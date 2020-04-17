SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.456 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $916 thousand or $0.05 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $2.3 million or $0.13 per share – diluted for the same period of 2019.
Significant Items for the first quarter of 2020:
Randall S. Eslick, President and CEO commented: “The current health crisis has changed our world and is impacting our company in many ways. Our employees need physical protection and work schedule flexibility, our borrowers need credit accommodation and everyone needs a little compassion. In response, we have taken many varied actions to assist borrowers, depositors, employees and our communities. Our company is stronger for these efforts and over the coming weeks and months we will continue to respond to needs and challenges as they arise.”
Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter a year ago:
Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2020 compared to prior quarter:
Subsequent impacts of COVID-19:
Forward-Looking Statements
Bank of Commerce Holdings wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This news release includes statements by the Company, which describe management’s expectations and developments, which may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's public filings, factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, national and international economic conditions are less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on the Company than expected and adversely affect the Company's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates reduce interest margins more than expected and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new banks and/or branches are lower than expected; (4) our concentration in lending tied to real estate exposes us to the adverse effects of material increases in interest rates, declines in the general economy, tightening credit markets or declines in real estate values; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions increases significantly; (6) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affect the businesses in which the Company is engaged; and (7) technological changes could expose us to new risks.
|TABLE 1
|SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands except per share data)
|For The Three Months Ended
|Net income, average assets and
|March 31,
|December 31,
|average shareholders' equity
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Net income
|$
|916
|$
|2,306
|$
|4,369
|Average total assets
|$
|1,454,019
|$
|1,425,860
|$
|1,492,643
|Average total earning assets
|$
|1,353,098
|$
|1,337,006
|$
|1,390,446
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|172,120
|$
|152,705
|$
|172,385
|Selected performance ratios
|Return on average assets
|0.25
|%
|0.66
|%
|1.16
|%
|Return on average equity
|2.14
|%
|6.12
|%
|10.06
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|70.5
|%
|77.7
|%
|58.7
|%
|Share and per share amounts
|Weighted average shares - basic (1)
|17,695
|17,489
|18,068
|Weighted average shares - diluted (1)
|17,747
|17,552
|18,150
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.24
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.24
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|Share and per share amounts
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Common shares outstanding (2)
|16,796
|18,213
|18,137
|Book value per common share (2)
|$
|9.86
|$
|8.90
|$
|9.62
|Tangible book value per common share (2)(3)
|$
|8.89
|$
|7.96
|$
|8.71
|Capital ratios (4)
|Bank of Commerce Holdings
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|12.02
|%
|12.40
|%
|13.19
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|12.85
|%
|13.25
|%
|14.04
|%
|Total capital ratio
|14.93
|%
|15.19
|%
|15.97
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|10.78
|%
|11.05
|%
|11.30
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (5)
|10.38
|%
|9.97
|%
|10.80
|%
|Merchants Bank of Commerce
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|13.66
|%
|13.98
|%
|14.39
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|13.66
|%
|13.98
|%
|14.39
|%
|Total capital ratio
|14.91
|%
|15.08
|%
|15.48
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|11.45
|%
|11.66
|%
|11.58
|%
|(1) Excludes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan, as they are non-participative in dividends or voting rights.
|(2) Includes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan.
|(3) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
|(4) The Company and the Bank continue to meet all capital adequacy requirements to which they are subject.
|(5) Management believes the tangible common equity ratio is a useful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability of the Company to absorb potential losses. The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net.
BALANCE SHEET OVERVIEW
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had total consolidated assets of $1.456 billion, gross loans of $1.052 billion, allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $15 million, total deposits of $1.242 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $166 million.
|TABLE 2
|LOAN BALANCES BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|% of
|% of
|Change
|% of
|2020
|Total
|2019
|Total
|Amount
|%
|2019
|Total
|Commercial
|$
|138,870
|13
|%
|$
|149,575
|14
|%
|$
|(10,705
|)
|(7
|)%
|$
|141,197
|14
|%
|Real estate - construction and land development
|34,394
|3
|30,335
|3
|4,059
|13
|%
|26,830
|3
|Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied
|514,052
|49
|477,798
|47
|36,254
|8
|%
|493,920
|48
|Real estate - commercial owner occupied
|217,319
|21
|200,349
|19
|16,970
|8
|%
|218,833
|21
|Real estate - residential - ITIN
|31,998
|3
|36,145
|3
|(4,147
|)
|(11
|)%
|33,039
|3
|Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage
|62,533
|6
|68,092
|7
|(5,559
|)
|(8
|%
|63,661
|6
|Real estate - residential - equity lines
|23,158
|2
|26,162
|3
|(3,004
|)
|(11
|)%
|22,099
|2
|Consumer and other
|29,921
|3
|46,150
|4
|(16,229
|)
|(35
|)%
|33,324
|3
|Gross loans
|1,052,245
|100
|%
|1,034,606
|100
|%
|17,639
|2
|%
|1,032,903
|100
|%
|Deferred fees and costs
|2,129
|1,992
|137
|2,162
|Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|1,054,374
|1,036,598
|17,776
|1,035,065
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(15,067
|)
|(12,242
|)
|(2,825
|)
|(12,231
|)
|Net loans
|$
|1,039,307
|$
|1,024,356
|$
|14,951
|$
|1,022,834
|Average loans during the quarter
|$
|1,033,689
|$
|993,261
|$
|40,428
|4
|%
|$
|1,031,702
|Average yield on loans during the quarter
|4.80
|%
|4.91
|%
|(0.11
|)
|4.86
|%
|Average yield on loans during the year
|4.80
|%
|4.91
|%
|(0.11
|)
|4.95
|%
The Company recorded gross loan balances of $1.052 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with $1.035 billion and $1.033 billion at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively, an increase of $18 million and $19 million, respectively.
