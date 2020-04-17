Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Power Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by infrastructure, UPS systems generators, tier standards, and geography. UPS systems is the largest revenue contributor to the power backup systems market, followed by generators, transfer switches and switchgears, and PDUs. Due to the wide adoption of modular, scalable, and lithium-ion powered systems, the revenue from UPS systems is likely to rise during the forecast period. Diesel generators are expected to dominate in the coming years. However, gas and bi-fuel generators are likely to experience steady growth. With the development of > 10MW capacity and 20 kW rack power facilities in developing countries, the market for scalable UPS systems and rack-level UPS systems is expected to grow.



The global data center power market witnessed significant growth with more than 400 new investment and expansion projects in 2019. With thousands of existing data centers across the globe, service operators and vendors are continuously working to improve the efficiency of the power infrastructure adopted to overcome regulatory and environmental challenges. Increasing innovations in server virtualization and the adoption of artificial intelligence-based servers have increased the demand for high-efficiency power and cooling infrastructure.



To improve the efficiency of IT infrastructure operations in the facilities, the concept of the software-defined data center (SDDC) is gaining wide acceptance. The market is moving toward software-defined support infrastructure in the facilities. Multiple software vendors in the data center power market are partnering with major infrastructure providers to improve the efficiency of facilities using software-defined practices. The need for DCIM solution is witnessing growth due to the increasing number of facilities with high energy consumption and carbon emissions. Developing countries are identifying the potential benefit of using software solutions to monitor and automate new facilities. Hence, the increasing collaboration to improve capacity utilization through end-to-end automation of power infrastructure is driving the data center power market.



The following factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the data center power market during the forecast period:

Colocation Investments Boosting Power Infrastructure Procurement

Adoption of Modular Power Infrastructure

Increasing Demand for Edge Data Centers

Increasing Procurement of Renewable Energy

Adoption of Lithium-ion Batteries in Data Centers

The report considers the present scenario of the data center power market during the forecast period and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report profiles and examines leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS



The data center power market is witnessing increasing competition. The market is becoming highly competitive, with solution providers innovating product offerings to increase efficiency and reliability. ABB, Eaton, Cummins, Caterpillar, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading players for UPS and rack PDUs. Facility operators are focused on operating carbon emission-free data centers. Infrastructure providers are continuously innovating and improving backup sources. The emergence of nickel-zinc batteries and the growing procurement of lithium-ion batteries will continue to intensify the competition. In developing countries, partnerships with local service providers and resellers will enhance revenues for vendors. The use of DC systems in hyperscale facilities is likely to witness significant growth.



Key Company Profiles

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors - AEG Power Solutions, Artesyn Embedded Technologies (Advanced Energy), Black Box Network Services (AGC Networks), Bloom Energy (Fuel Cells), Chatsworth Products, Cisco Systems, Controlled Power Company, Crenlo, Cyber Power Systems, Delta Group, Euro-Diesel (KINOLT), Fuji Electric, Generac Power Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics, Hitech Power Protection, Hitzinger, KOEL (Kirloskar Group), KOHLER (SDMO), Legrand, Mitsubishi, MTU On Site Energy (Rolls Royce Power Systems AG), Natron Energy, Panduit, Piller Power Systems, Pramac, Riello UPS, Rittal, Shenzhen KSTAR Science And Technology, Socomec, Toshiba, Virtual Power Systems, Yanmar Group, ZAF Energy System and ZincFive



Key Market Insights Include

The report provides the following insights into the data center power market during the forecast period 2020-2025.

1. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecasts, and growth drivers about the market.

2. The report provides the latest analysis of share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

3. It offers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the data center power market.

4. The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.



