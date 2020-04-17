Dublin, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World TV & Video Services Markets - Database & Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
It is expected that the existing signs that the TV market is slowing worldwide to begin to accentuate in 2022, as growth in emerging countries is no longer able to offset the inexorable decline of pay-TV in the most mature markets, especially in the US and the EU-5 and the advertising revenue sharp slowdown.
By 2023, the world TV revenue should return to its 2019 level despite the continuing of the TV household growth in this period. At the same time, the OTT juggernaut is not likely to lose steam and is forecast to account for more than a quarter of the sector's revenue in 2023.
This twice-yearly observatory delivers detailed figures and an analysis of the driving trends, along with a dataset and concise summary report.
This latest edition includes several new additions, and now covers the latest developments in 49 countries and 11 regions and sub-regions, along with a consolidated global snapshot.
The dataset provides figures back to 2015 and forecasts up to 2023 for the key indicators used to track the TV and video sector. The report provides an analysis of the main market trends and the developments to watch in the coming months and years.
Dataset Scope
Consumption indicators
Access indicators
Revenue indicators
Type of data
Geographical coverage
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Audiovisual consumption
2.1. Linear TV still holding its own
2.2. Top national channels continue to lose viewers
3. TV access technologies
3.1. A world split between terrestrial in the south and wireline in the north
3.2. Cable still the main purveyor of TV programming but losing ground
3.3. After a period of rapid decline, terrestrial's market share is levelling off
3.4. Satellite and IPTV remain the only two attractive networks
3.5. Network digitisation nearing completion
4. TV revenue
4.1 US TV market still the biggest money-maker
4.2 TV revenue peaking across the globe
4.3 North America the only market in decline in 2019
4.4 More and more signs of market decline in Europe
4.5 Southern hemisphere and Asia driving global growth
5. OTT viewing
5.1 North America also number one in the OTT market
5.2 OTT still growing rapidly
5.3 OTT is driving growth in the TV/video market
6. Market players
6.1 US players still on top
6.2 A small handful of players dominate the OTT market
6.3 Is the sector poised for further consolidation?
7. What to keep an eye on
8. Annex - Methodology
8.1 Indicators by country
8.2 Definitions
8.3 Sources
List of Tables & Figures
Audiovisual consumption
TV access technologies
TV revenue
OTT viewing
Market players
