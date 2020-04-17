SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.456 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $916 thousand or $0.05 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $2.3 million or $0.13 per share – diluted for the same period of 2019.

Significant Items for the first quarter of 2020:

  • $2.9 million provision for loan and lease losses.
  • $1.1 million in non-recurring costs.
  • 1,351,922 shares of common stock repurchased.
  • Initial impact of COVID-19.

Randall S. Eslick, President and CEO commented: “The current health crisis has changed our world and is impacting our company in many ways. Our employees need physical protection and work schedule flexibility, our borrowers need credit accommodation and everyone needs a little compassion. In response, we have taken many varied actions to assist borrowers, depositors, employees and our communities. Our company is stronger for these efforts and over the coming weeks and months we will continue to respond to needs and challenges as they arise.”

Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter a year ago:

  • Net income of $916 thousand was a decrease of $1.4 million (60%) from $2.3 million earned during the same period in the prior year. Earnings of $0.05 per share – diluted was a decrease of $0.08 (62%) from $0.13 per share – diluted earned during the same period in the prior year and reflects the impact of the following:
    • $2.9 million provision for loan and lease losses for the current quarter.
    • $1.1 million in non-recurring costs for the current quarter associated with the termination of a technology management services contract and a previously announced severance agreement.
    • $1.9 million in non-recurring costs recorded during the same period a year ago associated with our January 31, 2019 acquisition of Merchants Holding Company in Sacramento (“Merchants”).
  • Net interest income decreased $18 thousand (less than 1%) to $13.0 million compared to $13.0 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net interest margin declined to 3.86% compared to 3.94% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average assets decreased to 0.25% compared to 0.66% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity decreased to 2.14% compared to 6.12% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average loans totaled $1.034 billion, an increase of $40 million (4%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average earning assets totaled $1.353 billion, an increase of $16 million (1%) compared to average earning assets for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average deposits totaled $1.245 billion, an increase of $21 million (2%) compared to average deposits for the same period in the prior year.
    • Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.097 billion, an increase of $41 million (4%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
    • Average certificates of deposit totaled $147.2 million, a decrease of $20.2 million (12%) compared to same period in the prior year.
  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 70.5% compared to 77.7% during the same period in the prior year.
    • The Company’s efficiency ratio of 70.5% for the first quarter of 2020 included $1.1 million in non-recurring costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these costs was 62.5%.
    • The Company’s efficiency ratio of 77.7% for the first quarter of 2019 included $1.9 million in non-recurring acquisition costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these non-recurring costs was 64.0%
  • Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020 totaled $5.3 million or 0.36% of total assets, a decrease of $9.3 million (64%) since March 31, 2019. The decrease in nonperforming assets results from one $10.9 million commercial real estate loan which was placed in nonaccrual status in the first quarter and sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Book value per common share was $9.86 at March 31, 2020 compared to $8.90 at March 31, 2019.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $8.89 at March 31, 2020 compared to $7.96 at March 31, 2019.

Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2020 compared to prior quarter:

  • Net income of $916 thousand ($0.05 per share – diluted) was a decrease of $3.5 million (79%) from $4.4 million ($0.24 per share – diluted) earned during the prior quarter and reflects the impact of the following:
    • $2.9 million provision for loan and lease losses for the current quarter.
    • $1.1 million in non-recurring costs for the current quarter associated with the termination of a technology management services contract and a previously announced severance agreement.
  • Net interest income decreased $328 thousand (2%) to $13.0 million compared to $13.3 million for the prior quarter.
  • Net interest margin improved to 3.86% compared to 3.80% for the prior quarter.
  • Return on average assets decreased to 0.25% compared to 1.16% for the prior quarter.
  • Return on average equity decreased to 2.14% compared to 10.06% for the prior quarter.
  • Average loans totaled $1.034 billion, an increase of $2 million (1% annualized) compared to average loans for the prior quarter.
  • Average earning assets totaled $1.353 billion, a decrease of $37 million (11% annualized) compared the prior quarter.
  • Average deposits totaled $1.245 billion, a decrease of $38 million (12% annualized) compared the prior quarter.
    • Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.097 billion, a decrease of $32 million (11% annualized) compared to the prior quarter.
    • Average certificates of deposit totaled $147.2 million, a decrease of $6.0 million (16% annualized) compared to the prior quarter.
  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 70.5% compared to 58.7% for the prior quarter.
    • The Company’s efficiency ratio of 70.5% for the first quarter of 2020 included $1.1 million in non-recurring costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these costs was 62.5%.
  • Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020 totaled $5.3 million or 0.36% of total assets, a decrease of $400 thousand (28% annualized) since December 31, 2019.
  • Book value per common share was $9.86 at March 31, 2020 compared to $9.62 at December 31, 2019.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $8.89 at March 31, 2020 compared to $8.71 at December 31, 2019.

Subsequent impacts of COVID-19:

  • We are participating in the federal Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) administered through the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). We expect to utilize liquidity provided by the Federal Reserve to fund the program. Through April 13, 2020, we had received approximately 580 loan applications for approximately $186 million and we have now stopped accepting applications. We do not expect that the growth in our assets resulting from the PPP will impact our regulatory capital ratios.
  • We have not experienced any unusual pressure on our deposit balances or on our liquidity position as a result of COVID-19. Should this change, in addition to our primary sources of liquidity, the Bank has credit arrangements as disclosed in our 2019 Form 10-K that provide secondary funding sources that totaled $517.8 million.
  • At March 31, 2019 our workforce totaled 216 employees of which 105 are working remotely.
  • All of our branch offices remain open, although they are operating under a reduced schedule.

