In order to provide organizations with reliable web protection, a secure web gateway requires critical security technology, e.g. URL filtering, application monitoring, preventative data loss, antivirus, and HTTPs.



As businesses and their mobile workforces expand, protecting smartphone users from threats has become extremely difficult. That is because companies, some at headquarters and others in the cloud, have a range of applications. Applications are managed from a remote access VPN at headquarters. Users are separated from the VPN when they access cloud services and are exposed to risk. This is why organizations use SWGs because when users are disconnected from the VPN, they have safe internet access.



Secure web gateways are mounted at the edge of networks or at user endpoints as a software component or hardware unit. The traffic communicated to and fro between the users and the networks have to be passed through the gateway that monitors it. It tracks malicious code traffic, web-based application use and attempts to link the URLs of all users/non-users.



The solution offers the best layered security protection; prevents data loss and guarantees encrypted traffic. Web gateways are a top priority for IT security investments and security technologies which the users trust. While such gateways exist over a lifetime, their prevalence and the need for strong security are not anticipated to occur while accessing the Internet and Internet applications remotely.



In both industrialized and emerging economies, advances in business management systems have helped innovate several industries. Many technology providers have begun investing strongly in these global markets in order to satisfy the rising demand for powerful secure web gateway solutions in South Asia, Southeast Asia and MEA. Established and rising web gateway providers aim to extend their industries across untapped markets in order to maximize their global market share.



Based on Solution, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution Segment is further bifurcated into Threat Prevention, Access Control and Data Protection. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Defense, Education and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Cisco Systems, Inc. is leading the Secure Web Gateway Market. Companies such as F5 Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., NortonLifeLock, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Barracuda Networks, Inc., A10 Networks, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., and Citrix Systems, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Secure Web Gateway Market.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., A10 Networks, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc. (Thoma Bravo), McAfee, LLC, Sophos Group PLC, NortonLifeLock, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., and Zscaler, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Secure Web Gateway Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Feb-2020: A10 Networks signed a distribution agreement with Infinigate UK. Under this agreement, the latter company would distribute the A10’s range of automation, AI and cloud-based cyber protection services to partners.



Oct-2019: Cisco signed partnership with Perch Security, a threat detection and response platform. The partnership was focused on delivering a new security solution for managed service providers (MSPs).



Sep-2019: Zscaler signed partnership agreement with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Following the partnership, Zscaler would integrate its cloud security platform with CrowdStrike’s AI-powered Threat Graph for offering the real-time threat detection and automated policy enforcement to customers.



May-2019: Check Point announced partnership with Singapore Polytechnic for improving the skills of cybersecurity in Singapore.



Feb-2019: F5 came into partnership with Equinix to deliver automated HSM (hardware security module) capabilities as-a-service through combining F5 BIG-IP and Equinix SmartKey technologies.



Feb-2019: Barracuda signed an agreement with Avast, a global leader in cybersecurity products. Under this agreement, the former company would become the reseller of Avast Business CloudCare, Avast Management Console and Avast Antivirus Security solutions.



Jun-2018: Zscaler collaborated with Microsoft for delivering security solutions by integrating the Zscaler platform with Microsoft Cloud App Security.



Apr-2018: McAfee collaborated with Ericom Software, a leader in securing and connecting the unified digital workspace. Following this collaboration, the former company integrated Ericom’s Shield Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) solution with its McAfee Web Gateway (MWG). This would provide comprehensive protection against web-borne ransomware, malware, and other threats.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Feb-2020: McAfee signed a definitive agreement to acquire Light Point Security for browser-centric security. Through this acquisition, the company aims to integrate browser isolation into the MVISION UCE solution, which includes McAfee Secure Web Gateway, McAfee Data Loss Prevention and MVISION Cloud (CASB).



Oct-2019: Cisco completed the acquisition of CloudCherry, a customer experience management company. The acquisition enabled enterprises in transforming their contact centers from delivering reactive care to providing predictive support.



May-2019: F5 acquired NGINX, a web server for delivering security, reliability, and enterprise readiness network operations.



Feb-2019: NortonLifeLock acquired Luminate Security to enhance the capabilities of Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense Platform through integrating it with Luminate’s Secure Access Cloud technology for accessing applications and workloads.



Jan-2019: Check Point acquired ForceNock Security Ltd., a security startup. This acquisition bolstered the security business of the former company.



Jan-2019: Sophos completed the acquisition of Avid Secure, a next-generation cloud infrastructure security company. The acquisition extended the existing portfolio of the company and enabled it in providing cloud security.



Geographical Expansions:



May-2019: F5 expanded its reach to India by opening a new center of Excellence focusing on extending the application services to make the environment secure.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2020: Cisco announced security updates for addressing vulnerabilities, which affect FXOS, NX-OS, and Unified Computing System (UCS) software.



Feb-2020: A10 Networks launched vThunder TPS, a software version of the Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) solution. This solution provides 100 Gbps throughput in a single virtual appliance and can be expanded to 800 Gbps with eight-way clustering. It protects cloud and 5G infrastructures.



Nov-2019: Barracuda unveiled Cloud Application Protection (CAP) platform. This platform addresses the increasing application security threats.



Oct-2019: Check Point launched new 1500 series security gateways for SMBs. These gateways would set new standards of protection against the most advanced fifth-generation cyberattacks and would deliver unrivaled ease of deployment and management.



Oct-2019: McAfee released Unified Cloud Edge. This solution aims at addressing the security concerns of cloud through converging the capabilities of its McAfee MVISION Cloud, McAfee Web Gateway, and McAfee Data Loss Prevention offerings.



Oct-2019: NortonLifeLock launched Symantec Endpoint Security (SES), a new platform. This platform has been designed for delivering detection, protection, and response in a single agent installation.



Oct-2019: Sophos unveiled Managed Threat Response (MTR) service. This service provides a dedicated 24/7 security team to the organizations for neutralizing the most sophisticated and complex threats.



Sep-2019: A10 Networks introduced a new Cloud Access Proxy (CAP) solution. This solution delivers secure access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. It optimizes branch offices with better performance, stronger security, and enhanced user experience.



Jul-2019: Check Point introduced 16000 Plus and 26000 Turbo, two new security gateway appliances that help the organizations in adopting cloud technologies efficiently and securely for transforming digitally.



Jul-2019: NortonLifeLock introduced a new cloud access security solution. This solution helps in securing cloud and internet access and use in an enterprise environment.



Apr-2019: Citrix launched Citrix SD-WAN and Citrix ADC on the Google Cloud Platform to deliver gateway solutions.



Oct-2018: McAfee introduced the MVISION portfolio, a solution that enables the customers in deploying security on their terms as they move to the cloud. With this launch, the company has expanded its security portfolio.



