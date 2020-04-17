INFORMATION PRESSE

Michelin Luxembourg SCS : Obligations Garanties à 1.75% échéant en 2027
(17 avril 2020 14:00 CET)

AVIS
de paiement d'intérêts

Conformément à l'article 4 du Prospectus des Obligations garanties à 1.75% daté du 26 mai 2015, Michelin Luxembourg SCS annonce le paiement des intérêts des Obligations le 28 mai 2020.

                                                                                                                                       

 