The average yield on loans during the quarter was 4.80% compared to 4.91% and 4.86% for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
Gross loan balances in the table above include a net fair value discount for loans acquired from Merchants of $1.5 million, $1.7 million and $2.3 million at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. We recorded $163 thousand $188 thousand and $48 thousand in accretion of the discount for these loans during the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
|TABLE 3
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|% of
|% of
|Change
|% of
|2020
|Total
|2019
|Total
|Amount
|%
|2019
|Total
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|21,127
|6
|%
|$
|32,104
|9
|%
|$
|(10,977
|)
|(34
|)%
|$
|21,338
|6
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|22,813
|7
|30,425
|9
|(7,612
|)
|(25
|)%
|59,266
|16
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|43,940
|13
|62,529
|18
|(18,589
|)
|(30
|)%
|80,604
|22
|Investment securities:
|U.S. government and agencies
|36,043
|11
|46,451
|13
|(10,408
|)
|(22
|)%
|38,733
|11
|Obligations of state and political subdivisions
|63,263
|19
|48,935
|14
|14,328
|29
|%
|42,098
|11
|Residential mortgage backed securities and
collateralized mortgage obligations
|160,439
|50
|171,814
|47
|(11,375
|)
|(7
|)%
|180,835
|49
|Corporate securities
|2,983
|1
|2,958
|1
|25
|1
|%
|2,966
|1
|Commercial mortgage backed securities
|17,428
|5
|23,864
|7
|(6,436
|)
|(27
|)%
|19,307
|5
|Other asset backed securities
|4,921
|1
|95
|—
|4,826
|5,080
|%
|3,011
|1
|Total investment securities - AFS
|285,077
|87
|294,117
|82
|(9,040
|)
|(3
|)%
|286,950
|78
|Total cash, cash equivalents and
investment securities
|$
|329,017
|100
|%
|$
|356,646
|100
|%
|$
|(27,629
|)
|(8
|)%
|$
|367,554
|100
|%
|Average yield on interest-bearing due
from banks and investment securities
during the quarter - nominal
|2.53
|%
|2.83
|%
|(0.30
|)
|2.39
|%
|Average yield on interest-bearing due
from banks and investment securities
during the quarter - tax equivalent
|2.62
|%
|2.95
|%
|(0.33
|)
|2.47
|%
As of March 31, 2020, we maintained noninterest-bearing cash positions of $21.1 million and interest-bearing deposits of $22.8 million at the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks.
Investment securities totaled $285.1 million at March 31, 2020, compared with $294.1 million and $287.0 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. During the first quarter of 2020, we repositioned a portion of the Bank’s investment securities portfolio to take advantage of widening credit spreads on municipal securities. We purchased securities with a par value of $37.9 million and weighted average yield of 2.85% and sold securities with a par value of $28.6 million and weighted average yield of 2.24%. The sales resulted in net realized gains of $84 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Average securities balances for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 219 and March 31, 2019 were $272.3 million, $277.6 million and $303.5 million, respectively. Weighted average yields on securities balances for those same periods were 2.74%, 2.61% and 2.87%, respectively.
At March 31, 2020, our net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investment securities were $8.4 million compared with net unrealized losses of $701 thousand and net unrealized gains of $3.7 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The changes in net unrealized gains / losses on the investment securities portfolio were due to changes in market interest rates.
|TABLE 4
|DEPOSITS BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|% of
|% of
|Change
|% of
|2020
|Total
|2019
|Total
|Amount
|%
|2019
|Total
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|$
|419,315
|34
|%
|$
|385,696
|31
|%
|$
|33,619
|9
|%
|$
|432,680
|34
|%
|Demand - interest-bearing
|231,276
|19
|241,292
|19
|(10,016
|)
|(4
|)%
|239,258
|19
|Money market
|314,687
|25
|311,853
|25
|2,834
|1
|%
|307,559
|24
|Total demand
|965,278
|78
|938,841
|75
|26,437
|3
|%
|979,497
|77
|Savings
|133,552
|11
|139,237
|11
|(5,685
|)
|(4
|)%
|135,888
|11
|Total non-maturing deposits
|1,098,830
|89
|1,078,078
|86
|20,752
|2
|%
|1,115,385
|88
|Certificates of deposit
|143,557
|11
|170,216
|14
|(26,659
|)
|(16
|)%
|151,786
|12
|Total deposits
|$
|1,242,387
|100
|%
|$
|1,248,294
|100
|%
|$
|(5,907
|)
|0
|%
|$
|1,267,171
|100
|%
Total deposits at March 31, 2020, decreased $6 million or less than 1% to $1.242 billion compared to March 31, 2019 and decreased $25 million or 8% annualized compared to December 31, 2019. Total non-maturing deposits increased $20.8 million or 2% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $16.6 million or 6% annualized compared to December 31, 2019. The decrease in non-maturing deposits from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 was less than the seasonal declines we have experienced during the first quarter of prior years. Certificates of deposit decreased $26.7 million thousand or 16% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $8.2 million or 22% annualized compared to December 31, 2019.
