.
Biosensors is estimated the largest product type in the global Disposable Medical Sensors market in 2019, demand for which is anticipated to register 2019-2026 CAGR of 9.9% and reach a projected US$7.1 billion by 2026. The overall Disposable Medical Sensors market, globally, forecast to reach about $8 billion in 2020.
Research Findings & Coverage
- The global market research report on Disposable Medical Sensors analyzes the market with respect to product types, placement types and applications
- Disposable Medical Sensors market size is estimated/projected in this report by product types, placement types and applications
- Implantable Biodegradable Medical Sensors for Patient Monitoring
- Ingestible Nano Biosensors for Gut Monitorization
- Wearable Skin Sensor - An Alternative to Invasive Blood Tests
- Edible Sensors to Revolutionize TB Treatment
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 39
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 108 companies
Product Outline
The market for product types of Disposable Medical Sensors studied in this report comprise the following:
- Biosensors
- Accelerometers
- Pressure Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Others
The placement types market of Disposable Medical Sensors studied in this report includes the following:
- Strip Sensors
- Wearable Sensors
- Implantable Sensors
- Invasive Sensors
- Ingestible Sensors
The report analyzes the market for the following applications of Disposable Medical Sensors:
- Diagnostics
- Therapeutics
- Patient Monitoring (Continuous Glucose Monitoring, Continuous BP Monitoring, Loop Monitor and Disposable Pulse Oximeter)
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
- The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Disposable Medical Sensors market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026.
Geographic Coverage
- North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- Rest of World (Brazil, Argentina and Other ROW Countries)
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Sensors and Application Areas
1.1.2 Anatomy of Disposable Sensors
1.1.2.1 Circuit
1.1.2.2 Silver/Silver Electrode
1.1.2.3 Hydrogels
1.1.2.4 Adhesion of Medical Sensor to Human
1.1.3 Materials for Disposable Sensors
1.1.3.1 Standard Materials for MEMs/NEMS
1.1.3.2 Synthetic Polymers
1.1.3.3 Cellulose Based Materials
1.1.3.4 Hybrid Material Systems
1.1.4 Signal Detection Techniques for Disposable Sensors
1.1.4.1 Optical Methods
1.1.4.2 Electrochemical Methods
1.1.5 Product Types of Disposable Medical Sensors
1.1.5.1 Biosensors
1.1.5.2 Accelerometers
1.1.5.3 Pressure Sensors
1.1.5.4 Temperature Sensors
1.1.5.5 Image Sensors
1.1.5.6 Humidity sensors
1.1.5.7 Gas flow Sensors
1.1.6 Disposable Medical Sensors' Placement Types
1.1.6.1 Strip Sensors
1.1.6.2 Wearable Sensors
1.1.6.3 Implantable Sensors
1.1.6.4 Invasive Sensors
1.1.6.5 Ingestible Sensors
1.1.7 Applications of Disposable Medical Sensors
1.1.7.1 Diagnostics
1.1.7.2 Therapeutics
1.1.7.3 Patient Monitoring
1.1.7.3.1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring
1.1.7.3.2 Continuous Blood Pressure Monitoring
1.1.7.3.3 Loop Monitor
1.1.7.3.4 Pulse Oximeter
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 Implantable Biodegradable Medical Sensors for Patient Monitoring
2.2 Ingestible Nano Biosensors for Gut Monitorization
2.3 Non-Invasive Hydration monitorization Using Disposable Sensors
2.4 Wearable Skin Sensor - An Alternative to Invasive Blood Tests
2.5 Wearable Disposable Respiratory Sensors Made of Toy Material
2.6 Edible Sensors to Revolutionize TB Treatment
2.7 Sticker-Like Thin Wearable Disposable Sensors for Biomarker Monitorization
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
- First Sensor Completely Taken Over by TE Connectivity
- Continuous RRp Monitoring Modalities of Masimo Receives FDA Approval
- Insulet and Abbott Collaborate for Diabetic Care Technology Integration
- Formation of LifeSingals Group by Merger of LifeSignals portfolio and Renew Health
- Announcement of Positive Outcomes from U.S. Pilot Study of C-Scan System by Check-Cap
- Expansion of Licensing Deal by Masimo and Drger
- Masimo's Neonatal RD SET Sensors with Increased Accuracy Gains FDA Approval
- Silicon Microstructures Acquired by TE Connectivity
- OVM6948 and OV6948 of OmniVision Receives Guinness World Record
- Introduction of Pediatric Lullaby Line of Diagnostic Sensors by Dymedix
- Radius Capnography of Masimo Receives CE Mark
- Abbott's Alliance with Tandem to Fortify Diabetic Care
- Introduction of Delta cHb, HHb, and O2Hb Indices for O3 by Masimo
- Development of Wearable Multi-Device Sensor Patch by GE
- Envision Pro (CGM) System of Medtronic Receives CE Mark
- Closure of Manufacturing Deal between GE and Check-Cap
- SpHb of Masimo Obtains CE Mark for Neonatal Application
- Proclamation of Positive Outcomes of C-Scan by Check-Cap from Post CE Approval Study
- FDA Approves O3 Regional Oximetry of Masimo for Pediatric Use
- Partnership Extension by Masiomo and MIndray for Masimo SETPulse Oximetry
- Alpha Technics Completely Taken Over by TE Connectivity
- Mayo Clinic Collaborates Check-Cap in C-Scan's U.S. Pilot Study
- Lifescan and Sanvita Signs a Distribution Deal for CGM Sensors
- Radius PPG of Masimo Gains FDA Approval
- Initiation of U.S. Pilot Study of C-Scan by Check-Cap
- Smiths Plans to Spin Off Smiths Medical
- MightySat Rx of Masimo Receives FDA Approval to Measure RRp
