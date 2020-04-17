INFORMATION PRESSE
Michelin Luxembourg SCS : Obligations Garanties à 3.25% échéant en 2045
(17 avril 2020 14:00 CET)
AVIS
de paiement d'intérêts
Conformément à l'article 4 du Prospectus des Obligations garanties à 3.25% daté du 28 septembre 2015 (TAP : 28 septembre 2016), Michelin Luxembourg SCS annonce le paiement des intérêts des Obligations le 30 septembre 2020.
Pièce jointe
Michelin Luxembourg SCS
Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG
Communiqué_MILUX_paiement d'intérêts_2045_fr_2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Michelin Luxembourg SCS LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: