It helps improve digestive health, and regulates sugar in the blood. The demand for potato protein will increase as a growing number of customers get to know the benefits it provides. In addition, growing demand in the food and beverage sector would drive the market over the forecast period. Increasingly, potato protein is used in infant formula, dairy products, dietary supplements, and others. This factor, supported by growing demand for food in China, India, and Brazil, would fuel market growth opportunities.



The extensive potato protein use in the food and beverage (FNB) industry primarily in the bakery and processed foods contributes to an increase in the market size of the potato proteins. The use of potato protein in the food and beverage industry is therefore expected to rise at the highest over the forecast period. The increased demand for vegetable protein with the same functional properties as animal protein helps businesses to be ahead of the curve in terms of potato protein market share.



An increasing demand for organic food products and growing numbers of health-conscious individuals are major drivers of growth in the global market for potato proteins. Furthermore, a progressive demand for plant-derived proteins from various end-use industries and health benefits from potato protein consumption are other major factors that are expected to fuel growth in the global potato protein market during the forecast period.



Nevertheless, lack of knowledge among consumers and complexities in the processing of potato proteins are major factors that restrict the growth of the global potato protein market. Furthermore, high costs associated with the production of potato protein are another major factor expected to hinder the growth of the global potato protein market throughout the forecast period.



With the sudden break of Covid-19 in late months of year 2019, the markets worldwide are unfortunately experiencing its grip. The suppliers and consumers of the products & Services are affected in a big way across the sectors resulting in declining revenues in last quarters of year 2019.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Isolate, Concentrate and Hydrolyzed. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Animal Feed, Supplements, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat and Other Applications. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Potato Protein market. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (Royal Cosun), Royal Avebe U.A., Sudstrake GmbH, Meelunie B.V., Omega Protein Corporation (Cooke, Inc.), Kemin Industries, Inc., Emsland Group, KMC Ingredients Company, Tereos S.A., and Roquette Freres SA.



Strategies deployed in Potato Protein Market



Nov-2019: KMC introduced Protafy 130 potato protein concentrate. This concentrate has been launched for the fortification of vegan and non-vegan food products.



Sep-2019: KMC released the EmulsiForm CM 7220 solution. This solution combines emulsifying properties of potato-based starches with plant-based emulsifiers for use in various powdered creamers.



Mar-2019: Avebe opened a new innovation center in Netherlands. The new facility aims to accelerate innovation in potato-based ingredients.



Dec-2018: Emsland Group came into partnership with IMPAG Group in Poland. Following this partnership, the latter company aimed to distribute the products of the former company to the food industry.



Oct-2017: Roquette opened a new headquarters in Asia Pacific and a new innovation center in Singapore. The new facilities aimed to better address the eating habits and health concerns.



Mar-2017: Tereos opened a new pilot unit for food based on plant proteins. This facility aimed to cater the needs of plant based food in the market.



Nov-2016: Avebe launched Solanic 100, a new potato protein isolate. This combines a complete amino acid profile with excellent digestibility making it highly suitable for protein enrichment of snacks, breakfast cereals or baked goods.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Isolate



• Concentrate and



• Hydrolyzed



By Applications



• Animal Feed



• Supplements



• Bakery & Confectionery



• Meat and



• Other Applications



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o India



o Japan



o Australia



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (Royal Cosun)



• Royal Avebe U.A.



• Sudstrake GmbH



• Meelunie B.V.



• Omega Protein Corporation (Cooke, Inc.)



• Kemin Industries, Inc.



• Emsland Group



• KMC Ingredients Company



• Tereos S.A.



• Roquette Freres SA