Forward-Looking Statements

TABLE 1
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands except per share data)
             
  For The Three Months Ended
Net income, average assets and March 31,   December 31,
average shareholders' equity 2020  2019  2019
Net income $916  $2,306  $4,369 
Average total assets $1,454,019  $1,425,860  $1,492,643 
Average total earning assets $1,353,098  $1,337,006  $1,390,446 
Average shareholders' equity $172,120  $152,705  $172,385 
             
Selected performance ratios            
Return on average assets  0.25%  0.66%  1.16%
Return on average equity  2.14%  6.12%  10.06%
Efficiency ratio  70.5%  77.7%  58.7%
             
Share and per share amounts            
Weighted average shares - basic (1)  17,695   17,489   18,068 
Weighted average shares - diluted (1)  17,747   17,552   18,150 
Earnings per share - basic $0.05  $0.13  $0.24 
Earnings per share - diluted $0.05  $0.13  $0.24 
             
  At March 31,   At December 31,
Share and per share amounts 2020  2019  2019
Common shares outstanding (2)  16,796   18,213   18,137 
Book value per common share (2) $9.86  $8.90  $9.62 
Tangible book value per common share (2)(3) $8.89  $7.96  $8.71 
             
Capital ratios (4)           
Bank of Commerce Holdings           
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  12.02%  12.40%  13.19%
Tier 1 capital ratio  12.85%  13.25%  14.04%
Total capital ratio  14.93%  15.19%  15.97%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.78%  11.05%  11.30%
Tangible common equity ratio (5)  10.38%  9.97%  10.80%
             
Merchants Bank of Commerce            
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  13.66%  13.98%  14.39%
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.66%  13.98%  14.39%
Total capital ratio  14.91%  15.08%  15.48%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  11.45%  11.66%  11.58%
             
(1) Excludes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan, as they are non-participative in dividends or voting rights.
(2) Includes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan.
(3) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
(4) The Company and the Bank continue to meet all capital adequacy requirements to which they are subject.
(5) Management believes the tangible common equity ratio is a useful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability of the Company to absorb potential losses. The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net.
 


BALANCE SHEET OVERVIEW

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had total consolidated assets of $1.456 billion, gross loans of $1.052 billion, allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $15 million, total deposits of $1.242 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $166 million.

TABLE 2
LOAN BALANCES BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                        
 At March 31,       At December 31,
   % of    % of  Change   % of
 2020 Total 2019 Total Amount % 2019 Total
Commercial$138,870  13% $149,575  14% $(10,705) (7)% $141,197  14%
Real estate - construction and land development 34,394  3   30,335  3   4,059  13%  26,830  3 
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied 514,052  49   477,798  47   36,254  8%  493,920  48 
Real estate - commercial owner occupied 217,319  21   200,349  19   16,970  8%  218,833  21 
Real estate - residential - ITIN 31,998  3   36,145  3   (4,147) (11)%  33,039  3 
Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage 62,533  6   68,092  7   (5,559) (8%  63,661  6 
Real estate - residential - equity lines 23,158  2   26,162  3   (3,004) (11)%  22,099  2 
Consumer and other 29,921  3   46,150  4   (16,229) (35)%  33,324  3 
Gross loans 1,052,245  100%  1,034,606  100%  17,639  2%  1,032,903  100%
Deferred fees and costs 2,129      1,992      137      2,162    
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,054,374      1,036,598      17,776      1,035,065    
Allowance for loan and lease losses (15,067)     (12,242)     (2,825)     (12,231)   
Net loans$1,039,307     $1,024,356     $14,951     $1,022,834    
                        
Average loans during the quarter$1,033,689     $993,261     $40,428  4% $1,031,702    
Average yield on loans during the quarter 4.80%
     4.91%     (0.11)     4.86%   
Average yield on loans during the year 4.80%     4.91%     (0.11)     4.95%   

The Company recorded gross loan balances of $1.052 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with $1.035 billion and $1.033 billion at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively, an increase of $18 million and $19 million, respectively.

The average yield on loans during the quarter was 4.80% compared to 4.91% and 4.86% for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Gross loan balances in the table above include a net fair value discount for loans acquired from Merchants of $1.5 million, $1.7 million and $2.3 million at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. We recorded $163 thousand $188 thousand and $48 thousand in accretion of the discount for these loans during the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.


                         
                         
TABLE 3
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                         
  At March 31,        At December 31,
    % of    % of  Change   % of
  2020 Total 2019 Total Amount % 2019 Total
Cash and due from banks $21,127 6% $32,104 9% $(10,977) (34)% $21,338 6%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  22,813 7   30,425 9   (7,612) (25)%  59,266 16 
Total cash and cash equivalents  43,940 13   62,529 18   (18,589) (30)%  80,604 22 
                         
Investment securities:                        
U.S. government and agencies  36,043 11   46,451 13   (10,408) (22)%  38,733 11 
Obligations of state and political subdivisions  63,263 19   48,935 14   14,328  29%  42,098 11 
Residential mortgage backed securities and
collateralized mortgage obligations		  160,439 50   171,814 47   (11,375) (7)%  180,835 49 
Corporate securities  2,983 1   2,958 1   25  1%  2,966 1 
Commercial mortgage backed securities  17,428 5   23,864 7   (6,436) (27)%  19,307 5 
Other asset backed securities  4,921 1   95    4,826  5,080%  3,011 1 
Total investment securities - AFS  285,077 87   294,117 82   (9,040) (3)%  286,950 78 
                         
Total cash, cash equivalents and
investment securities		 $329,017 100% $356,646 100% $(27,629) (8)% $367,554 100%
Average yield on interest-bearing due
from banks and investment securities
during the quarter - nominal		  2.53%    2.83%    (0.30)     2.39%  
Average yield on interest-bearing due
from banks and investment securities
during the quarter - tax equivalent		  2.62%    2.95%    (0.33)     2.47%  

As of March 31, 2020, we maintained noninterest-bearing cash positions of $21.1 million and interest-bearing deposits of $22.8 million at the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks.