The following table presents the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, all deposits and all interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.
|TABLE 5
|AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS - UNAUDITED
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Interest-bearing deposits
|0.53
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.41
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand
|0.35
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.29
|%
|All interest-bearing liabilities
|0.65
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.68
|%
|All interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand
|0.43
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.50
|%
Stock Repurchase Program
We previously announced a program to repurchase 1.5 million common shares. During the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 we repurchased 1,351,922 and 90,501 shares of common stock, respectively. The remaining 57,577 shares under the program were repurchased during the first week of April 2020. All 1.5 million shares were repurchased at a total cost of $13.6 million including commissions, or an average of $9.11 per share.
INCOME STATEMENT OVERVIEW
|TABLE 6
|SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Change
|December 31,
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Amount
|%
|2019
|Amount
|%
|Interest income
|$
|14,345
|$
|14,427
|$
|(82
|)
|(1
|)%
|$
|14,808
|$
|(463
|)
|(3
|)%
|Interest expense
|1,359
|1,423
|(64
|)
|(4
|)%
|1,494
|(135
|)
|(9
|)%
|Net interest income
|12,986
|13,004
|(18
|)
|0
|%
|13,314
|(328
|)
|(2
|)%
|Provision for loan
and lease losses
|2,850
|—
|2,850
|100
|%
|—
|2,850
|100
|%
|Noninterest income
|892
|1,057
|(165
|)
|(16
|)%
|1,021
|(129
|)
|(13
|)%
|Noninterest expense
|9,783
|10,923
|(1,140
|)
|(10
|)%
|8,421
|1,362
|16
|%
|Income before provision
for income taxes
|1,245
|3,138
|(1,893
|)
|(60
|)%
|5,914
|(4,669
|)
|(79
|)%
|Provision for income taxes
|329
|832
|(503
|)
|(60
|)%
|1,545
|(1,216
|)
|(79
|)%
|Net income
|$
|916
|$
|2,306
|$
|(1,390
|)
|(60
|)%
|$
|4,369
|$
|(3,453
|)
|(79
|)%
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.13
|$
|(0.08
|)
|(62
|)%
|$
|0.24
|$
|(0.19
|)
|(79
|)%
|Weighted average shares - basic
|17,695
|17,489
|206
|1
|%
|18,068
|(373
|)
|(2
|)%
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.13
|$
|(0.08
|)
|(62
|)%
|$
|0.24
|$
|(0.19
|)
|(79
|)%
|Weighted average shares - diluted
|17,747
|17,552
|195
|1
|%
|18,150
|(403
|)
|(2
|)%
|Dividends declared per
common share
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.01
|25
|%
|$
|0.05
|$
|—
|—
|%
First Quarter of 2020 Compared With First Quarter of 2019
Net income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. In the current quarter, net interest income was $18 thousand lower, provision for loan and lease losses was $2.9 million higher and noninterest income was $165 thousand lower. These decreases to pre-tax income were partially offset by noninterest expense that was $1.1 million lower and income taxes that were $503 thousand lower.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income decreased $18 thousand compared to the same period a year ago.
Interest income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $82 thousand million or 1% to $14.3 million.
Interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $64 thousand or 5% to $1.4 million.
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
Net loan loss charge-offs were only $14 thousand for the current quarter compared $50 thousand for the same period a year ago. As illustrated in Table 8 asset quality metrics improved during the three months ended March 31, 2020 when compared to the same period a year ago. However, based on our analysis of the potential economic effects of the COVID-19 we recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the first quarter of 2019. A discussion of our provision is provided following Table 8 below.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $165 thousand compared to the first quarter for 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a $132 thousand loss on disposal of ATM equipment which is included in “other noninterest income”.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $1.1 million compared to the same period a year previous. During the current quarter we recorded $700 thousand in non-recurring costs related to the termination of a technology management services contract and $414 thousand in non-recurring costs related to a severance agreement. The first quarter of 2019 included $1.9 million in non-recurring acquisition costs. Excluding the non-recurring costs in both periods, noninterest expense decreased $324 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period a year previous. This decrease was primarily due to salary and benefit cost savings.
The Company’s efficiency ratio was 70.5% for the first quarter of 2020 (62.5% excluding $1.1 million in non-recurring costs). The ratio during the same period in 2019 was 77.7% (64.0% excluding $1.9 million of non-recurring costs).
Income Tax Provision
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, our income tax provision of $329 thousand on pre-tax income of $1.2 million was an effective tax rate of 26.4%. The tax provision for the first quarter of the prior year was $832 thousand on pre-tax income of $3.1 million for an effective rate of 26.5%.
First Quarter of 2020 Compared With Fourth Quarter of 2019
Net income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased $3.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In the current quarter, net interest income was $328 thousand lower, provision for loan and lease losses was $2.9 million higher, noninterest income was $129 thousand lower and noninterest expense was $1.4 million higher. These changes were partially offset by a provision for income taxes that was $1.2 million lower.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income decreased $328 thousand over the prior quarter.
Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $463 thousand or 3% to $14.3 million.
Interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $135 thousand or 9% to $1.4 million.
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
Net loan charge offs were $14 thousand in the current quarter compared to $54 thousand in the prior quarter. As illustrated in Table 8 asset quality metrics improved during the three months ended March 31, 2020 when compared to the previous quarter. However, based on our analysis of the potential economic effects of the COVID-19 we recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the prior quarter. A discussion of our provision is provided following Table 8 below.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $129 thousand, the decrease was primarily due to a $132 thousand loss on disposal of ATM equipment which is included in “other noninterest income”.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased $1.4 million compared to the prior quarter. Increases in noninterest expense included:
The Company’s efficiency ratio was 70.5% for the first quarter of 2020 (62.5% excluding $1.1 million in non-recurring costs.) compared with 58.7% for the prior quarter.
Income Tax Provision
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, our income tax provision of $329 thousand on pre-tax income of $1.2 million was an effective tax rate of 26.4%. The income tax provision for the prior quarter of $1.5 million on pre-tax income of $5.9 million was an effective tax rate of 26.1%.
Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share were $0.05 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the same period a year ago and diluted earnings per share of $0.24 for the prior period. Net income and weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per share – diluted are summarized in Table 6 presented earlier in this press release.
|TABLE 7
|NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|December 31, 2019
|Average
Balance
|Interest(1)
|Yield /
Rate (5)
|Average
Balance
|Interest(1)
|Yield /
Rate (5)
|Average
Balance
|Interest(1)
|Yield /
Rate (5)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Net loans (2)
|$
|1,033,689
|$
|12,338
|4.80
|%
|$
|993,261
|$
|12,031
|4.91
|%
|$
|1,031,702
|$
|12,643
|4.86
|%
|Taxable securities
|237,405
|1,582
|2.68
|%
|253,068
|1,764
|2.83
|%
|245,487
|1,567
|2.53
|%
|Tax-exempt securities (3)
|34,869
|271
|3.13
|%
|50,454
|387
|3.11
|%
|32,158
|258
|3.18
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
in other banks
|47,135
|154
|1.31
|%
|40,223
|245
|2.47
|%
|81,099
|340
|1.66
|%
|Average interest-
earning assets
|1,353,098
|14,345
|4.26
|%
|1,337,006
|14,427
|4.38
|%
|1,390,446
|14,808
|4.23
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|21,987
|21,392
|24,083
|Premises and equipment, net
|15,753
|14,581
|16,049
|Goodwill
|11,671
|7,902
|11,671
|Other intangible assets, net
|4,701
|3,970
|4,890
|Other assets
|46,809
|41,009
|45,504
|Average total assets
|$
|1,454,019
|$
|1,425,860
|$
|1,492,643
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|233,375
|100
|0.17
|%
|$
|243,376
|126
|0.21
|%
|$
|244,276
|108
|0.18
|%
|Money market
|307,587
|403
|0.53
|%
|293,396
|289
|0.40
|%
|318,127
|479
|0.60
|%
|Savings
|135,504
|118
|0.35
|%
|131,081
|111
|0.34
|%
|138,155
|128
|0.37
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|147,241
|464
|1.27
|%
|167,463
|490
|1.19
|%
|153,223
|499
|1.29
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|220
|—
|—
|%
|8,778
|55
|2.54
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|9,963
|184
|7.43
|%
|12,889
|239
|7.52
|%
|9,952
|183
|7.30
|%
|Junior subordinated
debentures
|10,310
|90
|3.51
|%
|10,310
|113
|4.44
|%
|10,310
|97
|3.73
|%
|Average interest-
bearing liabilities
|844,200
|1,359
|0.65
|%
|867,293
|1,423
|0.67
|%
|874,043
|1,494
|0.68
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|420,847
|388,410
|428,420
|Other liabilities
|16,852
|17,452
|17,795
|Shareholders’ equity
|172,120
|152,705
|172,385
|Average liabilities and
shareholders’ equity
|$
|1,454,019
|$
|1,425,860
|$
|1,492,643
|Net interest income and
net interest margin (4)
|$
|12,986
|3.86
|%
|$
|13,004
|3.94
|%
|$
|13,314
|3.80
|%
|(1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $257 thousand, $181 thousand, and $224 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
|(2) Net loans includes average nonaccrual loans of $5.5 million, $8.5 million and $11.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
|(3) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis.
|(4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019 included $163 thousand, $48 thousand and $188 thousand in accretion of the discount on the loans acquired from Merchants Holding Company, which improved the net interest margin by 6, 2 and 7 basis points, respectively.
|(5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.
