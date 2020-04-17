Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spirulina Chocolates Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The spirulina chocolates market is poised to grow by $ 151.32 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report on the spirulina chocolates market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits associated with spirulina products and growing prevalence of malnutrition. In addition, health benefits associated with spirulina products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The spirulina chocolates market analysis includes distribution channel segments and geographic landscapes.



This study identifies the government support in promoting the production of spirulina as one of the prime reasons driving the spirulina chocolates market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading spirulina chocolates market vendors that include Akal Food, Bio Benjamin Chocolate Factory, Doisy & Dam Ltd., Giddy Yoyo Inc., Karmasukom Energy LLP, Landish Foods, Meraviglie Srlestle SA, The Algae Factory BV, and Vosges Haut-Chocolat Ltd.. Also, the spirulina chocolates market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline distribution - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online distribution - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akal Food

Bio Benjamin Chocolate Factory

Doisy & Dam Ltd.

Giddy Yoyo Inc.

Karmasukom Energy LLP

Landish Foods

Meraviglie Srl

Nestle SA

The Algae Factory BV

Vosges Haut-Chocolat Ltd.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