Investment securities totaled $285.1 million at March 31, 2020, compared with $294.1 million and $287.0 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. During the first quarter of 2020, we repositioned a portion of the Bank’s investment securities portfolio to take advantage of widening credit spreads on municipal securities. We purchased securities with a par value of $37.9 million and weighted average yield of 2.85% and sold securities with a par value of $28.6 million and weighted average yield of 2.24%. The sales resulted in net realized gains of $84 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Average securities balances for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 219 and March 31, 2019 were $272.3 million, $277.6 million and $303.5 million, respectively. Weighted average yields on securities balances for those same periods were 2.74%, 2.61% and 2.87%, respectively.

At March 31, 2020, our net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investment securities were $8.4 million compared with net unrealized losses of $701 thousand and net unrealized gains of $3.7 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The changes in net unrealized gains / losses on the investment securities portfolio were due to changes in market interest rates.


                        
                        
TABLE 4
DEPOSITS BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                        
 At March 31,        At December 31,
   % of    % of   Change   % of
 2020 Total 2019 Total Amount % 2019 Total
Demand - noninterest-bearing$419,315 34% $385,696 31% $33,619  9% $432,680 34%
Demand - interest-bearing 231,276 19   241,292 19   (10,016) (4)%  239,258 19 
Money market 314,687 25   311,853 25   2,834  1%  307,559 24 
Total demand 965,278 78   938,841 75   26,437  3%  979,497 77 
                        
Savings 133,552 11   139,237 11   (5,685) (4)%  135,888 11 
Total non-maturing deposits 1,098,830 89   1,078,078 86   20,752  2%  1,115,385 88 
                        
Certificates of deposit 143,557 11   170,216 14   (26,659) (16)%  151,786 12 
Total deposits$1,242,387 100% $1,248,294 100% $(5,907) 0% $1,267,171 100%
                        

Total deposits at March 31, 2020, decreased $6 million or less than 1% to $1.242 billion compared to March 31, 2019 and decreased $25 million or 8% annualized compared to December 31, 2019. Total non-maturing deposits increased $20.8 million or 2% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $16.6 million or 6% annualized compared to December 31, 2019. The decrease in non-maturing deposits from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 was less than the seasonal declines we have experienced during the first quarter of prior years. Certificates of deposit decreased $26.7 million thousand or 16% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $8.2 million or 22% annualized compared to December 31, 2019.


The following table presents the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, all deposits and all interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

TABLE 5
AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS - UNAUDITED
For The Three Months Ended
                                
 March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018
Interest-bearing deposits 0.53%  0.56%  0.56%  0.54%  0.49%  0.45%  0.42%  0.41%
Interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand 0.35%  0.38%  0.38%  0.37%  0.34%  0.31%  0.29%  0.29%
All interest-bearing liabilities 0.65%  0.68%  0.68%  0.74%  0.67%  0.61%  0.64%  0.68%
All interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand 0.43%  0.46%  0.46%  0.52%  0.46%  0.42%  0.45%  0.50%

Stock Repurchase Program

We previously announced a program to repurchase 1.5 million common shares. During the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 we repurchased 1,351,922 and 90,501 shares of common stock, respectively. The remaining 57,577 shares under the program were repurchased during the first week of April 2020. All 1.5 million shares were repurchased at a total cost of $13.6 million including commissions, or an average of $9.11 per share.


INCOME STATEMENT OVERVIEW

TABLE 6
SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                     
 For The Three Months Ended
 March 31,  Change December 31, Change
 2020 2019 Amount % 2019 Amount %
Interest income$14,345 $14,427 $(82) (1)% $14,808 $(463) (3)%
Interest expense 1,359  1,423  (64) (4)%  1,494  (135) (9)%
Net interest income 12,986  13,004  (18) 0%  13,314  (328) (2)%
Provision for loan
and lease losses		 2,850    2,850  100%    2,850  100%
Noninterest income 892  1,057  (165) (16)%  1,021  (129) (13)%
Noninterest expense 9,783  10,923  (1,140) (10)%  8,421  1,362  16%
Income before provision
for income taxes		 1,245  3,138  (1,893) (60)%  5,914  (4,669) (79)%
Provision for income taxes 329  832  (503) (60)%  1,545  (1,216) (79)%
Net income$916 $2,306 $(1,390) (60)% $4,369 $(3,453) (79)%
                     
Earnings per share - basic$0.05 $0.13 $(0.08) (62)% $0.24 $(0.19) (79)%
Weighted average shares - basic 17,695  17,489  206  1%  18,068  (373) (2)%
Earnings per share - diluted$0.05 $0.13 $(0.08) (62)% $0.24 $(0.19) (79)%
Weighted average shares - diluted 17,747  17,552  195  1%  18,150  (403) (2)%
Dividends declared per
common share		$0.05 $0.04 $0.01  25% $0.05 $  %


First Quarter of 2020 Compared With First Quarter of 2019

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. In the current quarter, net interest income was $18 thousand lower, provision for loan and lease losses was $2.9 million higher and noninterest income was $165 thousand lower. These decreases to pre-tax income were partially offset by noninterest expense that was $1.1 million lower and income taxes that were $503 thousand lower.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $18 thousand compared to the same period a year ago.

