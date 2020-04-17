PRESS INFORMATION
Michelin Luxembourg SCS: 1.75 per cent. Guaranteed Bonds due 2027
(17 April 2020 2 p.m. CET)
NOTICE
of payment of the accrued interest
Pursuant to the provisions of clause 4 of the Prospectus of the 1.75% Guaranteed bonds dated 26 May 2015, Michelin Luxembourg SCS hereby announces the payment of the accrued interest of the Bonds on 28 May 2020.
Michelin Luxembourg SCS
Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG
