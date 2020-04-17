Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Adhesive Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Changing construction practices and the increasing use of innovative building materials are key factors, which are likely to increase the demand for epoxy adhesives and its related formulations. Epoxy resins are known for their durable adhesive nature. They resist extreme climate conditions or chemical spills, thereby making them ideal products with strong withstanding pressure. Epoxy resins are durable and can be used with various materials such as wood, metal, glass, or tiles. While epoxy adhesives are key raw materials for interior works in both household and commercial construction, the growth of the global furniture market, which hit around $554 billion in 2019, is expected to boost the industrial adhesive market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the industrial adhesive market during the forecast period:

Usage of Epoxy in the Construction Sector

Growth of Smart Vehicles

Consistent Demand from the Packaging Industry

Key Vendors

Henkel

Sika

HB Fuller

Arkema

Other Vendors

Flamemaster

Permatex

Master Bond, Inc.

Solvay

Beacon Adhesives

Huntsman

Ashland

Lord Corp.

Franklin Adhesives and Polymers

Kleiberit Adhesives

3M

Dow Inc.

Jowat

The study considers the present scenario of the industrial adhesive market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by technology, product, end-users, and geography. APAC is leading the industrial water-based adhesives market, followed by North America and Europe. Their demand is increasing from automotive & transportation, building & construction, paper & packaging, labels, woodworking, and other application segments. The growing awareness of the green economy is likely to create more opportunities for water-based industrial products. Although the market is growing, the limited usage in high-end applications is inhibiting growth.



The acrylic segment is expected to have high demand across several industries. The cost-efficiency of acrylic adhesives and high growth in APAC is expected to drive the segment growth. Acrylic ones have replaced epoxy adhesives on account of their high strength and remarkable toughness. Factors such as cost-effectiveness and high resistance are the driving factor for their usage in the manufacturing and fabricating industry.



The increasing usage of structural adhesives is boosting the demand for epoxy across the world. Epoxy has a wide number of applications and acts as a major revenue generator in the industrial adhesive market. Epoxy is most commonly used in aerospace, automotive, building and construction, and semiconductor industries. China, South Korea, and Japan are the largest epoxy markets because of the growth of aerospace and semiconductor industries in the APAC region.



The increasing demand for industrial adhesives in the construction segment is directly proportional to the growth of the building and construction sector. They are used in several tasks in the construction market, including repair and installation of acoustic ceiling panels, floor tiles, and continuous flooring installation. The construction industry is estimated to grow by 4% by 2023, driven by APAC and Latin America. Hence, the increase in the value of construction is expected to provide opportunities for the adhesive industry.



Regulatory pressures on the automotive industry are increasing across the world. The growth of the automotive industry in APAC, Latin America, and MEA until the last decade was uninhabited due to the lack of strong policies and regulations on emissions and other environmental impacts. However, with globalization, several foreign players are scaling up their operations and expanding their footprint in several countries to benefit from favorable FDI and other corporate-friendly policies. Europe and North America are facing increased competition from APAC-based vehicle manufacturers. However, the decrease in the demand for new vehicles in the last few years has reduced the growth of epoxy industrial adhesives.



Furniture adhesives are used for waterproofing and improve the quality of doors and windows. The furniture industry is expected to grow by over 6% during the period 2018-2023. Rapid urbanization and an increase in disposable incomes are the factors that boost the furniture market in the APAC region. Adhesive technologies used in woodworking are generally EVA and PU hot-melts, and dispersions.



Key Market Insights

The analysis of the industrial adhesive market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Raw Material Insights

7.3 Key Insights

7.4 Impact Of Covid-19

7.4.1 Macro-Outlook



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Use Of Epoxy In Construction Industry

8.2 High Demand For Smart Vehicles

8.3 Lightweight Packaging



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Demand From Construction

9.2 Consistent Demand In Packaging Industry



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Decelerating Sales In Automotive Industry

10.2 End-User Variability



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.1.1 Key Insights

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Adhesive Technology

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Waterborne

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Packaging Industry

12.3.3 Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Solvent-Based

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Wooden Furnitures

12.4.3 Other Consumer Goods

12.4.4 Market Size & Forecast

12.5 Hotmelt

12.5.1 Market Overview

12.5.2 Packaging industry

12.5.3 Construction Industry

12.5.4 Electronics Industry

12.5.5 Market Size & Forecast

12.6 Others

12.6.1 Market Overview

12.6.2 Thermoset Adhesives

12.6.3 UV Curing Adhesives

12.6.4 Market Size & Forecast



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Acrylic

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 PVA

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5 PU

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6 Styrenic Block

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.7 EPOXY

13.7.1 Market Overview

13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.8 EVA

13.8.1 Market Overview

13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.9 OTHERS

13.9.1 Market Overview

13.9.2 Market Size & Forecast



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Packaging

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Pressure Sensitive Labeling

14.3.3 Market Size & Forecast

14.4 Construction

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5 Automotive

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6 Woodwork Industry

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.7 Others

14.7.1 Market Overview

14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



16 APAC



17 Europe



18 North America



19 Latin America



20 Middle East and Africa



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview



22 Key Company Profiles



23 Other Prominent Vendors



24 Report Summary

24.1 Key Takeaways

24.2 Strategic Recommendations



25 Quantitative Summary



26 Appendix

26.1 Abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krgkie

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900