Interest income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $82 thousand million or 1% to $14.3 million.

  • Interest and fees on loans increased $307 thousand due to a $40.4 million increase in average loan balances partially offset by an 11 basis point decrease in the average yield on the loan portfolio.
  • Interest on investment securities decreased $298 thousand due to a $31 thousand decrease in average securities balances and a 14 basis point decrease in average yield on the securities portfolio.
  • Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks decreased $91 thousand due to a 116 basis point decrease in average yield that was partially offset by a $6.9 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $64 thousand or 5% to $1.4 million.

  • Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $69 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $8.6 million, while average certificate of deposit balances decreased $20.2 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased three basis points.
  • Interest expense on FHLB borrowings decreased $55 thousand. Average FHLB borrowings were $220 thousand in the current quarter compared to $8.8 million for the same period a year ago.
  • Interest expense on other term debt decreased $55 thousand. During the second quarter of 2019, we completed the early repayment of our variable rate senior debt.
  • Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures decreased $23 thousand. The average rate paid on junior subordinated debentures decreased 93 basis points.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Net loan loss charge-offs were only $14 thousand for the current quarter compared $50 thousand for the same period a year ago. As illustrated in Table 8 asset quality metrics improved during the three months ended March 31, 2020 when compared to the same period a year ago. However, based on our analysis of the potential economic effects of the COVID-19 we recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the first quarter of 2019. A discussion of our provision is provided following Table 8 below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $165 thousand compared to the first quarter for 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a $132 thousand loss on disposal of ATM equipment which is included in “other noninterest income”.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $1.1 million compared to the same period a year previous. During the current quarter we recorded $700 thousand in non-recurring costs related to the termination of a technology management services contract and $414 thousand in non-recurring costs related to a severance agreement. The first quarter of 2019 included $1.9 million in non-recurring acquisition costs. Excluding the non-recurring costs in both periods, noninterest expense decreased $324 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period a year previous. This decrease was primarily due to salary and benefit cost savings.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 70.5% for the first quarter of 2020 (62.5% excluding $1.1 million in non-recurring costs). The ratio during the same period in 2019 was 77.7% (64.0% excluding $1.9 million of non-recurring costs).

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, our income tax provision of $329 thousand on pre-tax income of $1.2 million was an effective tax rate of 26.4%. The tax provision for the first quarter of the prior year was $832 thousand on pre-tax income of $3.1 million for an effective rate of 26.5%.

First Quarter of 2020 Compared With Fourth Quarter of 2019

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $3.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In the current quarter, net interest income was $328 thousand lower, provision for loan and lease losses was $2.9 million higher, noninterest income was $129 thousand lower and noninterest expense was $1.4 million higher. These changes were partially offset by a provision for income taxes that was $1.2 million lower.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $328 thousand over the prior quarter.

Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $463 thousand or 3% to $14.3 million.

  • Interest and fees on loans decreased $305 thousand due to a 6 basis point decrease in the average yield on the loan portfolio partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in average loan balances.
  • Interest on investment securities increased $28 thousand due to a 14 basis point increase in average yield on the investment portfolio partially offset by a $5.4 million decrease in average securities balances.
  • Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks decreased $186 thousand due to a $34.0 million decrease in average balances and a 35 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest-bearing deposits due from banks.

Interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $135 thousand or 9% to $1.4 million.

  • Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $129 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances decreased $24.1 million, while average certificates of deposit decreased $6.0 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased by three basis points.
  • Interest expense on other term debt and junior subordinated debentures decreased $6 thousand.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Net loan charge offs were $14 thousand in the current quarter compared to $54 thousand in the prior quarter. As illustrated in Table 8 asset quality metrics improved during the three months ended March 31, 2020 when compared to the previous quarter. However, based on our analysis of the potential economic effects of the COVID-19 we recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the prior quarter. A discussion of our provision is provided following Table 8 below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $129 thousand, the decrease was primarily due to a $132 thousand loss on disposal of ATM equipment which is included in “other noninterest income”.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased $1.4 million compared to the prior quarter. Increases in noninterest expense included:

  • $700 thousand in non-recurring costs related to the termination of a technology management services contract.
  • $414 thousand non-recurring costs related to a previously disclosed severance agreement.
  • $441 thousand in salaries and benefits.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 70.5% for the first quarter of 2020 (62.5% excluding $1.1 million in non-recurring costs.) compared with 58.7% for the prior quarter.

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, our income tax provision of $329 thousand on pre-tax income of $1.2 million was an effective tax rate of 26.4%. The income tax provision for the prior quarter of $1.5 million on pre-tax income of $5.9 million was an effective tax rate of 26.1%.


Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share were $0.05 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the same period a year ago and diluted earnings per share of $0.24 for the prior period. Net income and weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per share – diluted are summarized in Table 6 presented earlier in this press release.

