SAN MATEO, Calif., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, announced it was ranked No. 2 on G2’s Best Software Companies in 2020 . SurveyMonkey consistently ranks as a Leader in G2’s quarterly reports, earning the highest overall G2 score in both Enterprise Feedback Management and Survey Software categories in the Spring 2020 Grid Report. SurveyMonkey also ranks as a Leader in Europe and a High Performer in Satisfaction for the APAC region.



“Feedback and insights are key competitive differentiators for today’s organizations – from small businesses to large enterprises – and even more critical during these challenging times where thousands of organizations are turning to our products for actionable insights,” said Tom Hale, president at SurveyMonkey. “These rankings are based on our own customers’ feedback, and we are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top software companies of the year by G2. We’re also delighted that our user communities recognize the depth of our solutions from enterprise feedback management (EFM) to customer relationship management and beyond.”

GetFeedback by SurveyMonkey also earned the No. 1 Highest Rated for Enterprise Feedback Management Relationship. Acquired by SurveyMonkey in Sept. 2019, GetFeedback provides a holistic customer experience view so that Salesforce customers can uncover critical areas in need of improvement across the entire customer journey. SurveyMonkey’s acceleration in customer experience is part of its continued expansion in selling enterprise products and solutions that includes survey software, market research solutions, and over 100 integrations with partners like Salesforce, Microsoft, Tableau and others.

The company’s G2 recognition also includes SurveyMonkey Apply for Momentum Leader in both Admissions and Enrollment Management and Grant Management. In recent weeks, SurveyMonkey has seen a dramatic increase in organizations, government agencies and educational institutions using Apply to collect and track applications for COVID-19 relief, including the Town of Breckenridge (Colo.), which approved a $1M grant fund to help local businesses with immediate rent support.

Other SurveyMonkey G2 recognitions include:

Leader for enterprise, midmarket and small business segments, receiving the highest overall G2 score in each segment

SurveyMonkey CX, for Leader in EFM category

SurveyMonkey TechValidate, for Leader for Content Creation and Content Distribution

SurveyMonkey Wufoo, for Leader in Online Form Builder and Survey categories

G2, the largest software marketplace and review platform, ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users for its annual Best Software Awards. Tech companies on the list have proven their commitment and value based on hundreds, if not thousands, of verified reviews. Winners for its Grid Reports were determined based on reviews left at G2Crowd.com between Jan. 1 and Mar. 3, 2020.

Criteria: All scores were calculated using G2's algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence, explained in detail here. Further information on methodology is available upon request.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5b323e1-c2e1-4c26-bb4b-3d7e789338d6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77abad71-03f2-49b0-853f-8bad991da414

Media Contact: Sandra Gharib