New York, April 17, 2020

These systems may have various display types, such as analog displays and digital displays.



Due to their luminescent backgrounds, these devices have different properties, such as the digital displays provide an advantage in noting the readings in a dim light environment. In addition, analog displays are user-friendly and easy to use, as they are integrated with a scale that shows the readings. Moreover, these devices are used in specific surgeries such as gastroenterological procedures and cardiovascular procedures.



The growth of the global demand for inflation devices led by the increase in the adoption of minimally invasive procedures, these surgical procedures; for example, involve smaller incisions resulting in less scarring. Such operations are often less painful compared with treatments requiring wider incisions. In addition, these procedures often have a higher precision rate relative to conventional open surgery.



The growing acceptance of minimally invasive procedures, the emergence of advanced healthcare facilities in a majority of developing countries, the rising prevalence of CVD and the less rigorous approval procedures lead to market development. The severity of coronary artery disease is also anticipated to increase with the growth of the geriatric population, which is a major target indicator for interventional cardiology procedures that use an inflation device to inflate and deflate the balloon. These primary factors are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Interventional Cardiology & Radiology, Urological Procedures, Peripheral Vascular Procedures and Gastroenterological Procedures. Based on Display Type, the market is segmented into Analogue Inflation Devices and Digital Inflation Devices. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson and Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., ConMed Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc. (Cook Group), Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, Teleflex, Inc., and Terumo Corporation.



Strategies deployed in Inflation Devices Market



Jan-2020: Cook Medical introduced the TriForce Peripheral Crossing Set. These set helps the physicians in procedures to treat patients with vascular obstructions.



Dec-2019: BD completed the acquisition of C. R. Bard Inc., a medical technology developer in the fields of vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialty products. The acquisition broadened the product portfolio of BD.



Jun-2019: Terumo came into partnership with Orchestra BioMed Inc., a therapeutic device company. The partnership was aimed at developing and commercializing the Virtue Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon (SEB), one of Orchestra’s lead assets, in the percutaneous coronary and peripheral interventions field.



Apr-2019: BD released the UltraScore 014 Focused Force PTA Balloon. The balloon is intended to dilate stenoses in the iliac, femoral, ilio-femoral, popliteal, infra-popliteal and renal arteries and for the treatment of obstructive lesions of native or synthetic arteriovenous dialysis fistulae.



Feb-2018: Terumo signed an agreement with Capgemini, a technology outsourcing services firm. The agreement was focused on developing two global innovation and development centres in India. The centres would develop next-generation device platforms for Terumo’s blood component business entity Terumo BCT, a global leader in blood component, therapeutic apheresis, and cellular technologies.



May-2017: Teleflex launched the new Arrow AC3 Optimus intra-aortic balloon (IABP). This system has been designed for helping a weakened heart pump blood and it can provide IABP therapy to a broad range of patients, even those not previously considered candidates for IABP therapy.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Interventional Cardiology & Radiology



• Urological Procedures



• Peripheral Vascular Procedures and



• Gastroenterological Procedures



By Display Type



• Analogue Inflation Devices and



• Digital Inflation Devices



By End User



• Hospitals & Clinics and



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Johnson and Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.)



• Becton, Dickinson and Company



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• Cardinal Health, Inc.



• ConMed Corporation



• Cook Medical, Inc. (Cook Group)



• Medtronic PLC



• Olympus Corporation



• Teleflex, Inc.



• Terumo Corporation