TABLE 7
NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                            
  For The Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019
  Average
Balance		 Interest(1) Yield /
Rate (5)		 Average
Balance		 Interest(1) Yield /
Rate (5)		 Average
Balance		 Interest(1) Yield /
Rate (5)
Interest-earning assets:                           
Net loans (2) $1,033,689 $12,338 4.80% $993,261 $12,031 4.91% $1,031,702 $12,643 4.86%
Taxable securities  237,405  1,582 2.68%  253,068  1,764 2.83%  245,487  1,567 2.53%
Tax-exempt securities (3)  34,869  271 3.13%  50,454  387 3.11%  32,158  258 3.18%
Interest-bearing deposits
in other banks		  47,135  154 1.31%  40,223  245 2.47%  81,099  340 1.66%
Average interest-
earning assets		  1,353,098  14,345 4.26%  1,337,006  14,427 4.38%  1,390,446  14,808 4.23%
Cash and due from banks  21,987        21,392        24,083      
Premises and equipment, net  15,753        14,581        16,049      
Goodwill  11,671        7,902        11,671      
Other intangible assets, net  4,701        3,970        4,890      
Other assets  46,809        41,009        45,504      
Average total assets $1,454,019       $1,425,860       $1,492,643      
                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                           
Interest-bearing demand $233,375  100 0.17% $243,376  126 0.21% $244,276  108 0.18%
Money market  307,587  403 0.53%  293,396  289 0.40%  318,127  479 0.60%
Savings  135,504  118 0.35%  131,081  111 0.34%  138,155  128 0.37%
Certificates of deposit  147,241  464 1.27%  167,463  490 1.19%  153,223  499 1.29%
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings  220   %  8,778  55 2.54%     %
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs  9,963  184 7.43%  12,889  239 7.52%  9,952  183 7.30%
Junior subordinated
debentures		  10,310  90 3.51%  10,310  113 4.44%  10,310  97 3.73%
Average interest-
bearing liabilities		  844,200  1,359 0.65%  867,293  1,423 0.67%  874,043  1,494 0.68%
Noninterest-bearing demand  420,847        388,410        428,420      
Other liabilities  16,852        17,452        17,795      
Shareholders’ equity  172,120        152,705        172,385      
Average liabilities and
shareholders’ equity		 $1,454,019       $1,425,860       $1,492,643      
Net interest income and
net interest margin (4)		    $12,986 3.86%    $13,004 3.94%    $13,314 3.80%
                            
(1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $257 thousand, $181 thousand, and $224 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(2) Net loans includes average nonaccrual loans of $5.5 million, $8.5 million and $11.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(3) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019 included $163 thousand, $48 thousand and $188 thousand in accretion of the discount on the loans acquired from Merchants Holding Company, which improved the net interest margin by 6, 2 and 7 basis points, respectively.
(5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.
 


                
TABLE 8
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES ROLL FORWARD AND IMPAIRED LOAN TOTALS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                
 For The Three Months Ended
 March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30,  March 31,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Beginning balance ALLL$12,231  $12,285  $12,445   $12,242  $12,292 
Provision for loan and lease losses 2,850              
Loans charged-off (169)  (174)  (319)   (659)  (348)
Loan loss recoveries 155   120   159    862   298 
Ending balance ALLL$15,067  $12,231  $12,285   $12,445  $12,242 
                
 At March 31,  At December 31, At September 30, At June 30,  At March 31,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Nonaccrual loans:               
Commercial$39  $61  $139   $194  $1,018 
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied       10,099    10,690   10,878 
Real estate - commercial owner occupied 3,103   3,103           
Real estate - residential - ITIN 1,878   2,221   2,339    2,389   2,392 
Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage 184   191   198    217   182 
Real estate - residential - equity lines              42 
Consumer and other 39   40   21    22   23 
Total nonaccrual loans 5,243   5,616   12,796    13,512   14,535 
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:               
Commercial 592   595   629    1,092   1,187 
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied           791   793 
Real estate - residential - ITIN 3,891   3,957   4,072    4,300   4,342 
Real estate - residential - equity lines 226   231   236    242   358 
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans 4,709   4,783   4,937    6,425   6,680 
                
All other accruing impaired loans               
                
Total impaired loans$9,952  $10,399  $17,733   $19,937  $21,215 
                
Gross loans outstanding at period end$1,052,245  $1,032,903  $1,033,082   $1,036,724  $1,034,606 
                
Impaired loans to gross loans 0.95%
  1.01%
  1.72%
   1.92%
  2.05%
Nonaccrual loans to gross loans 0.50%
  0.54%
  1.24%
   1.30%
  1.40%
                
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of:          
Gross loans 1.43%
  1.18%
  1.19%
   1.20%
  1.18%
Nonaccrual loans 287.37%
  217.79%
  96.01%
   92.10%
  84.22%
Impaired loans 151.40%
  117.62%
  69.28%
   62.42%
  57.70%


Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

We monitor credit quality and the general economic environment to ensure that the ALLL is maintained at a level that is adequate to cover estimated credit losses in the loan and lease portfolio. Our review of ALLL adequacy utilizes both quantitative and qualitative factors. The quantitative analysis relies on historical loss rates which, unfortunately, are not indicative of potential losses related to a pandemic such as we are currently experiencing with COVID-19. In response to quantitative data deficiencies, we have placed greater reliance on qualitative factors (Q-Factors).

