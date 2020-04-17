TORONTO, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV: “MLR”) (“Melior” or the “Company”) refers to its press release of February 26, 2020 regarding the Default Notice received from Pala Investments Ltd (“Pala”) and the subsequent Standstill Agreement entered into with Pala.



The Company announces that it has entered into a further standstill amending agreement with Pala pursuant to which Pala has agreed to extend the standstill period until May 31, 2020.

MELIOR RESOURCES INC.

Martyn Buttenshaw

Interim Chief Executive Officer

+41 41 560 9070

info@meliorresources.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



