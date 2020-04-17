Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Adhesive Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Changing construction practices and the increasing use of innovative building materials are key factors, which are likely to increase the demand for epoxy adhesives and its related formulations. Epoxy resins are known for their durable adhesive nature. They resist extreme climate conditions or chemical spills, thereby making them ideal products with strong withstanding pressure. Epoxy resins are durable and can be used with various materials such as wood, metal, glass, or tiles. While epoxy adhesives are key raw materials for interior works in both household and commercial construction, the growth of the global furniture market, which hit around $554 billion in 2019, is expected to boost the industrial adhesive market.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the industrial adhesive market during the forecast period:
Key Vendors
The study considers the present scenario of the industrial adhesive market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by technology, product, end-users, and geography. APAC is leading the industrial water-based adhesives market, followed by North America and Europe. Their demand is increasing from automotive & transportation, building & construction, paper & packaging, labels, woodworking, and other application segments. The growing awareness of the green economy is likely to create more opportunities for water-based industrial products. Although the market is growing, the limited usage in high-end applications is inhibiting growth.
The acrylic segment is expected to have high demand across several industries. The cost-efficiency of acrylic adhesives and high growth in APAC is expected to drive the segment growth. Acrylic ones have replaced epoxy adhesives on account of their high strength and remarkable toughness. Factors such as cost-effectiveness and high resistance are the driving factor for their usage in the manufacturing and fabricating industry.
The increasing usage of structural adhesives is boosting the demand for epoxy across the world. Epoxy has a wide number of applications and acts as a major revenue generator in the industrial adhesive market. Epoxy is most commonly used in aerospace, automotive, building and construction, and semiconductor industries. China, South Korea, and Japan are the largest epoxy markets because of the growth of aerospace and semiconductor industries in the APAC region.
The increasing demand for industrial adhesives in the construction segment is directly proportional to the growth of the building and construction sector. They are used in several tasks in the construction market, including repair and installation of acoustic ceiling panels, floor tiles, and continuous flooring installation. The construction industry is estimated to grow by 4% by 2023, driven by APAC and Latin America. Hence, the increase in the value of construction is expected to provide opportunities for the adhesive industry.
Regulatory pressures on the automotive industry are increasing across the world. The growth of the automotive industry in APAC, Latin America, and MEA until the last decade was uninhabited due to the lack of strong policies and regulations on emissions and other environmental impacts. However, with globalization, several foreign players are scaling up their operations and expanding their footprint in several countries to benefit from favorable FDI and other corporate-friendly policies. Europe and North America are facing increased competition from APAC-based vehicle manufacturers. However, the decrease in the demand for new vehicles in the last few years has reduced the growth of epoxy industrial adhesives.
Furniture adhesives are used for waterproofing and improve the quality of doors and windows. The furniture industry is expected to grow by over 6% during the period 2018-2023. Rapid urbanization and an increase in disposable incomes are the factors that boost the furniture market in the APAC region. Adhesive technologies used in woodworking are generally EVA and PU hot-melts, and dispersions.
Key Market Insights
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Raw Material Insights
7.3 Key Insights
7.4 Impact Of Covid-19
7.4.1 Macro-Outlook
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Use Of Epoxy In Construction Industry
8.2 High Demand For Smart Vehicles
8.3 Lightweight Packaging
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Demand From Construction
9.2 Consistent Demand In Packaging Industry
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Decelerating Sales In Automotive Industry
10.2 End-User Variability
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.1.1 Key Insights
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Adhesive Technology
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Waterborne
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Packaging Industry
12.3.3 Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Solvent-Based
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Wooden Furnitures
12.4.3 Other Consumer Goods
12.4.4 Market Size & Forecast
12.5 Hotmelt
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Packaging industry
12.5.3 Construction Industry
12.5.4 Electronics Industry
12.5.5 Market Size & Forecast
12.6 Others
12.6.1 Market Overview
12.6.2 Thermoset Adhesives
12.6.3 UV Curing Adhesives
12.6.4 Market Size & Forecast
13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Acrylic
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 PVA
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5 PU
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.6 Styrenic Block
13.6.1 Market Overview
13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.7 EPOXY
13.7.1 Market Overview
13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.8 EVA
13.8.1 Market Overview
13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.9 OTHERS
13.9.1 Market Overview
13.9.2 Market Size & Forecast
14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Packaging
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Pressure Sensitive Labeling
14.3.3 Market Size & Forecast
14.4 Construction
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5 Automotive
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6 Woodwork Industry
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.7 Others
14.7.1 Market Overview
14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
16 APAC
17 Europe
18 North America
19 Latin America
20 Middle East and Africa
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
22 Key Company Profiles
23 Other Prominent Vendors
24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations
25 Quantitative Summary
26 Appendix
26.1 Abbreviations
