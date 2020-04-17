SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ Global Licensing Group has joined forces with trade association Licensing International to launch Licensing Week – five days of virtual keynotes, educational and topical seminars, matchmaking, networking and a digital exhibition – taking place June 15-19.



The week-long virtual event will bring the global licensing industry together, connecting licensing businesses with retailers, manufacturers, experts and media at a time when physical networking and deal-making is proving impossible.

It will complement and supplement the irreplaceable flagship Licensing Expo (August 11-13 in Las Vegas, NV) and Brand Licensing Europe events (October 6-8 in London), and help to bridge the gap between opportunities for real life industry engagement.

Reflecting the experiences and content found at Licensing Expo and Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Week will spotlight Brands & Lifestyle, Character & Entertainment and Art, Design & Emerging Categories, as well as host Licensing International’s Licensing University, a live Pitch the Brands event, an exhibit hall and a matchmaking service.

Three keynote addresses – held at 9:00 a.m. PST and 17:00 p.m. BST Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday – have been scheduled at times that are convenient for both U.S. and European audiences.

Says Anna Knight, Vice President, Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets: “Doing business within the licensing industry is simply not possible without connections – whether that be making new ones or reinforcing and nurturing existing ones. We know from speaking to our colleagues that it’s business-critical for them to have the chance to connect in early summer, which is why have pulled out all the stops to create this new event in June.”

Says Maura Regan, President, Licensing International: “The global licensing industry is creative, innovative and robust but, like many others, it has been battered by the COVID-19 storm. It’s our job at Licensing International to help the industry not only weather that in the short term, but to also work together to adapt to this new normal, understand what it means for all of us and help to rebuild the industry long term. By pooling our reach and resources with Anna’s team at the Global Licensing Group, we believe Licensing Week will mark the start of that journey and I look forward to welcoming the entire industry online.”



Those interested in taking part in Licensing Week are encouraged to contact Anna Knight at anna.knight@informa.com or Maura Regan at mregan@licensing.org .

For media information:

Lauren Lloyd

LicensingPR@informa.com

(310) 266-4792

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets is the licensing industry’s leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai, The Licensing Leadership Summit, License Global magazine, and License Global Daily E-News. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the global brand licensing industry. Licensing International’s mission is to foster the growth and expansion of licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, Licensing International members in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits. Visit LicensingInternational.org for more information.