|TABLE 8
|ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES ROLL FORWARD AND IMPAIRED LOAN TOTALS - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Beginning balance ALLL
|$
|12,231
|$
|12,285
|$
|12,445
|$
|12,242
|$
|12,292
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|2,850
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Loans charged-off
|(169
|)
|(174
|)
|(319
|)
|(659
|)
|(348
|)
|Loan loss recoveries
|155
|120
|159
|862
|298
|Ending balance ALLL
|$
|15,067
|$
|12,231
|$
|12,285
|$
|12,445
|$
|12,242
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|At September 30,
|At June 30,
|At March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Nonaccrual loans:
|Commercial
|$
|39
|$
|61
|$
|139
|$
|194
|$
|1,018
|Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied
|—
|—
|10,099
|10,690
|10,878
|Real estate - commercial owner occupied
|3,103
|3,103
|—
|—
|—
|Real estate - residential - ITIN
|1,878
|2,221
|2,339
|2,389
|2,392
|Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage
|184
|191
|198
|217
|182
|Real estate - residential - equity lines
|—
|—
|—
|—
|42
|Consumer and other
|39
|40
|21
|22
|23
|Total nonaccrual loans
|5,243
|5,616
|12,796
|13,512
|14,535
|Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:
|Commercial
|592
|595
|629
|1,092
|1,187
|Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied
|—
|—
|—
|791
|793
|Real estate - residential - ITIN
|3,891
|3,957
|4,072
|4,300
|4,342
|Real estate - residential - equity lines
|226
|231
|236
|242
|358
|Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans
|4,709
|4,783
|4,937
|6,425
|6,680
|All other accruing impaired loans
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total impaired loans
|$
|9,952
|$
|10,399
|$
|17,733
|$
|19,937
|$
|21,215
|Gross loans outstanding at period end
|$
|1,052,245
|$
|1,032,903
|$
|1,033,082
|$
|1,036,724
|$
|1,034,606
|Impaired loans to gross loans
|0.95
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.72
|%
|1.92
|%
|2.05
|%
|Nonaccrual loans to gross loans
|0.50
|%
|0.54
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.40
|%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of:
|Gross loans
|1.43
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.18
|%
|Nonaccrual loans
|287.37
|%
|217.79
|%
|96.01
|%
|92.10
|%
|84.22
|%
|Impaired loans
|151.40
|%
|117.62
|%
|69.28
|%
|62.42
|%
|57.70
|%
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
We monitor credit quality and the general economic environment to ensure that the ALLL is maintained at a level that is adequate to cover estimated credit losses in the loan and lease portfolio. Our review of ALLL adequacy utilizes both quantitative and qualitative factors. The quantitative analysis relies on historical loss rates which, unfortunately, are not indicative of potential losses related to a pandemic such as we are currently experiencing with COVID-19. In response to quantitative data deficiencies, we have placed greater reliance on qualitative factors (Q-Factors).
At March 31, 2020, our review of the adequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) focused on our Q-Factor for “changes in international, national, regional and local conditions”. We considered concentrations of credit in industries that are more likely to be significantly impacted by the effects of COVID-19. We evaluated our C&I portfolio by NAICS code and our CRE portfolio for concentrations of tenants in higher risk industries or for loans with higher LTVs. We also completed analyses on individual borrowers who may be higher risk and utilized the most current or projected economic indicators possible. After completing this work, we significantly increased our Q-Factor for “changes in international, national, regional and local conditions”. The increase, expressed as a percent, varied from 50% to 200%.
Our ALLL methodology, adjusted for the revised Q-Factor discussed above necessitated an ALLL of $15.1 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of 23% compared to our ALLL of $12.2 million at December 31, 2019. A provision for loan and lease losses of $2.9 million was recorded during the quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease loss during the prior quarter or during the same quarter a year ago. Our ALLL as a percentage of gross loans was 1.43% as of March 31, 2020 compared to 1.18% as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019.
Management believes the Company’s ALLL is adequate at March 31, 2020. There is, however, no assurance that future loan and lease losses will not exceed the levels provided for in the ALLL and could possibly result in future charges to the provision for loan and lease losses.
At March 31, 2020, the recorded investment in loans classified as impaired totaled $10.0 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $318 thousand compared to impaired loans of $21.2 million with a corresponding specific reserve of $1.4 million at March 31, 2019 and impaired loans of $10.4 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $324 thousand at December 31, 2019.
|TABLE 9
|TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|At September 30,
|At June 30,
|At March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Nonaccrual
|$
|1,611
|$
|1,680
|$
|1,746
|$
|1,828
|$
|2,725
|Accruing
|4,709
|4,783
|4,937
|6,425
|6,680
|Total troubled debt restructurings
|$
|6,320
|$
|6,463
|$
|6,683
|$
|8,253
|$
|9,405
|Troubled debt restructurings as a percentage of total gross loans
|0.60
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.91
|%
There were no new troubled debt restructurings during the three months ended March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, we had 97 restructured loans that qualified as troubled debt restructurings, of which 93 were performing according to their restructured terms.
TDR Guidance
On March 22, 2020, financial institution regulators released guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which provided clarification on the treatment of short term loan modifications for borrowers who are, or may be, unable to meet their contractual payment obligations because of the effects of COVID-19. The guidance presented a change to the existing accounting for troubled debt restructurings (“TDR”) stating that short-term modifications made in response to COVID-19, to borrowers who are considered current, should not be considered a TDR. The guidance provided examples of short-term (six months or less) modifications including; payment deferrals, fee waivers and extensions of repayment terms. The guidance noted that institutions can presume that borrowers who were current on payments were not experiencing financial difficulties, and as such, the loans don’t meet the TDR classification criteria. The guidance also clarified that modification or deferral programs mandated by the federal or state government related to COVID-19 would not be within the scope of TDR accounting.
We are responding to the needs of our borrowers in accordance with the regulatory guidance to grant short term COVID-19 related loan modifications. Deferral periods are either 3 or 6 months determined on a case-by-case basis considering the nature of the business and the impact of COVID-19.