At March 31, 2020, our review of the adequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) focused on our Q-Factor for “changes in international, national, regional and local conditions”. We considered concentrations of credit in industries that are more likely to be significantly impacted by the effects of COVID-19. We evaluated our C&I portfolio by NAICS code and our CRE portfolio for concentrations of tenants in higher risk industries or for loans with higher LTVs. We also completed analyses on individual borrowers who may be higher risk and utilized the most current or projected economic indicators possible. After completing this work, we significantly increased our Q-Factor for “changes in international, national, regional and local conditions”. The increase, expressed as a percent, varied from 50% to 200%.

Our ALLL methodology, adjusted for the revised Q-Factor discussed above necessitated an ALLL of $15.1 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of 23% compared to our ALLL of $12.2 million at December 31, 2019. A provision for loan and lease losses of $2.9 million was recorded during the quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease loss during the prior quarter or during the same quarter a year ago. Our ALLL as a percentage of gross loans was 1.43% as of March 31, 2020 compared to 1.18% as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

Management believes the Company’s ALLL is adequate at March 31, 2020. There is, however, no assurance that future loan and lease losses will not exceed the levels provided for in the ALLL and could possibly result in future charges to the provision for loan and lease losses.

At March 31, 2020, the recorded investment in loans classified as impaired totaled $10.0 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $318 thousand compared to impaired loans of $21.2 million with a corresponding specific reserve of $1.4 million at March 31, 2019 and impaired loans of $10.4 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $324 thousand at December 31, 2019.

TABLE 9
TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                     
  At March 31,  At December 31, At September 30, At June 30,  At March 31,
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Nonaccrual $1,611  $1,680  $1,746  $1,828  $2,725 
Accruing  4,709   4,783   4,937   6,425   6,680 
Total troubled debt restructurings $6,320  $6,463  $6,683  $8,253  $9,405 
                     
Troubled debt restructurings as a percentage of total gross loans  0.60%  0.63%  0.65%  0.80%  0.91%

There were no new troubled debt restructurings during the three months ended March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, we had 97 restructured loans that qualified as troubled debt restructurings, of which 93 were performing according to their restructured terms.

TDR Guidance

On March 22, 2020, financial institution regulators released guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which provided clarification on the treatment of short term loan modifications for borrowers who are, or may be, unable to meet their contractual payment obligations because of the effects of COVID-19. The guidance presented a change to the existing accounting for troubled debt restructurings (“TDR”) stating that short-term modifications made in response to COVID-19, to borrowers who are considered current, should not be considered a TDR. The guidance provided examples of short-term (six months or less) modifications including; payment deferrals, fee waivers and extensions of repayment terms. The guidance noted that institutions can presume that borrowers who were current on payments were not experiencing financial difficulties, and as such, the loans don’t meet the TDR classification criteria. The guidance also clarified that modification or deferral programs mandated by the federal or state government related to COVID-19 would not be within the scope of TDR accounting.

We are responding to the needs of our borrowers in accordance with the regulatory guidance to grant short term COVID-19 related loan modifications. Deferral periods are either 3 or 6 months determined on a case-by-case basis considering the nature of the business and the impact of COVID-19.

The following table presents approved loan modification and pending loan modification requests at March 31, 2020, none of which meet the definition of a TDR.

TABLE 10
COVID-19 LOAN MODIFICATIONS - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
               
 At March 31, 2020
   Commercial Residential      
 Commercial Real Estate Real Estate Consumer Total
In process$2,613 $10,404 $ $ $13,017
Approved 6,649  13,580  3,271  14  23,514
Total$9,262 $23,984 $3,271 $14 $36,531
               
Number of contracts in process 11  9      20
Number of contracts approved 13  19  4  1  37
Total 24  28  4  1  57


The following table presents nonperforming assets at the dates indicated.

TABLE 11
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                     
  At March 31,  At December 31, At September 30, At June 30,  At March 31,
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Total nonaccrual loans $5,243  $5,616  $12,796  $13,512  $14,535 
90 days past due and still accruing  2             
Total nonperforming loans  5,245   5,616   12,796   13,512   14,535 
                     
Other real estate owned ("OREO")  8   35   58      34 
Total nonperforming assets $5,253  $5,651  $12,854  $13,512  $14,569 
                     
Nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.50%  0.54%  1.24%  1.30%  1.40%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.36%  0.38%  0.87%  0.94%  0.99%


The following table summarizes when loans are projected to reprice by year and rate index as of March 31, 2020.

TABLE 12
LOANS BY RATE INDEX AND PROJECTED REPAYMENT - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                        
 At March 31, 2020
                Years 6      
                Through Beyond    
 Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 10 Year 10 Total
Rate Index:                       
Fixed$49,987 $52,031 $58,887 $53,363 $28,366 $171,005 $38,479 $452,118
Variable:                       
Prime 92,700  6,103  8,011  6,263  6,987  1,604    121,668
5 Year Treasury 30,691  62,962  79,234  72,404  92,052  50,407    387,750
7 Year Treasury 773  7,776  4,831  5,690  361  13,739    33,170
1 Year LIBOR 21,225              21,225
Other Indexes 4,088  2,924  1,799  1,737  9,913  12,067  672  33,200
Nonaccrual 572  514  498  479  456  1,850  874  5,243
Total$200,036 $132,310 $153,260 $139,936 $138,135 $250,672 $40,025 $1,054,374


For variable rate loans, the following table summarizes those that are at or above their floor rate, and those that do not possess a contractual floor rate.