- Integration of Liquid Flow Sensor LD20 into 4C Wearable Drug Delivery IoT Platform of Quantex
- Introduction of EK-F3x-CAP Evaluation Kit by Sensirion
- Check-Cap Gains FDA Conditional Clearance of IDE to Begin C-Scan Pilot Trial
- HemoSphere Platform Along with Support Tools of Edwards Gains FDA Approval
- ImagineMed Alliance with LifeSignals to Leverage Cloud for Home Monitorization
- Creation of Novel Care Model by Employing mHealth Wearables
- Masimo's RD SET Sensors with Enhanced Accuracy Receives FDA Approval
- Expansion of Pressure Sensor Production Capacity at First Sensor
- EPCOS AG Renamed to TDK Electronics AG
- Submission of IDE to FDA for C-Scan by Check-Cap
- C-Scan System of Check-Cap Gains Marketing Clearance from Israel
- RAS-45 Sensor of Masimo Receives FDA Approval for Pediatric Use
- Investigation of Masimo SET Pulse Oximetry to Screen Kids with Down Syndrome
- Superior At-Home Patient Monitoring by VitalConnect
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Utilizes Masimo Root, Radius-7, and Patient SafetyNet
- Study of Masimo PVi Usage in Goal-Directed Fluid Management during Colorectal Surgery
- Wireless LP1100 Life Signal Patch of LifeSignals Receives FDA Approval
- FreeStyle Libre 14 day system of Abbott Gains FDA Approval
- Release of IEC 60601-Compliant MicroCam Touch by OmniVision and BioVision
- Introduction of OH01A by OmniVision for Disposable and Reusable Devices
- CapsoVision Signs a U.S. Distribution Deal with PENTAX
- LifeSignals, INQCEL and Dreamtech Alliance for LSP-based Wearables
- Northwell and Philips Join to Enhance Patient Care and Satisfaction
- LifeSignal, 3M and STMicroelectronics Together Introduces LSP Product Family
- Commencement of EU Post Clearance Trial of Advanced C-scan by Check-Cap
- Platinum Equity Presents Binding Proposal to Take Over LifeScan from Johnson
- CE Mark Given to RD Rainbow Lite SET Sensors of Masimo
- FreeStyle Libre System of Abbott is Now Available to Medicare Patients
- C-Scan System of Check-Cap Gains CE Mark Clearance
- Extension of Manufacturing Deal between Check-Cap and GE
- VitalPatch Gets FDA Clearance for Extended Use
- Gentag Receives Patents for Wireless Diagnostics
- Sensirion Introduces a Single-Use Liquid Flow Sensor LD20 for Biomedical Usage
- Enhancement of CapsoCam Plus by CapsoVision's CapsoCloud
- Initiation of CE Mark Registration Filling for C-Scan by Check-Cap
- Commercial Launch of RAS-45 Sensor by Masimo
- Investigation of Masimo's iSpO2 Rx Screening in Newborns for Heart Disease
- Launch of CapsoView 3.4 by CapsoVision
- Release of Disposable ECG Sensor by Cardiac Insight
- ISO 13485:2012 Certification Renewal of Medical Technology Production Sites of First Sensor
- Achievement of Development Milestone by Check-Cap and GE
- O3 Regional Oximetry of Masimo Receives FDA 510(k) approval for Pediatric Use
- Masimo Offers RD SedLine Adult EEG Sensor
- Publication of Study Relating to Masimo SpHb Utilization during Liver Transplantation
- Release of Proximal Flow Sensors by Sensirion for Neonatology and Pediatric Use
- Next-Generation of IntelliVue Guardian Solution of Philips Gains FDA 510(k) Approval
- MightySat Rx of Masimo Gains CE Marking for RRp Measurement
- First Patient Enrollment in Clinical Studies of C-Scan System for CE Mark by Check-Cp
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market Overview by Product Type
5.1.1 Disposable Medical Sensors Product Type Market Overview by Global Region
5.1.1.1 Biosensors
5.1.1.2 Accelerometers
5.1.1.3 Pressure Sensors
5.1.1.4 Temperature Sensors
5.1.1.5 Other Disposable Medical Sensors
5.2 Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market Overview by Placement Type
5.2.1 Disposable Medical Sensors Placement Type Market Overview by Global Region
5.2.1.1 Strip Sensors
5.2.1.2 Wearable Sensors
5.2.1.3 Implantable Sensors
5.2.1.4 Invasive Sensors
5.2.1.5 Ingestible Sensors
5.3 Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market Overview by Application
5.3.1 Disposable Medical Sensors Application Market Overview by Global Region
5.3.1.1 Diagnostics
5.3.1.2 Therapeutics
5.3.1.3 Patient Monitoring
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
7. EUROPE
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
9. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. NORTH AMERICA
2. EUROPE
3. ASIA-PACIFIC
4. REST OF WORLD
PART D: ANNEXURE
1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2. FEEDBACK
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Ambu A/S
- Amphenol Advanced Sensors
- Amphenol Corporation
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Capsovision, Inc.
- Check-Cap Ltd.
- Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- EnviteC-Wismar GmbH
- First Sensor AG
- General Electric Company
- Gentag, Inc.
- HQ, Inc.
- ICU Medical, Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Insulet
- Intromedic Co., Ltd.
- Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Lifescan
- Lifesignals, Inc.
- Masimo Corporation
- Medtronic PLC
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
- Merit Sensor Systems, Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors Netherlands B.V.
- Olympus Corporation of The Americas
- Omnivision Technologies, Inc.
- Proteus Digital Health, Inc.
- RF Co., Ltd.
- Sensirion AG
- Smiths Medical
- SSI Electronics, Inc.
- Stellar Technology Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- TDK Electronics AG
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Vitalconnect Inc.
