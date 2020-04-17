Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
The Company announces:  
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16 April, 2020) of £34.23m.
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16 April, 2020) of £34.23m.
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16 April 2020  was:  
  Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 62.42p54,830,002
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 60.26p 
Ordinary share price 47.00p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (24.70)% 
   
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2019 to 16/04/2020 