TABLE 13
LOAN FLOORS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
          
  At March 31, 2020
  Loans At Loans Above   
  Floor Rate Floor Rate Total
Variable rate loans with floors:         
Prime $63,481 $5,280 $68,761
5 year Treasury  302,583  50,386  352,969
7 Year Treasury  33,170    33,170
1 Year LIBOR    741  741
Other Indexes  14,299  1,287  15,586
  $413,533 $57,694  471,227
          
Variable rate loans without floors:         
Prime        52,907
5 year Treasury        34,781
7 Year Treasury        
1 Year LIBOR        20,484
Other Indexes        17,614
         125,786
Total variable rate loans        597,013
          
Fixed rate loans        452,118
Nonaccrual loans        5,243
Total loans       $1,054,374
          


               
TABLE 14
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEET
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
               
 At March 31,  Change At December 31,
 2020 2019 $ % 2019
Assets:              
Cash and due from banks$21,127  $32,104  $(10,977) (34)% $21,338 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 22,813   30,425   (7,612) (25)%  59,266 
Total cash and cash equivalents 43,940   62,529   (18,589) (30)%  80,604 
               
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 285,077   294,117   (9,040) (3)%  286,950 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,054,374   1,036,598   17,776  2%  1,035,065 
Allowance for loan and lease losses (15,067)  (12,242)  (2,825) (23)%  (12,231)
Net loans 1,039,307   1,024,356   14,951  1%  1,022,834 
               
Premises and equipment, net 15,452   15,391   61  %  15,906 
Other real estate owned 8   34   (26) (76)%  35 
Life insurance 23,824   23,294   530  2%  23,701 
Deferred tax asset, net 3,149   6,072   (2,923) (48)%  4,553 
Goodwill 11,671   11,710   (39) %  11,671 
Other intangible assets, net 4,618   5,384   (766) (14)%  4,809 
Other assets 28,834   28,604   230  1%  28,553 
Total assets$1,455,880  $1,471,491  $(15,611) (1)% $1,479,616 
               
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:              
Demand - noninterest-bearing$419,315  $385,696  $33,619  9% $432,680 
Demand - interest-bearing 231,276   241,292   (10,016) (4)%  239,258 
Money market 314,687   311,853   2,834  1%  307,559 
Savings 133,552   139,237   (5,685) (4)%  135,888 
Certificates of deposit 143,557   170,216   (26,659) (16)%  151,786 
Total deposits 1,242,387   1,248,294   (5,907) %  1,267,171 
               
Term debt:              
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings 10,000   20,000   (10,000) (50)%   
Other borrowings 10,000   12,596   (2,596) (21)%  10,000 
Unamortized debt issuance costs (31)  (79)  48  61%  (43)
Net term debt 19,969   32,517   (12,548) (39)%  9,957 
               
Junior subordinated debentures 10,310   10,310     %  10,310 
Other liabilities 17,556   18,272   (716) (4)%  17,700 
Total liabilities 1,290,222   1,309,393   (19,171) (1)%  1,305,138 
               
Shareholders' equity:              
Common stock 59,067   71,966   (12,899) (18)%  71,311 
Retained earnings 100,644   90,626   10,018  11%  100,566 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 5,947   (494)  6,441  1,304%  2,601 
Total shareholders' equity 165,658   162,098   3,560  2%  174,478 
               
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,455,880  $1,471,491  $(15,611) (1)% $1,479,616 
               
Total interest-earning assets$1,353,822  $1,361,841  $(8,019) (1)% $1,377,588 
Shares outstanding 16,796   18,213   (1,417) (8)%  18,137 
Book value per share (1)$9.86  $8.90  $0.96  11% $9.62 
Tangible book value per share (1)$8.89  $7.96  $0.93  12% $8.71 
               
(1)  Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
 


                
TABLE 15
UNAUDITED
INCOME STATEMENT
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
  For The Three Months Ended
  March 31,  Change December 31,
  2020  2019 $ % 2019
Interest income:               
Interest and fees on loans $12,338  $12,031 $307  3% $12,643
Interest on taxable securities  1,582   1,764  (182) (10)%  1,567
Interest on tax-exempt securities  271   387  (116) (30)%  258
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks  154   245  (91) (37)%  340
Total interest income  14,345   14,427  (82) (1)%  14,808
Interest expense:               
Interest on demand deposits  100   126  (26) (21)%  108
Interest on money market  403   289  114  39%  479
Interest on savings  118   111  7  6%  128
Interest on certificates of deposit  464   490  (26) (5)%  499
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of
San Francisco borrowings		     55  (55) (100)%  
Interest on other borrowings  184   239  (55) (23)%  183
Interest on junior subordinated debentures  90   113  (23) (20)%  97
Total interest expense  1,359   1,423  (64) (4)%  1,494
Net interest income  12,986   13,004  (18) %  13,314
Provision for loan and lease losses  2,850     2,850  100%  
Net interest income after provision
for loan and lease losses		  10,136   13,004  (2,868) (22)%  13,314
Noninterest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts  169   168  1  1%  198
ATM and point of sale fees  268   265  3  1%  282
Payroll and benefit processing fees  170   171  (1) (1)%  183
Life insurance  123   129  (6) (5)%  126
Gain on investment securities, net  84   92  (8) (9)%  49
Federal Home Loan Bank of
San Francisco dividends		  130   121  9  7%  131
(Loss) gain on sale of OREO  (23)  23  (46) (200)%  21
Other (loss) income  (29)  88  (117) (133)%  31
Total noninterest income  892   1,057  (165) (16)%  1,021
                  


