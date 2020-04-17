Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The following Director has purchased ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC as detailed below.

DirectorPurchase dateNumber of shares purchasedPrice paid per share (£)Resultant interest in shares
Chris Samuel16.04.201026.8761,479

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1.   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)   NameChris Samuel
2.   Reason for notification
a)   Position/StatusNon-Executive Director
b)   Initial notification/AmendmentIncrease in beneficial interest following purchase of shares (within SIPP pursuant to regular standing instruction).
3.   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)   NameAlliance Trust PLC
b)   LEI213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
4.   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC
 Identification codeIdentification code for Alliance Trust PLC shares: GB00B11V7W98
b)   Nature of transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)   Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£6.87102
d)   Aggregated Information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
Not applicable – Single transaction
e)   Date of transaction16 April 2020
f)   Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


Name of contactLisa Brown
Telephone Number+44 (0)1382 938320
Date of notification17 April 2020