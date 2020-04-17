|Series
|RIKB 21 0805
|Settlement Date
|04/22/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|10,000
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|101.752
|/
|2.100
|Total Number of Bids Received
|36
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|25,540
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|31
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|28
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|101.752
|/
|2.100
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|101.870
|/
|2.010
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|101.755
|/
|2.100
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|101.817
|/
|2.050
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|101.870
|/
|2.010
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|101.701
|/
|2.140
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|101.767
|/
|2.090
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|4.81 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.55