                
TABLE 15 - CONTINUED
UNAUDITED
INCOME STATEMENT
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                
  For The Three Months Ended
  March 31,  Change December 31,
  2020 2019 $ % 2019
Noninterest expense:               
Salaries and related benefits  5,887  5,729  158  3%  4,924
Premises and equipment  854  975  (121) (12)%  916
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
insurance premium		  36  100  (64) (64)%  
Data processing  531  576  (45) (8)%  739
Professional services  334  303  31  10%  309
Telecommunications  171  173  (2) (1)%  190
Acquisition and merger    1,930  (1,930) (100)%  
Other expenses  1,970  1,137  833  73%  1,343
Total noninterest expense  9,783  10,923  (1,140) (10)%  8,421
Income before provision for income taxes  1,245  3,138  (1,893) (60)%  5,914
Provision for income taxes  329  832  (503) (60)%  1,545
Net income $916 $2,306 $(1,390) (60)% $4,369
                
Earnings per share - basic $0.05 $0.13 $(0.08) (62)% $0.24
Weighted average shares - basic  17,695  17,489  206  1%  18,068
Earnings per share - diluted $0.05 $0.13 $(0.08) (62)% $0.24
Weighted average shares - diluted  17,747  17,552  195  1%  18,150
                 


                
TABLE 16
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
                
  For The Three Months Ended
  March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30,  March 31,
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Earning assets:               
Loans $1,033,689 $1,031,702 $1,029,534 $1,028,187 $993,261
Taxable securities  237,405  245,487  238,601  249,907  253,068
Tax-exempt securities  34,869  32,158  32,974  39,501  50,454
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  47,135  81,099  58,897  35,605  40,223
Total earning assets  1,353,098  1,390,446  1,360,006  1,353,200  1,337,006
                
Cash and due from banks  21,987  24,083  23,822  21,942  21,392
Premises and equipment, net  15,753  16,049  15,922  15,819  14,581
Goodwill  11,671  11,671  11,686  11,720  7,902
Other intangible assets, net  4,701  4,890  5,083  5,275  3,970
Other assets  46,809  45,504  45,925  42,769  41,009
Total assets $1,454,019 $1,492,643 $1,462,444 $1,450,725 $1,425,860
                
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:               
Demand - noninterest-bearing $420,847 $428,420 $405,853 $379,173 $388,410
Demand - interest-bearing  233,375  244,276  243,553  238,840  243,376
Money market  307,587  318,127  309,188  296,326  293,396
Savings  135,504  138,155  138,296  139,307  131,081
Certificates of deposit  147,241  153,223  157,620  164,084  167,463
Total deposits  1,244,554  1,282,201  1,254,510  1,217,730  1,223,726
                
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings  220      30,000  8,778
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs  9,963  9,952  9,942  10,841  12,889
Junior subordinated debentures  10,310  10,310  10,310  10,310  10,310
Other liabilities  16,852  17,795  18,074  18,246  17,452
Total liabilities  1,281,899  1,320,258  1,292,836  1,287,127  1,273,155
                
Shareholders' equity  172,120  172,385  169,608  163,598  152,705
Liabilities & shareholders' equity $1,454,019 $1,492,643 $1,462,444 $1,450,725 $1,425,860
                


                
TABLE 17
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
YEAR TO DATE AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
                
 For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended
  March 31,  March 31,  December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2020 2019 2019 2018 2017
Earning assets:              
Loans $1,033,689 $993,261 $1,020,801 $915,360 $818,119
Taxable securities  237,405  253,068  246,723  207,407  165,333
Tax-exempt securities  34,869  50,454  38,706  50,330  74,231
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  47,135  40,223  54,095  47,038  66,872
Total earning assets  1,353,098  1,337,006  1,360,325  1,220,135  1,124,555
                
Cash and due from banks  21,987  21,392  22,806  20,468  18,301
Premises and equipment, net  15,753  14,581  15,598  13,952  15,567
Goodwill  11,671  7,902  10,758  665  665
Other intangible assets, net  4,701  3,970  4,807  1,252  1,471
Other assets  46,809  41,009  43,818  32,369  37,692
Total assets $1,454,019 $1,425,860 $1,458,112 $1,288,841 $1,198,251
                
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:               
Demand - noninterest-bearing $420,847 $388,410 $400,588 $332,197 $289,735
Demand - interest-bearing  233,375  243,376  242,516  238,328  209,792
Money market  307,587  293,396  304,340  250,685  224,913
Savings  135,504  131,081  136,733  109,025  111,376
Certificates of deposit  147,241  167,463  160,550  168,183  205,648
Total deposits  1,244,554  1,223,726  1,244,727  1,098,418  1,041,464
                
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings  220  8,778  9,644  22,466  302
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs  9,963  12,889  10,895  15,143  17,981
Junior subordinated debentures  10,310  10,310  10,310  10,310  10,310
Other liabilities  16,852  17,452  17,894  12,286  12,293
Total liabilities  1,281,899  1,273,155  1,293,470  1,158,623  1,082,350
                
Shareholders' equity  172,120  152,705  164,642  130,218  115,901
Liabilities & shareholders' equity $1,454,019 $1,425,860 $1,458,112 $1,288,841 $1,198,251
                


About Bank of Commerce Holdings

Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Sacramento, California and is the parent company for Merchants Bank of Commerce. The Bank is an FDIC-insured California banking corporation providing community banking and financial services in northern California from Sacramento to Yreka along the Interstate 5 corridor. The Bank was incorporated as a California banking corporation on November 25, 1981 and opened for business on October 22, 1982. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trades under the symbol “BOCH”.

