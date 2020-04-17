NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, today announced plans to close and liquidate ten WisdomTree ETFs.



The ETFs will no longer accept creation orders after Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The final day of trading on the ETFs’ respective exchanges will also be Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Shareholders who do not sell their ETF shares by this date will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on each ETF’s net asset value (NAV), which is expected to be provided to shareholders through their brokers or other financial intermediaries on or around Tuesday, June 9, 2020, following the last day of operations, which is expected to be Monday, June 8, 2020. Additional information can be found in the WisdomTree Fund Changes: FAQ document here .

Fund Closures/Liquidation:

Fund Name Ticker Exchange WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund DYLS CBOE WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund GULF NASDAQ WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund AXJL NYSE Arca WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund WCHN NYSE Arca WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund EMCG NASDAQ WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund HYND NASDAQ WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund EUMF CBOE WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund AGND NASDAQ WisdomTree Japan Multifactor Fund JNMF CBOE WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund GLBY NYSE Arca

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $53.1 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs .

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

There are risks involved with investing, including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves currency, political and economic risk. Funds focusing on a single country and/or sector may experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging markets, currency, fixed income and alternative investments include additional risks. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only.

WTPR-20200414-0073