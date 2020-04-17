PRESS INFORMATION
Michelin Luxembourg SCS: 3.25 per cent. Guaranteed Bonds due 2045
(17 April 2020 2 p.m. CET)
NOTICE
of payment of the accrued interest
Pursuant to the provisions of clause 4 of the Prospectus of the 3.25% Guaranteed bonds dated 28 September 2015 (TAP: 28 September 2016), Michelin Luxembourg SCS hereby announces the payment of the accrued interest of the Bonds on 30th September 2020.
