New chairman and deputy chairman of the Board of Directors

On 17 April 2020 the general meeting elected Mikkel Hemmingsen as new chairman of the Board of Directors in A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen. The general meeting also elected Louise Friis as new deputy chairman of the Board of Directors. Finally Mogens Hansen was elected as new member of the Board of Directors.

The currents members of the Board of Directors in A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen resigns including Peter Frederiksen as chairman and Jørn Tolstrup Rohde as deputy chairman.

CVs with background information on the elected candidates is attached.

New CEO

Since Mikkel Hemmingsen is elected as new chairman of the Board of Directors of A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen he resigns as CEO. Mogens Hansen will be new CEO of A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen.

CV with background information on Mogens Hansen is attached.

New auditor

In connection with the expiry of the current agreement with Pricewaterhouse Coopers, State authorized audit partner company, a tender has been made in accordance with the procurement directive 2014/24/EU. The tender included an agreement to carry out statutory audit for the Sund & Bælt Group, including A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen. Based on the criteria, cost as well as organization and staffing an evaluation was made of the tenders received. The evaluation shows that Deloitte, State authorized audit partner company, has submitted the most economically advantageous offer.

On that background the Board of Directors recommended that Deloitte be elected as auditor. This is consistent with the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

The Audit Committee has neither been influenced by third parties nor been subject to agreements with third parties that limit the general meeting’s election to certain auditors or certain auditing firms.

The recommendation of electing Deloitte as the company’s auditor was adopted by the general meeting 17 April 2020.

