INFORMATION PRESSE

Michelin Luxembourg SCS : Obligations Garanties à 3.25% échéant en 2045
(17 avril 2020 14:00 CET)

AVIS
de paiement d'intérêts

Conformément à l'article 4 du Prospectus des Obligations garanties à 3.25% daté du 28 septembre 2015 (TAP : 28 septembre 2016), Michelin Luxembourg SCS annonce le paiement des intérêts des Obligations le 30 septembre 2020.

                                                                                                                                          

 

Pièce jointe