Over the coming years, the infotainment system will serve as the vehicle control center where the display panel and the instrument cluster will be combined into a single large display which will be a standard feature in future vehicles. The incorporation of augmented and virtual reality with in-vehicle infotainment systems would be the next level of driving experience and comfort. Some of these developments are in pre-development phases. However, such inventions are soon going to start penetrating the automotive infotainment landscape.



The extensive demand for systems that can promote in-car comfort, entertainment and convenience, such as on-demand music, mobile integration, live audio streaming and numerous other entertainment services, is anticipated to drive growth in the in-vehicle entertainment industry. Automakers are also gradually integrating these devices into their vehicles, having realized that these technologies can easily influence customer buying decisions.



With the sudden break of Covid-19 in late months of year 2019, the markets worldwide are unfortunately experiencing its grip. The suppliers and consumers of the products & Services are affected in a big way across the sectors resulting in declining revenues in last quarters of year 2019. The declining trend in market sizes is expected to not only sustains but will also amplify itself in year 2020 hugely disturbing the economies worldwide.



Based on Installation Type, the market is segmented into OEM and Aftermarket. Based on Form, the market is segmented into Embedded, Tethered and Integrated. Based on Vehicle Type, the market is segmented into Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicles. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Display Unit/Infotainment Unit, Control Panel, Telematics Control Unit, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH are the forerunners in the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market. Companies such as Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Faurecia SA, TomTom N.V., Garmin Ltd., Pioneer Corporation, and Denso Corporation are some of the key innovators in In-Vehicle Infotainment Market.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Garmin Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, TomTom N.V., Denso Corporation, Faurecia SA (Clarion Co., Ltd.), Pioneer Corporation, and Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in In-Vehicle Infotainment Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jan-2020: Garmin will partner with Ford Motor for combining its navigation technology into the automaker’s in-car entertainment system. Garmin’s navigation features include electric vehicle routing, cloud-based mapping and routing, range management details, and communication services. These features would be available in Ford’s next-generation SYNC communications and entertainment system.



Jan-2020: TomTom teamed up with Subaru. Under this collaboration, the former company aims at delivering its maps and navigation for all-new 2020 Subaru Outback and Legacy models.



Jan-2020: Denso announced collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. Under this collaboration, the former company aimed to develop next-generation integrated cockpit systems using the latter company’s information and communication technologies.



Dec-2019: Faurecia signed a partnership agreement with Devialet, a leader in acoustic. Following this partnership, the companies aimed at developing in-car infotainment systems.



Nov-2019: Faurecia signed an agreement with Aptoide, one of the Android app stores. Following the agreement, the companies have established a 50-50 joint venture. The joint venture was aimed at developing and operating Android App Store solutions for the global automotive market.



Sep-2019: Alpine signed an agreement with Qualcomm Technologies. Following the agreement, the companies were aimed at developing and delivering communication modules for next-generation vehicles. These vehicles have features of Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive 5G Platforms.



Sep-2019: TomTom announced collaboration with Hella Aglaia and announced that its navigation system has been integrated with the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform. The former company’s navigation usage and diagnostics data can be sent from vehicles to Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform.



Jul-2019: Alpine announced an agreement with Karamba Security, a leader in automotive and enterprise edge cybersecurity. The Carwall runtime integrity software of the latter company would be used in Alpine infotainment systems. This software offers an ECU self-protection against remote code execution (RCE) that helps in protecting the vehicles from cyberattacks.



Jun-2019: Faurecia teamed up with Accenture and Affectiva for innovating driver safety and in-car infotainment for occupants.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jul-2018: Faurecia acquired Parrot Automotive for accelerating the development of its infotainment solutions based on the Android operating system by Parrot Automotive and the development of an open platform that combines the different connected systems and functionalities of the vehicle interior.



Geographical Expansions:



Jul-2019: Bosch opened a new Bosch digital cabin R&D center in Shanghai. The R&D center would develop smart digital cabin products such as driver and passenger monitoring systems, information domain computers, and 5G-V2X (vehicle-to-everything) connectivity control units.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2019: Pioneer India introduced DMH-Z5290BT, a new car infotainment system. This product has the features of Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and WebLink connectivity. It fulfills the hi-resolution audio and video playback demands in their cars.



Jun-2019: TomTom introduced Go Navigation, a new app for iOS users. The app has latest maps and innovations that can be stored on the driver’s phone and used on the in-dash screen. It enables the drivers in experiencing the real-time services of online navigation without draining out much data.



Jan-2019: Pioneer Electronics released rDrive, a connected services solution. This solution has been designed for elevating the experience of vehicle ownership and driving through making connectivity, safety, Wi-Fi, and location-based services possible for most passenger vehicles in the US.



Jan-2019: Bosch launched IoT Emergency Response Solution for the passenger vehicle. This solution has been launched in collaboration with Mojito. The solution provides enhanced security features with integrated emergency response capabilities solutions.



Mar-2019: Harman, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics launched renowned audio and infotainment technologies for some of the world’s most important automotive OEMs. These technologies include the latest audio systems from Bang & Olufsen, Bowers & Wilkins, B&O PLAY, Harman Kardon, and JBL.



Jan-2018: Panasonic introduced the Android operating system (OS) - Android 8.1 Oreo, the latest version of its Skip Generation (SkipGen) IVI Platform. This system provides drivers access to standard Android Automotive Applications. It also demonstrates embedded Google content and services like streaming media, navigation, etc., which are all controllable with the Google Assistant.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Installation Type



• OEM



• Aftermarket



By Form



• Embedded



• Tethered



• Integrated



By Vehicle Type



• Passenger Car



• Commercial Vehicles



By Component



• Display Unit/Infotainment Unit



• Control Panel



• Telematics Control Unit



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Garmin Ltd.



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• Panasonic Corporation



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



• TomTom N.V.



• Denso Corporation



• Faurecia SA (Clarion Co., Ltd.)



• Pioneer Corporation



• Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

