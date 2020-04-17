The Grieg Seafood Group harvested a total of 18 362 tonnes gutted weight equivalent (GWT) in Q1 2020, some 1 500 tonnes above the Company’s Q1 harvest guidance of 16 800 GWT communicated in connection with the release of the Q4 2019 results on 13 February 2020.

We have had more biological challenges than usual in the Finnmark region during the quarter. As communicated in the Q4 2019 report, Finnmark experienced unusual prevalence of winter-ulcers on fish in one of our production areas, reducing fish welfare and harvest quality. This situation persisted throughout the first quarter, resulting in significant downgrades which impacted achieved prices negatively. While the situation is temporary, we are working systematically to identify why this incident has occurred and will put in place measures to avoid future occurrences.

In addition, a large portion of the harvest came from one site infected by infectious salmon anemia (ISA). Direct costs related to ISA handling and lower average weight from accelerated harvesting, increased cost per kilo and further reduced achieved prices.

Combined, these issues resulted in significant earnings decrease for Grieg Seafood Finnmark, reporting an EBIT/kg of NOK 4.56 in Q1 2020, compared to EBIT/kg of NOK 25.01/kg in Q1 2019.

Operations in the other regions were in line with expectations during the quarter and according to plan.

Harvest volume, volume guiding and preliminary EBIT/kg:

Region Harvest volume (GWT) Guiding (GWT) EBIT/kg (NOK) GSF Rogaland 6,944 6,000 24.50 GSF Finnmark 6,827 7,000 4.56 GSF BC 2,543 2,100 16.00 GSF Shetland 2,047 1,700 4.97

These numbers are preliminary, and we will report final figures in our Q1 2020 report. It will be released on 7 May at 06:00 CEST, where we will provide a full update on status and outlook.