The following table presents approved loan modification and pending loan modification requests at March 31, 2020, none of which meet the definition of a TDR.
|TABLE 10
|COVID-19 LOAN MODIFICATIONS - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands)
|At March 31, 2020
|Commercial
|Residential
|Commercial
|Real Estate
|Real Estate
|Consumer
|Total
|In process
|$
|2,613
|$
|10,404
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|13,017
|Approved
|6,649
|13,580
|3,271
|14
|23,514
|Total
|$
|9,262
|$
|23,984
|$
|3,271
|$
|14
|$
|36,531
|Number of contracts in process
|11
|9
|—
|—
|20
|Number of contracts approved
|13
|19
|4
|1
|37
|Total
|24
|28
|4
|1
|57
The following table presents nonperforming assets at the dates indicated.
|TABLE 11
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|At September 30,
|At June 30,
|At March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Total nonaccrual loans
|$
|5,243
|$
|5,616
|$
|12,796
|$
|13,512
|$
|14,535
|90 days past due and still accruing
|2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total nonperforming loans
|5,245
|5,616
|12,796
|13,512
|14,535
|Other real estate owned ("OREO")
|8
|35
|58
|—
|34
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|5,253
|$
|5,651
|$
|12,854
|$
|13,512
|$
|14,569
|Nonperforming loans to gross loans
|0.50
|%
|0.54
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.40
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.36
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.99
|%
The following table summarizes when loans are projected to reprice by year and rate index as of March 31, 2020.
|TABLE 12
|LOANS BY RATE INDEX AND PROJECTED REPAYMENT - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|At March 31, 2020
|Years 6
|Through
|Beyond
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Year 10
|Year 10
|Total
|Rate Index:
|Fixed
|$
|49,987
|$
|52,031
|$
|58,887
|$
|53,363
|$
|28,366
|$
|171,005
|$
|38,479
|$
|452,118
|Variable:
|Prime
|92,700
|6,103
|8,011
|6,263
|6,987
|1,604
|—
|121,668
|5 Year Treasury
|30,691
|62,962
|79,234
|72,404
|92,052
|50,407
|—
|387,750
|7 Year Treasury
|773
|7,776
|4,831
|5,690
|361
|13,739
|—
|33,170
|1 Year LIBOR
|21,225
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|21,225
|Other Indexes
|4,088
|2,924
|1,799
|1,737
|9,913
|12,067
|672
|33,200
|Nonaccrual
|572
|514
|498
|479
|456
|1,850
|874
|5,243
|Total
|$
|200,036
|$
|132,310
|$
|153,260
|$
|139,936
|$
|138,135
|$
|250,672
|$
|40,025
|$
|1,054,374
For variable rate loans, the following table summarizes those that are at or above their floor rate, and those that do not possess a contractual floor rate.
|TABLE 13
|LOAN FLOORS - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|At March 31, 2020
|Loans At
|Loans Above
|Floor Rate
|Floor Rate
|Total
|Variable rate loans with floors:
|Prime
|$
|63,481
|$
|5,280
|$
|68,761
|5 year Treasury
|302,583
|50,386
|352,969
|7 Year Treasury
|33,170
|—
|33,170
|1 Year LIBOR
|—
|741
|741
|Other Indexes
|14,299
|1,287
|15,586
|$
|413,533
|$
|57,694
|471,227
|Variable rate loans without floors:
|Prime
|52,907
|5 year Treasury
|34,781
|7 Year Treasury
|—
|1 Year LIBOR
|20,484
|Other Indexes
|17,614
|125,786
|Total variable rate loans
|597,013
|Fixed rate loans
|452,118
|Nonaccrual loans
|5,243
|Total loans
|$
|1,054,374
|TABLE 14
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED
|BALANCE SHEET
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|At March 31,
|Change
|At December 31,
|2020
|2019
|$
|%
|2019
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|21,127
|$
|32,104
|$
|(10,977
|)
|(34
|)%
|$
|21,338
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|22,813
|30,425
|(7,612
|)
|(25
|)%
|59,266
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|43,940
|62,529
|(18,589
|)
|(30
|)%
|80,604
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|285,077
|294,117
|(9,040
|)
|(3
|)%
|286,950
|Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|1,054,374
|1,036,598
|17,776
|2
|%
|1,035,065
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(15,067
|)
|(12,242
|)
|(2,825
|)
|(23
|)%
|(12,231
|)
|Net loans
|1,039,307
|1,024,356
|14,951
|1
|%
|1,022,834
|Premises and equipment, net
|15,452
|15,391
|61
|—
|%
|15,906
|Other real estate owned
|8
|34
|(26
|)
|(76
|)%
|35
|Life insurance
|23,824
|23,294
|530
|2
|%
|23,701
|Deferred tax asset, net
|3,149
|6,072
|(2,923
|)
|(48
|)%
|4,553
|Goodwill
|11,671
|11,710
|(39
|)
|—
|%
|11,671
|Other intangible assets, net
|4,618
