An increase in the sophistication of Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) drives the demand for log management solutions across different industries. Furthermore, the proliferation of cloud-based log management platforms that extend the availability of computer-generated log data accessible to IT engineers, developers and on-demand business analysis also provides a boost to market demand. Also, an increased number of networks and IoT devices is projected to fuel the market growth. Nonetheless, the lack of open-source log management solutions impedes log market growth. In addition, responsive log management systems integrated with artificial intelligence and analytical advantages or features are anticipated to create substantial opportunities for log management market revenues to grow.



The demand for log-management software is expected to implement substantial opportunities over the forecast period. Due to advancements in technology and the use of computing resources, large corporate organizations are projected to have increasing storage and processing needs. It is presumed that rapid development of enterprise IT infrastructure will increase the data. Therefore, the need for data auditing methods to be reassessed and standardized keeps coming up.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into IT, ITES & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & eCommerce, Education and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisition and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation and Intel Corporation are the forerunners in the Log Management Market. Companies such as Micro Focus International PLC, SolarWinds Corporation, and Rapid7, Inc., Splunk, Inc., McAfee, LLC, LogRhythm, Inc., and Veriato, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Log Management Market.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SolarWinds Corporation, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus International PLC, Rapid7, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Alert Logic, Inc., Intel Corporation, LogRhythm, Inc., Splunk, Inc., and Veriato, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Log Management Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Feb-2020: LogRhythm announced partnership with Keeper Security, a provider of the leading cybersecurity platform. Under this partnership, the former company integrated the latter company’s extensive password event data in its security information and event management (SIEM) platform for developing a holistic view of a threat environment.



Dec-2019: McAfee came into partnership with Google Cloud. Under this partnership, McAfee solutions for endpoint and container security have been integrated in Google Cloud.



Sep-2019: LogRhythm teamed up with Illusive Networks, a cybersecurity firm. The companies combined their solutions for providing high-fidelity alerts and on-demand forensics.



Aug-2019: Splunk announced collaboration with Deloitte for delivering automated security monitoring and response capabilities. These capabilities help in driving higher fidelity and greater consistency into security workflows and outputs for organizations.



Mar-2019: IBM collaborated with Everbridge, a global leader in critical event management and IT incident response automation. Under this collaboration, the latter company integrated its IT Alerting with IBM security intelligence technology for allowing the customers of both the companies in automating communications, orchestration, and collaboration tasks for streamlining the information security incident response process.



Jan-2019: IBM teamed up with Indegy, a leader in industrial cyber security. Following the collaboration, Indegy has integrated its Industrial Cybersecurity Suite with IBM’s QRadar Security Intelligence Platform. This integration bridges the visibility gap between enterprise information technology (IT) environments and industrial, operational technology (OT) environments.



Dec-2018: IBM announced collaboration with LogDNA, a log data management startup. Following the collaboration, the companies announced the launch of IBM Log Analysis. This Log Analysis service aims at simplifying log management in cloud for helping the developers in spotting issues and reducing downtime.



Dec-2018: Alert Logic partnered with AVANT Communications, a master agent and leader in channel sales enablement of next generation technology solutions. The partnership was aimed at helping the businesses in achieving the right level of security and compliance coverage across any environment.



Nov-2018: Rapid7 signed partnership agreement with Starr Insurance Companies. The partnership was focused on providing Starr’s Cyber Risk Response policyholders with front-end loss prevention services.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Feb-2020: McAfee completed the acquisition of Light Point Security, a cybersecurity company. The acquisition brought remote browser isolation capabilities to the MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) security solution.



Dec-2019: Intel Corporation announced the acquisition of Habana Labs, a developer of programmable deep learning accelerators for the data center. The acquisition strengthened Intel’s artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio and accelerated its efforts in the fastest-growing AI silicon market.



Aug-2019: Splunk signed a definitive agreement to acquire SignalFx, a SaaS leader in real-time monitoring and metrics for Cloud infrastructure, microservices, and applications. The acquisition helped the company in expanding its leadership in the ITOM and an AIOps industry.



Jul-2019: IBM acquired Red Hat, a software company. Together, the companies boosted up innovations through offering a next-generation hybrid multicloud platform.



Oct-2018: Rapid7 announced the acquisition of tCell.io, a provider of web application threat defense and monitoring. The acquisition enabled the web applications, APIs and microservices to defend themselves against attacks.



Jul-2018: SolarWinds acquired Trusted Metrics, a real-time threat monitoring and management provider. The acquisition was focused on accelerating its cybersecurity offerings.



Jun-2018: Splunk acquired VictorOps for providing incident management platform. This platform delivers DevOps teams an analytics-driven platform for helping in monitoring, resolving, and preventing issues.



Jan-2018: SolarWinds completed the acquisition of Loggly, the cloud-based log-monitoring and analytics service. Through the acquisition, the company expanded its engineering and analytics expertise and could develop a full-stack monitoring platform.



Jan-2018: McAfee acquired Skyhigh Networks, a leading Cloud Access Security Broker. After the acquisition, the latter company became the part of McAfee Cloud Security Business Unit. The acquisition enabled the company to expand its foothold in cloud access security broker (CASB) market.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2020: McAfee upgraded its MVISION solution with the launch of Unified Cloud Edge, a solution that protects enterprise data across devices, web and the Cloud; Cloud Native Infrastructure Security, which enables the organizations in protecting the entire infrastructure and application stack of cloud-native applications; a global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering, and accelerated partner momentum.



Jan-2020: Micro Focus released Voltage SmartCipher, a new solution that offers secure collaboration and simplifies unstructured data protection and management. The new solution is integrated with critical technology features for endpoint privacy and security.



Jun-2019: SolarWinds made enhancements to its application performance management (APM) solution, AppOptics. This solution can be integrated with two other solutions: Loggly, a cloud-hosted log monitoring tool, and Papertrail, a log analytics solution. These integrations enabled the users in combining APM strategies and technologies with distributed tracing and log management.



May-2019: SolarWinds launched SolarWinds Security Event Manager (SEM). It is a powerful, simple, and affordable SIEM solution that has been designed for helping the security and IT professionals in strengthening their security posture by providing increased visibility into cybersecurity activity.



Mar-2019: LogRhythm unveiled LogRhythm NDR, an automated network security solution. The solution can detect, qualify, investigate, and respond to the advanced network-borne threats.



Nov-2018: Alert Logic unveiled SIEMless Threat Management, a seamless threat management platform. This provides the right security at the right cost and helps the companies in focusing on innovating new solutions easily.



Jul-2018: SolarWinds introduced SolarWinds Log Manager for Orion, a new, powerful log management tool for on-premises IT environments. The Log Manager has been designed for providing the necessary components that an IT operations team requires. This tool was aimed at improving log monitoring, troubleshooting, and performance management.



Jan-2018: Veriato released a new server and application monitoring (SAM) solution for small to mid-sized enterprises. This solution enabled the organizations in monitoring web, mail, and FTP Servers.



