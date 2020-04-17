AMESBURY, Mass., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PVBC), the holding company for The Provident Bank (the “Bank”), announced that the Company has initiated the payment of quarterly cash dividends. The initial dividend of $0.03 per share will be paid on May 14, 2020 to stockholders of record as of April 30, 2020. This is the Company’s first dividend since completing its mutual-to-stock conversion and related stock offering in October 2019.



The Company also announced that its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders will be held on June 11, 2020, at 3:30 p.m., local time. The annual meeting will be held virtually through an online platform; stockholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person. The Company is monitoring the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19). If public health developments warrant, the Company may change the date of the annual meeting.

David Mansfield, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated “This dividend reflects our commitment to delivering stockholder value following the completion of our second-step conversion, and our continued belief in our company.”

In connection with the declaration of the dividend, the Company also announced that it has determined not to initiate a stock repurchase program at this time. Mr. Mansfield noted “While the initiation of a quarterly dividend reflects our continued efforts to actively manage our capital, we believe it is important to maintain ample protection during a period of financial difficulty and great uncertainty.”



About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for our business and private clients. We are committed to strengthening the economic development of the regions we serve, by working closely with businesses and private clients and delivering superior products and high-touch services to meet their banking needs. The Provident has offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. All deposits are insured in full through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information about The Provident Bank please visit our website www.theprovidentbank.com or call 877-487-2977.