|5,384
|(766
|)
|(14
|)%
|4,809
|Other assets
|28,834
|28,604
|230
|1
|%
|28,553
|Total assets
|$
|1,455,880
|$
|1,471,491
|$
|(15,611
|)
|(1
|)%
|$
|1,479,616
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|$
|419,315
|$
|385,696
|$
|33,619
|9
|%
|$
|432,680
|Demand - interest-bearing
|231,276
|241,292
|(10,016
|)
|(4
|)%
|239,258
|Money market
|314,687
|311,853
|2,834
|1
|%
|307,559
|Savings
|133,552
|139,237
|(5,685
|)
|(4
|)%
|135,888
|Certificates of deposit
|143,557
|170,216
|(26,659
|)
|(16
|)%
|151,786
|Total deposits
|1,242,387
|1,248,294
|(5,907
|)
|—
|%
|1,267,171
|Term debt:
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|10,000
|20,000
|(10,000
|)
|(50
|)%
|—
|Other borrowings
|10,000
|12,596
|(2,596
|)
|(21
|)%
|10,000
|Unamortized debt issuance costs
|(31
|)
|(79
|)
|48
|61
|%
|(43
|)
|Net term debt
|19,969
|32,517
|(12,548
|)
|(39
|)%
|9,957
|Junior subordinated debentures
|10,310
|10,310
|—
|—
|%
|10,310
|Other liabilities
|17,556
|18,272
|(716
|)
|(4
|)%
|17,700
|Total liabilities
|1,290,222
|1,309,393
|(19,171
|)
|(1
|)%
|1,305,138
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock
|59,067
|71,966
|(12,899
|)
|(18
|)%
|71,311
|Retained earnings
|100,644
|90,626
|10,018
|11
|%
|100,566
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|5,947
|(494
|)
|6,441
|1,304
|%
|2,601
|Total shareholders' equity
|165,658
|162,098
|3,560
|2
|%
|174,478
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,455,880
|$
|1,471,491
|$
|(15,611
|)
|(1
|)%
|$
|1,479,616
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|1,353,822
|$
|1,361,841
|$
|(8,019
|)
|(1
|)%
|$
|1,377,588
|Shares outstanding
|16,796
|18,213
|(1,417
|)
|(8
|)%
|18,137
|Book value per share (1)
|$
|9.86
|$
|8.90
|$
|0.96
|11
|%
|$
|9.62
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|8.89
|$
|7.96
|$
|0.93
|12
|%
|$
|8.71
|(1) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
|TABLE 15
|UNAUDITED
|INCOME STATEMENT
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Change
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|$
|%
|2019
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|12,338
|$
|12,031
|$
|307
|3
|%
|$
|12,643
|Interest on taxable securities
|1,582
|1,764
|(182
|)
|(10
|)%
|1,567
|Interest on tax-exempt securities
|271
|387
|(116
|)
|(30
|)%
|258
|Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|154
|245
|(91
|)
|(37
|)%
|340
|Total interest income
|14,345
|14,427
|(82
|)
|(1
|)%
|14,808
|Interest expense:
|Interest on demand deposits
|100
|126
|(26
|)
|(21
|)%
|108
|Interest on money market
|403
|289
|114
|39
|%
|479
|Interest on savings
|118
|111
|7
|6
|%
|128
|Interest on certificates of deposit
|464
|490
|(26
|)
|(5
|)%
|499
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of
San Francisco borrowings
|—
|55
|(55
|)
|(100
|)%
|—
|Interest on other borrowings
|184
|239
|(55
|)
|(23
|)%
|183
|Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|90
|113
|(23
|)
|(20
|)%
|97
|Total interest expense
|1,359
|1,423
|(64
|)
|(4
|)%
|1,494
|Net interest income
|12,986
|13,004
|(18
|)
|—
|%
|13,314
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|2,850
|—
|2,850
|100
|%
|—
|Net interest income after provision
for loan and lease losses
|10,136
|13,004
|(2,868
|)
|(22
|)%
|13,314
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|169
|168
|1
|1
|%
|198
|ATM and point of sale fees
|268
|265
|3
|1
|%
|282
|Payroll and benefit processing fees
|170
|171
|(1
|)
|(1
|)%
|183
|Life insurance
|123
|129
|(6
|)
|(5
|)%
|126
|Gain on investment securities, net
|84
|92
|(8
|)
|(9
|)%
|49
|Federal Home Loan Bank of
San Francisco dividends
|130
|121
|9
|7
|%
|131
|(Loss) gain on sale of OREO
|(23
|)
|23
|(46
|)
|(200
|)%
|21
|Other (loss) income
|(29
|)
|88
|(117
|)
|(133
|)%
|31
|Total noninterest income
|892
|1,057
|(165
|)
|(16
|)%
|1,021
|TABLE 15 - CONTINUED
|UNAUDITED
|INCOME STATEMENT
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Change
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|$
|%
|2019
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and related benefits
|5,887
|5,729
|158
|3
|%
|4,924
|Premises and equipment
|854
|975
|(121
|)
|(12
|)%
|916
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
insurance premium
|36
|100
|(64
|)
|(64
|)%
|—
|Data processing
|531
|576
|(45
|)
|(8
|)%
|739
|Professional services
|334
|303
|31
|10
|%
|309
|Telecommunications
|171
|173
|(2
|)
|(1
|)%
|190
|Acquisition and merger
|—
|1,930
|(1,930
|)
|(100
|)%
|—
|Other expenses
|1,970
|1,137
