Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human-Robot Cooperation Market: Cloud Robotics, DigitalTwins, Teleoperation, and Virtual Reality 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The convergence of cloud robotics, digital twin technology, teleoperation, and virtual reality will enable a level of human-to-robot collaboration. This research evaluates each of these technologies and solutions including their use in next-generation robotics and automation.
This research assesses the cloud robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. The report provides global and regional forecasts for cloud robotics apps, services, and components. Forecasts include the market outlook for cloud services support of cloud robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for cloud robotics by robot type and deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud.
This research also evaluates the emerging role of teleoperation and telerobotics in the era of Industry 4.0. The report analyzes the impact of teleoperation and telerobotics solutions in different industry verticals and technology sectors. It also provides market forecasts for IIoT teleoperation and telerobotics systems, services, and solutions. It also evaluates the role of digital twin technology in teleoperation and telerobotics.
This research also evaluates digital twinning technology, solutions, use cases, and leading company efforts in terms of R&D and early deployments. It assesses the digital twin product and service ecosystem including application development and operations. The research also analyzes technologies supporting and benefiting from digital twinning. It also provides detailed forecasts covering digital twinning solutions in many market segments and use cases including manufacturing simulations, predictive analytics, and more.
This research also provides an in-depth assessment of the virtual reality market including analysis of VR ecosystem and role of value chain partners, evaluation of recent VR patent filings and intellectual property, and analysis of current price metrics VR devices, apps, and content. It provides an assessment of key VR companies and solutions with SWOT analysis, analysis of emerging business models and evolution of VR monetization, analysis of VR component market: devices, software, hardware, platforms. It also presents key VR growth drivers, market challenges, and emerging opportunities.
Cloud robotics is distinguished from the general field of electromechanical automation through its use of teleoperation as well as reliance upon various cloud computing technologies such as computing and storage as well as the emerging cloud-based business models enabling robotics-as-a-service. In addition, cloud robotics will benefit greatly from edge computing technologies, such as Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), as well as commercial introduction of 5G New Radio (5GNR) technologies based on millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequencies.
Teleoperation represents the ability to operate equipment or a machine from a distance. A specific form of teleoperation involving remote control of a robot from a distance is referred to as telerobotics. Teleoperation and telerobotics are both supported by ICT infrastructure including broadband communications, sensors, machine to machine (M2M) communications, and various Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.
A digital twin is comprised of a virtual object representation of a real-world item in which the virtual is mapped to physical things in the real-world such as equipment, robots, or virtually any connected business asset. This mapping in the digital world is facilitated by IoT platforms and software that is leveraged to create a digital representation of the physical asset. The digital twin of a physical asset can provide data about its status such as its physical state and disposition.
Conversely, a digital object may be used to manipulate and control a real-world asset by way of teleoperation. The publisher of this report sees this form of cyber-physical connectivity, signaling, and control as a key capability to realize the vision for Industry 4.0 to fully digitize production, servitization, and the "as a service" model for products.
Virtual Reality (VR) technology and applications will undergo a substantial transformation during the pre-5G era, leading to mass adoption of full-featured, mobile supported, and fully immersive VR technologies in post-5G era starting 2020 (along with the commercial deployment of 5G). 5G is expected to reduce network latency significantly, which will enable many previously tethered-only applications and services such as streaming remote robotic controls and teleoperation via haptic or tactile communications, and 360-degree virtual reality-based user interfaces and controls.
Target Audience:
Select Findings:
Key Topics Covered:
Cloud Robotics Market by Technology, Robot Type, Hardware, Software, Services, Infrastructure and Cloud Deployment Types, and Industry Verticals
Teleoperation and Telerobotics: Technologies and Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Automation
Digital Twins Market by Technology, Solution, Application, and Industry Vertical
Virtual Reality Market by Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Equipment (Hardware, Software, Components) Applications and Solutions
Companies Mentioned
