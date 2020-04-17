Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Residential Smoke Detector Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The residential smoke detector market is poised to grow by $ 528.61 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on the residential smoke detector market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of government policies mandating the installation of smoke detectors in the residential sector, retrofitting existing smoke detectors, technological advances. In addition, increasing number of government policies mandating the installation of smoke detectors in the residential sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
This study identifies the increase in the availability of connected smoke detectors enabling remote notifications for fire/smoke as one of the prime reasons driving the residential smoke detector market growth during the next few years.
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential smoke detector market vendors that include BRK Brands Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hochiki America Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, United Technologies Corp., and Universal Security Instruments Inc.. Also, the residential smoke detector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