|833
|73
|%
|1,343
|Total noninterest expense
|9,783
|10,923
|(1,140
|)
|(10
|)%
|8,421
|Income before provision for income taxes
|1,245
|3,138
|(1,893
|)
|(60
|)%
|5,914
|Provision for income taxes
|329
|832
|(503
|)
|(60
|)%
|1,545
|Net income
|$
|916
|$
|2,306
|$
|(1,390
|)
|(60
|)%
|$
|4,369
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.13
|$
|(0.08
|)
|(62
|)%
|$
|0.24
|Weighted average shares - basic
|17,695
|17,489
|206
|1
|%
|18,068
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.13
|$
|(0.08
|)
|(62
|)%
|$
|0.24
|Weighted average shares - diluted
|17,747
|17,552
|195
|1
|%
|18,150
|TABLE 16
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
|(amounts in thousands)
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Earning assets:
|Loans
|$
|1,033,689
|$
|1,031,702
|$
|1,029,534
|$
|1,028,187
|$
|993,261
|Taxable securities
|237,405
|245,487
|238,601
|249,907
|253,068
|Tax-exempt securities
|34,869
|32,158
|32,974
|39,501
|50,454
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|47,135
|81,099
|58,897
|35,605
|40,223
|Total earning assets
|1,353,098
|1,390,446
|1,360,006
|1,353,200
|1,337,006
|Cash and due from banks
|21,987
|24,083
|23,822
|21,942
|21,392
|Premises and equipment, net
|15,753
|16,049
|15,922
|15,819
|14,581
|Goodwill
|11,671
|11,671
|11,686
|11,720
|7,902
|Other intangible assets, net
|4,701
|4,890
|5,083
|5,275
|3,970
|Other assets
|46,809
|45,504
|45,925
|42,769
|41,009
|Total assets
|$
|1,454,019
|$
|1,492,643
|$
|1,462,444
|$
|1,450,725
|$
|1,425,860
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|$
|420,847
|$
|428,420
|$
|405,853
|$
|379,173
|$
|388,410
|Demand - interest-bearing
|233,375
|244,276
|243,553
|238,840
|243,376
|Money market
|307,587
|318,127
|309,188
|296,326
|293,396
|Savings
|135,504
|138,155
|138,296
|139,307
|131,081
|Certificates of deposit
|147,241
|153,223
|157,620
|164,084
|167,463
|Total deposits
|1,244,554
|1,282,201
|1,254,510
|1,217,730
|1,223,726
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|220
|—
|—
|30,000
|8,778
|Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|9,963
|9,952
|9,942
|10,841
|12,889
|Junior subordinated debentures
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|Other liabilities
|16,852
|17,795
|18,074
|18,246
|17,452
|Total liabilities
|1,281,899
|1,320,258
|1,292,836
|1,287,127
|1,273,155
|Shareholders' equity
|172,120
|172,385
|169,608
|163,598
|152,705
|Liabilities & shareholders' equity
|$
|1,454,019
|$
|1,492,643
|$
|1,462,444
|$
|1,450,725
|$
|1,425,860
|TABLE 17
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
|YEAR TO DATE AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
|(amounts in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2017
|Earning assets:
|Loans
|$
|1,033,689
|$
|993,261
|$
|1,020,801
|$
|915,360
|$
|818,119
|Taxable securities
|237,405
|253,068
|246,723
|207,407
|165,333
|Tax-exempt securities
|34,869
|50,454
|38,706
|50,330
|74,231
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|47,135
|40,223
|54,095
|47,038
|66,872
|Total earning assets
|1,353,098
|1,337,006
|1,360,325
|1,220,135
|1,124,555
|Cash and due from banks
|21,987
|21,392
|22,806
|20,468
|18,301
|Premises and equipment, net
|15,753
|14,581
|15,598
|13,952
|15,567
|Goodwill
|11,671
|7,902
|10,758
|665
|665
|Other intangible assets, net
|4,701
|3,970
|4,807
|1,252
|1,471
|Other assets
|46,809
|41,009
|43,818
|32,369
|37,692
|Total assets
|$
|1,454,019
|$
|1,425,860
|$
|1,458,112
|$
|1,288,841
|$
|1,198,251
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|$
|420,847
|$
|388,410
|$
|400,588
|$
|332,197
|$
|289,735
|Demand - interest-bearing
|233,375
|243,376
|242,516
|238,328
|209,792
|Money market
|307,587
|293,396
|304,340
|250,685
|224,913
|Savings
|135,504
|131,081
|136,733
|109,025
|111,376
|Certificates of deposit
|147,241
|167,463
|160,550
|168,183
|205,648
|Total deposits
|1,244,554
|1,223,726
|1,244,727
|1,098,418
|1,041,464
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|220
|8,778
|9,644
|22,466
|302
|Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|9,963
|12,889
|10,895
|15,143
|17,981
|Junior subordinated debentures
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|Other liabilities
|16,852
|17,452
|17,894
|12,286
|12,293
|Total liabilities
|1,281,899
|1,273,155
|1,293,470
|1,158,623
|1,082,350
|Shareholders' equity
|172,120
|152,705
|164,642
|130,218
|115,901
|Liabilities & shareholders' equity
|$
|1,454,019
|$
|1,425,860
|$
|1,458,112
|$
|1,288,841
|$
|1,198,251
