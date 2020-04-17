Series RIKB 21 0805
Settlement Date  04/22/2020 
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  10,000 
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  101.752  /  2.100 
Total Number of Bids Received  36 
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  25,540 
Total Number of Successful Bids  31 
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  28 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  101.752  /  2.100 
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  101.870  /  2.010 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  101.755  /  2.100 
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  101.817  /  2.050 
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  101.870  /  2.010 
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  101.701  /  2.140 
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  101.767  /  2.090 
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  4.81 % 
Bid to Cover Ratio  2.55 